BASEBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 4, Nelson 1
Nelson;000;100;0;—;1;4;1
Appomattox;100;012;x;—;4;8;1
WP: Wyatt Sisk (1-0). LP: Kevin Knight (0-1).
Highlights: Nelson — Landon Thacker 1-3; James Allen 2-3, 3B, RBI; George Knight 1-3; Kevin Knight 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks. Appomattox — Sisk CG, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (2-2, 2B, RBI; Trey Shrock 1-3; Nate Dillon 2-3, RBI; Alex Caruso 1-3, 2 R; Kyle Davis 1-3, RBI.
Records: Nelson 1-1. Appomattox 1-1.
Non-District
Prince Edward 8, Heritage 2
Prince Edward;000;103;4;—;8;10;1
Heritage;200;000;0;—;2;4;4
WP: Daniel Molter. LP: Jimmy Smallshaw.
Highlights: PE — Tanner Morris 2-4, 2R; Andreas Norass 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Maurice Hurt 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Clevante Watkins 1-4, 2B, RBI; Molter 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 Ks (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs). H — Nate Cash 1-4, R; Lucas Nelson 1-4, R; Caden Godsie 1-3, RBI; Landon Ross 1-1; Smallshaw 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R/ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks.
Records: Prince Edward 2-0. Heritage 0-3.
SOFTBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 13, Nelson 0 (5 innings)
Appomattox;012;91;—;13;14;0
Nelson;000;00;—;0;2;2
WP: Bree Carrico. LP: Ambyre Taylor.
Highlights: Appomattox — Aubrey Fulcher 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Myah Kelso 3-4, 2 RBIs, R; Kenley Booth 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Bailey Hamilton 1-3, 3B, RBI, R; Haleigh Tweedy 2-4, 3B, RBI, R; Carrico 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 Ks. Nelson — Ansley Jenkins 1-2, 2B; Delanie Brown 1-2.
Records: Nelson 1-1. Appomattox 1-1.
Non-District
Patrick County 10, Gretna 0 (5 innings)
Gretna;000;00;—;0;1;2
Patrick Co.;301;51;—;10;10;1
WP: Journey Moore. LP: Alyssa Keesee. HR: Samantha Harris solo shots to right and center in bottom third and fourth, respectively.
Highlights: PC — Mckenzie Holt 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Lauren Fulcher 1-3, 2 RBIs; Alexis Knight 2-3, R; Moore 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks (2-2, RBI, 2 R). G — Ava Graye Simpson 1-2; Keesee 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R/ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks.
Records: Gretna 0-3. Patrick County 2-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 2C Teams
Player of the Year: Elijah Kelly, Radford.
Coach of the Year: Rick Cormany, Radford.
First Team: Elijah Kelly (Radford), Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County), Jai Penn (Patrick County), Ryan Steger (James River-Buchanan), Gavin Cormany (Radford), Brody Dawyot (Glenvar), Sam Bell (James River-Buchanan).
Second Team: Rayshawn Logan (Gretna), Jonovan Coles (Chatham), Chris Harden (Alleghany), David Smith (Patrick County), Kris Norris (Nelson County), Rayshawn Dickerson (Martinsville), AJ Cantrell (Floyd County), Gabe Ford (Floyd County).
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Liberty at Staunton River, 1 p.m.
John Battle at Liberty Christian, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Amherst vs. Lebanon, at Botetourt Sports Complex, 10 a.m.
Jefferson Forest vs. James River (Buchanan), at Botetourt Sports Complex, noon
Amherst vs. Auburn, at Botetourt Sports Complex, 2 p.m.
Jefferson Forest vs. Salem, at Botetourt Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty at Staunton River, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty at Staunton River, 2 p.m.