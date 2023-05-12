BASEBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 1, E.C. Glass 0

WP: Bryson Quinn. LP: Tyler Ruhl. S: Mason Coleman.

Highlights: Brookville — Bryson Quinn 5 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 Ks; Mason Coleman 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K; Noah Wood 2-3, 2 2B; Bransen Jones 1-4, 2B, R. E.C. Glass — Drew Barnett 2-4, 2B, 2 SB; Mike Harpster 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 Ks; Tyler Ruhl 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Ryan Litchford 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks.

Records: E.C. Glass 11-6, 5-6 Seminole. Brookville 7-11, 5-7.

Liberty Christian 7, Amherst 1

LCA;100;311;1;—;7;11;0

Amherst;000;100;0;—;1;4;0

WP: Lane Duff. LP: Nick Dawson. HR: Boston Torres (LCA) solo to right, no outs, in top of first inning; Braden Weaver (LCA) to center with two on, no outs, in top of fourth; Will Palmer (LCA) solo to center, no outs, in top of fifth.

Highlights: LCA — 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Boston Torres 2-4, HR, 2 R; Ben Blair 2-4, R; Matt Vine 2-3; Lane Duff 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks. Amherst — Christian Harris 1-3, 2B, R; David Travis 1-3; Caleb Knight 1-3; Jayden Davis 1-3.

Records: Amherst 14-3, 8-3 Seminole. LCA 16-0, 11-0.

Rustburg 3, Jefferson Forest 0

Rustburg;000;111;0;—;3;4;1

Jefferson Forest;000;000;0;—;0;2;2

WP: Hunter Carlson. LP: Bailey Peek.

Highlights: RHS — Hunter Carlson 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 Ks (1-3, R); Hunter Overstreet 2-4, 3B, RBI; Aidan Epperson 0-2, RBI; Deiondre Seigla 1-3, sacrifice fly, RBI. JF — Bailey Peek 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks; John Barrett 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Nate Pyle 1-2; Sam Bell 1-3.

Records: Rustburg 6-11, 5-7 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 11-6, 6-5.

Heritage 13, Liberty 10

Heritage;026;113;0;—;13;11;2

Liberty;320; 014;0;—;10;13;3

WP: Jimmy Smallshaw. LP: Will Holdren.

Highlights: HHS — Nate Cash 4-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Lucas Nelson 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jordan Drew 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Caden Godsie 1-4, 2B, R, 2 SB; Landon Ross 1-3, 2B, R; Javare Brooks 1-4, RBI, 2 R, SB; Charles May 3 SB; Malakhi Ward 2 SB. LHS — Parker Holdren 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Christian Kittrell 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Aiden Cottrell 2-4, RBI; Ethan Russell 2-4, R; Stevie Wood 1-3, 2B, R; Adam Overstreet 1-1, 3B, 2 R; Mason Welch 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs.

Records: Heritage 4-13, 4-7. Liberty 1-16, 1-10.

Dogwood District

Chatham 11, Altavista 0 (5 innings)

Chatham;510;23;—;11;8;1

Altavista;000;00;—;0;2;3

WP: Cody Walden. LP: Evan Scruggs. HR: Carrington Aaron (C) to left with two on, no outs, in top of first inning.

Highlights: Chatham — Cody Walden 4 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Carrington Aaron 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Zander Cornell 2-2, 2 RBIs; Caleb Cassell 2-2, 2 RBIs. Altavista — Xavier Brumfield 2-2, 3B.

Records: Altavista 7-11, 2-8 Dogwood. Chatham 14-2, 9-1.

Nelson 10, Gretna 3

Nelson;000;117;1;—;10;11;1

Gretna;100;000;2;—;3;6;1

WP: Kevin Knight. LP: Evan Adams. HR: Ty Mauer 2 (Nelson) solo to left with no outs in top of fourth inning and to left with two on, no outs, in top of sixth; Mike Fitzgerald (Nelson) solo to right, no outs, in top of seventh.

Highlights: Nelson — Ty Mauer 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Blake Victor 2-3, 2 R; Mike Fitzgerald 1-4, HR; Kevin Knight 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (1-4, 3 RBIs); George Knight 1-3, RBI. Gretna — Alex Adams 1-4, 2B, RBI; Jackson Moore 1-3, RBI.

Records: Nelson 10-7, 5-4 Dogwood. Gretna 1-15, 0-10.

Dan River 2, William Campbell 1 (9 innings)

Dan River;000;001;001;—;2;4;1

Wm. Campbell;100;000;000;—;1;4;3

WP: Cayden Brooks. LP: Landon Elder. S: Collin Brooks.

Highlights: DR — Noah Abercrombie 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks (0-4, RBI); Cayden Brooks 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K (1-4, RBI); Collin Brooks 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K; David Wiles 1-3, 2B. Wm. Campbell — Tyler Mason 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks; Landon Elder 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Devin St. John 1-4; Dylan Nelson 1-4; Jacob Halsey 1-3; Michael Vincent Colbert 1-3.

Records: William Campbell 8-8, 6-4 Dogwood. Dan River 7-10, 4-5.

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt 3, Staunton River 0

Staunton River;000;000;0;—;0;5;1

Lord Botetourt;002;001;x;—;3;7;1

WP: Jack Vargo. LP: Trey Thomas. S: Caleb Quinn.

Highlights: SRHS — Kyle Wise 1-3; John Whittaker 1-3; Trey Thomas 2-3. LB — Jack Vargo 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks (2-3, 2B); Noah Leonard 1-3, RBI, R.

Records: Staunton River 7-13. Lord Botetourt 13-7.

Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Finals

Virginia Episcopal 2, Miller School 1

VES;003;000;0;—;2;2;0

Miller;000;000;1;—;1;4;0

WP: Campbell Howard. HR: Jed Howard (VES) with one on in third inning.

Highlights: VES — Campbell Howard 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks; Jed Howard 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Michael Shamus 1-3.

Records: VES 17-6. Miller 19-15.

SOFTBALL

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 5, Lord Botetourt 0

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Grace Thomas. HR: Alexis Coles (SRHS) to center with one on, two outs, in bottom of second inning.

Highlights: SRHS — Emily Wood 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 14 Ks (0-3, sac fly, RBI); Cara Martin 1-4; Payton Phillips 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Alexis Coles 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R.

Records: Staunton River 17-3. Lord Botetourt 9-11.

Dogwood District

Dan River 9, William Campbell 1

Wm. Campbell;000;001;0;—;1;9;2

Dan River;100;026;x;—;9;13;2

WP: A. Chappell. LP: Peighton Francis.

Highlights: WC — Peighton Francis 2-3; Lilly Puckette 2-3; Estella Short 2-3, RBI. DR — G. Snead 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs.

Records: William Campbell 4-12. Dan River 6-11.

Nelson 6, Gretna 0

Gretna;000;000;0;—;0;2;3

Nelson;011;004;x;—;6;14;0

WP: Ambrye Taylor. LP: Hailey Owen. HR: Ambrye Taylor (N) solo to left, no outs, in bottom of third inning.

Highlights: Kaileigh Critzer 2-4; Ambrye Taylor 2-4, HR (7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 14 Ks); Madison Nuckols 2-4, 2B; Delaney Brown 3-4, 2B, 3 R. Gretna — Sophia Brooks 2-3.

Records: Nelson 10-7. Gretna 3-13.

Chatham 5, Altavista 1

Altavista;100;000;0;—;1;5;1

Chatham;401;000;x;—;5;5;1

WP: Cora Liggon. LP: Bella Radford. HR: Cora Liggon (C) leadoff to left in bottom of third inning.

Highlights: Altavista — Reagan Adams 2-3; Bella Radford 1-3, 2B, RBI (6 IP, 5 H, 5 R/ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks). Chatham — Cora Liggon 2-3 HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 12 Ks); Anna Whitlow 2-2, RBI.

Records: Altavista 4-13, 1-9 Dogwood. Chatham 11-5, 8-2.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 6, Jefferson Forest 3

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Devon Davis by default; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Pierce Martin 8-5; Sebastian Ploch (ECG) d. Luke Ellett 8-5; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Stephen Tibbs 8-2; Carson Layman (ECG) d. Marshall Blankenship 8-0; Isaac Hardin (ECG) d. Gage Hogan 8-2.

Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan (JF) d. Davis/Mays 8-0; Martin Hardin/Brooks (ECG) d. Ellett/Tibbs 8-6; Ploch/James Stevens (ECG) d. Blankenship/G. Hogan 8-5.

Records: Jefferson Forest 10-5. E.C. Glass 10-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Liberty 0

At Jefferson Forest, Thursday

Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Kayla Gravely 8-3; Danielle Syrek (JF) d. Laci Craig 8-1; Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Madi Painchard 8-0; Raina Shah (JF) d. Grace Surprenant 8-3; Kylie Wiltzius (JF) d. Anna Carter 8-5; Kylie Torres (JF) d. Morgan Tolley 8-3.

Doubles: Marsteller/Syrek (JF) d. Gravely/Craig 8-3;.Edmonds/Shah (JF) d. Painchard/Carter 8-2; Wiltzius/Torres (JF) d. Surprenant/Tolley 8-1.

Records: Jefferson Forest 11-4, 10-3 Seminole (following 7-2 loss to E.C. Glass on Friday).

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Amherst 4, Heritage 3

Amherst;0;4;—;4

Heritage;2;1;—;3

Scoring: Eduardo Martinez (HHS) assisted by Andrew Aultice, 2:00; Isias Castillo (HHS) assisted by Brian Villatoro, 15:00; Amherst goal, 51:00; Amherst goal, 53:00; Aidan Gries (ACHS) on a penalty kick, 58:00; Amherst goal, 74:00; Eduardo Martinez (HHS) assisted by Jackson Whelan, 80:00.

Saves: Aidan Brophy (ACHS) 6. Chase Stickle (HHS) 10.

Records: Amherst 6-7-2, 6-6 Seminole. Heritage 11-3, 9-3.

Heritage 2, Liberty 1

Heritage;1;1;—;2

Liberty;1;0;—;1

Thursday's result

Scoring: Eduardo Martinez (Heritage) assisted by Josh Kipp, 3:00; Hunter Phillips (Liberty) on penalty kick, 13:00; Isias Castillo (Heritage) assisted by Eduardo Martinez, 46:00.

Saves: Chase Stickle (Heritage) 6. Blaze Powell (Liberty) 8.

Records: Heritage 11-2, 9-2 Seminole. Liberty 3-10-1, 2-9-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 5, Brookville 1

E.C. Glass;1;4;—;5

Brookville;0;1;—;1

Scoring: AP Webb (ECG) assisted by Allie Smulik,10:00; Izzie Smulik (ECG) assisted by Leighton Nelson, 43:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) assisted by Webb, 49:00; Cailyn Reynoso (BHS) unassisted, 57:00; Elizabeth Bauer (ECG) assisted by Webb, 66:00; Ramsey (ECG) assisted by Libbie Sommardahl and Webb, 72:00.

Saves: H.G. Garrett (ECG) 1. Brookville 8.

Records: E.C. Glass 10-3-1, 10-1-1 Seminole. Brookville 4-8-1, 4-7.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Amherst Twilight Meet

At Amherst County High

Team scores: Amherst 125, Rustburg 102, Brookville 94, Martinsville 85, Rockbridge 56, Liberty (Bedford) 55, Northside 30

First-place individuals — 100 Dash: Iyana Sherard (Rustburg) 12.85; 200 Dash: Kaelen Tucker (Brookville) 26.44; 400 Dash: Jessica Taylor (Amherst) 1:00.79; 800 Run: Natalee Powers (Liberty) 2:25.93; 1,600 Run: Nicole Black (Rockbridge) 5:57.49; 3,200 Run: Mary Malcolm (Liberty) 12:25.38; 100 Hurdles: Alyssa Pillow (Rustburg) 18.35; 300 Hurdles: Kaelynn Smith (Amherst) 52.72; 4x100 Relay: Rustburg 50.84; 4x400 Relay: Northside 4:25.39; 4x800 Relay: Rustburg 11:32.65; High Jump: Saraia Poindexter (Liberty) 4-08.00; Pole Vault: Kaelynn Smith (Amherst) 10-00; Long Jump: Jasmine Kidd (Northside) 16-03; Triple Jump: Jasmine Kidd (Northside) 33-10; Shot Put: Taniesha Brown (Liberty) 33-10.50; Discus: Jasmine Kidd (Northside) 100-09.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Amherst Twilight Meet

At Amherst County High

Team scores: Amherst 125,

First-place individuals — 100 Dash:

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

BRAC Tournament Championship: VES 2, Miller School 1

SOFTBALL

VACA state tournament: Temple Christian 23, Roanoke Valley Christian 2

BOYS SOCCER

Nelson 2, Appomattox 1

Lord Botetourt 1, Staunton River 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 8, Rustburg 0

Liberty 3, Heritage 0

Appomattox 4, Nelson 0

Lord Botetourt 3, Staunton River 0

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

SOFTBALL

Temple Christian hosts VACA state tournament

TRACK & FIELD

Jefferson Forest at Highland Springs, 8 a.m.

Heritage at Christiansburg, 9 a.m.

Dogwood District meet at Altavista, 10 a.m.

Virginia Independent Conference/Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championships at Virginia Episcopal School, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Timberlake Christian in VACA state tournament