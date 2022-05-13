 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 13

Rustburg-Appomattox softball01.JPG

Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham throws a pitch in the first inning of a game against Appomattox in March. 

 Ben Cates, The News & Advance

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 6, Jefferson Forest 1

Jeff. Forest;000;100;0;—;1;1;2

Rustburg;200;121;x;—;6;5;0

WP: Eden Bigham. LP: Gillian Faris. HR: Destiny Jones (RHS) to left with 1 on, 2 outs in bottom first. E. Bigham (RHS) solo shot to left with 2 outs in bottom fourth. Nahla Bigham (RHS) leadoff shot to center in bottom sixth.

Highlights: JF — Katherine Kidd 1-3, R. RHS — Delaney Scharnus 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Jones 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R; N. Bigham 1-3, HR, RBI, R; E. Bigham 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 Ks (1-3, HR, RBI, R).

Records: Jefferson Forest 9-7, 5-5 Seminole. Rustburg 15-1, 11-0.

Note: Eden Bigham became the all-time career strikeouts leader at RHS in the second inning, passing her mom and RHS coach Katie Bigham’s previous mark of 793. Eden now sits at 802 Ks.

Brookville 13, E.C. Glass 1 (5 innings)

E.C. Glass;100;00;—;1;1;0

Brookville;201;64;—;13;11;0

WP: Destiny Calloway. LP: Abigail Jones. HR: Calloway (BHS) grand slam to left with 2 outs in bottom fifth and two-run shot to left with 2 outs in bottom first.

Highlights: ECG — Jordyn Wright-Goode 1-2; Emily Wesley RBI. BHS — Emma Coleman 1-1, 3B, RBI, R; Reagan Hunley 2-4, 3 R; Kayleigh Dobyns 1-3, 2 RBIs; Jada Fyffe 1-1, 3 R; Calloway 2-2, 2 HR, 6 RBIs, 2 R (5 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks).

Records: E.C. Glass 4-10, 0-10 Seminole. Brookville 13-5, 7-4.

Dogwood District

Chatham 12, Altavista 1

Chatham;040;013;4;—;12;9;0

Altavista;100;000;0;—;1;3;5

WP: Cora Liggon. LP: Madyson Brown. HR: Abigail Owen (C) to center with 2 out, 1 on in top seventh. Brown (A) solo shot to left with 2 out in bottom first.

Highlights: C — Nicole Emerson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R, SB; Bralynn Patterson 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Owen 3-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Liggon 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 14 Ks. A — Reagan Adams 1-3, 2B; Bella Radford 1-3; Brown 1-2, HR, RBI, R (7 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks).

Records: Chatham 11-5, 5-4 Dogwood. Altavista 4-14, 2-8.

Nelson 10, Gretna 2

Nelson;200;026;0;—;10;10;2

Gretna;200;000;0;—;2;3;3

WP: Ambrye Taylor. LP: Mallory Dalton.

Highlights: N — Rachel Thompson 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Courtney Klinger 3-4, 2B, RBI, R; Laney Thacker 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Taylor 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B, RBI). G — Ava Simpson 1-3, RBI; Brooklyn Layne RBI; Dalton 2-4, R (7 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks).

Records: Nelson 9-7, 6-3 Dogwood. Gretna 5-14, 5-6.

BASEBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 13, Dan River 6

Campbell;130;350;1;—;13;13;1

Dan River;011;022;0;—;6;6;2

WP: Colten Allen. LP: Ethan Sowers. HR: Tyler Mason (WC) to right with 2 outs, 1 on in top fifth.

Highlights: WC — Tyler Mason 3-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Jacob Halsey 2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Payton Mason 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Allen 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks (1-4, RBI, R). DR — Dylan Howerton 1-4, 2 RBIs; Sowers 3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks (2-4, 2 RBIs).

Records: William Campbell 5-11, 3-7 Dogwood. Dan River 8-8, 4-5.

Non-District

Appomattox 15, Tunstall 2

Appomattox;610;110;6;—;15;14;1

Tunstall;000;101;0;—;2;5;5

WP: Alex Caruso. LP: E. Byrd. HR: Caruso (A) solo shot to right with 1 out in top second. C. Barker (T) leadoff shot to center in bottom fourth.

Highlights: A —Trey Shrock 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Ethan Walton 2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter Garrett 2-3, 2B, 2 R;

Caruso 3-5, HR, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 3 R (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks). T — Aidan Watlington 1-2, 2B; Caulier Baker 2-3, HR, RBI, R.

Records: Appomattox 15-0. Tunstall 14-5.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 7, Brookville 1

E.C. Glass;5;2;—;7

Brookville;1;0;—;1

Scoring: Keaton Napior (ECG) assisted by Aidan Palys, 1:00; Felix Lopez-Valentine (ECG) assisted by Owen Dunlop, 3:00; Yair Mata (BHS) unassisted, 22:00; Walker Mitchell (ECG) assisted by Connor Reid-Perry, 26:00; Elias Jarvie (ECG) on penalty kick, 36:00; Jarvie (ECG) with double assist from Luke Palys and Napior, 43:00; Mac Webb (ECG) assisted by Lopez-Valentine, 48:00; Lopez-Valentine (ECG) assisted by Reid-Perry, 68:00. 

Saves: E.C. Glass — Jack Dawson 1, Zach Hardin 2, Kasey Morris 1. Brookville — 8. 

Records: E.C. Glass 11-4. Brookville 5-11-1. 

Liberty Christian 7, Amherst 0

Amherst;0;0;—;0

LCA;5;2;—;7

Scoring: Dylan Kim, unassisted, 1:00; Matt Campbell, assisted by Beau Berthiaume, 4:00; Campbell, assisted by Mike Srougi, 8:00; Drew Thomas, assisted by Campbell, 9:00; Campbell, assisted by Bryson Joyner, 14:00; Jordan Whitt, assisted by Campbell, 49:00; Joyner, assisted by Kim, 75:00.

Saves: Austin Stephens (LCA) 3. Amherst 3.

Records: Liberty Christian 12-2, 11-2 Seminole. Amherst 3-9-2, 3-8-2.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 1, Nelson 0

Scoring: Zen Jackson (A) assisted by Corey Williams. 

Records: Appomattox 11-0, 7-0 Dogwood. Nelson 5-6-1, 3-4-1. 

OTHER SCORES

Girls Soccer: Liberty 8, Heritage 0; Appomattox 4, Nelson 0

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest vs. Hidden Valley, at Cave Spring Middle, noon

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Dogwood District last chance meet at Altavista, 9 a.m.

Blue Ridge Conference championship at VES, 10 a.m.

