 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 20

  • Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Nelson 7, Altavista 4

Altavista;000;040;0;—;4;6;1

Nelson;110;221;x;—;7;10;1

WP: Michael Fitzgerald. LP: Avery Payne. HR: Blayze McGarry (N) with one on in bottom of fourth inning. 

Highlights: Altavista — Colby Haskins 2-3, 2 RBIs, R; Evan Scruggs 1-4, 2B, RBI (4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks). Nelson — McGarry 3-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Fitzgerald 2-4, R (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks); Landon Thacker 2-3, R; G. Knight 1-1, 2B; Walker Willoughby 1-4, 2B. 

Records: Altavista 2-17. Nelson 10-9. 

Appomattox 8, William Campbell 5

Wm. Campbell;003;020;0;—;5;6;4

Appomattox;141;200;x;—;8;11;2

People are also reading…

WP: Jake Maner. LP: Tyler Mason. S: Alex Caruso. HR: Colten Allen (WC) with two on in top of third inning. 

Highlights: WC — Peyton Mason 1-4, 2B, R; Allen 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Cody Snow 1-4, 2 RBIs; Ethan Mason 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Tyler Mason 4 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks. ACHS — Trey Shrock 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Ethan Walton 2-3, R; Maner 2-3, 3B, R (6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks); Bryson Murphy 2-3, R; Collin Slagle 1-3, RBI, R; Nate Dillon 1-3, 3 RBIs; Mannix Wilhoit 1-4, 2B, 2 R; Alex Caruso 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks. 

Records: William Campbell 5-13. Appomattox 17-1. 

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 17, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)

Appomattox;436;23;—;17;15;0

Wm. Campbell;000;00;—;0;1;6

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Abbie McDarris. 

Highlights: A — Kelsey Hackett 4-4, 2 3B, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Haleigh Tweedy 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Macee Hargis 2 RBIs; Aubrey Fulcher 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Abby Wilkerson 1-4, RBI, R; Michaela Williams 3-4, 2B, RBI, 3R, 2B; Layne 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 14 Ks on 48 pitches, 44 strikes (3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs). WC — Nakyla Bradley 1-2. 

Records: Appomattox 17-0. William Campbell 1-13.

Altavista 15, Nelson 6

Nelson;240;000;0;—;6;7;1

Altavista;000;654;x;—;15;8;6

WP: Madyson Brown. LP: Ambrye Taylor. HR: Taylor (N) with one on in top of second; Gaby Green (A) solo to center in bottom of fifth. 

Highlights: Nelson — Taylor 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks); Ansley Jenkins 2-4, 2B; Chandler Giles 1-4, RBI. Altavista — Brown 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks (1-4, RBI); Emma Andrews 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Ashton Eades 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Reagan Adams 11-4, 4 RBIs; Michaela Worley 1-4, 2B, RBI; Green 1-2, HR. 

Records: Altavista 5-15. Nelson 10-8. 

Blue Ridge District Semifinals

Staunton River 10, Northside 0 (5 innings)

Northside;000;00;—;0;0;1

Staunton River;000;28;—;10;11;0

WP: Payton Evans. LP: Baylee Compton. 

Highlights: SRHS — Evans 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R); Abby McGuire 3-3, RBI, 2 R; Payton Phillips 2-3, RBI; Taylor Foutz 1-3, 2 RBIs; Sawyer Tolley 1-3, 2 RBIs. 

Records: Staunton River 19-2. Northside 11-10. 

BOYS SOCCER

Dogwood District Championship

Appomattox 2, Chatham 2

Scoring: ACHS — Corey Williams and Mario Rubio. 

Records: 12-1-1, 8-0-1 Dogwood. 

Note: Appomattox will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 2C tournament. 

BOYS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass 15, Jefferson Forest 3

Jefferson Forest;0;1;2;0;—;3

E.C. Glass;4;5;4;2;—;15

Thursday's result

Scoring: JF — Aidan Gardner 1 goal; Aidan Cherry 1 goal; Jakob Wowk 1 goal. ECG — Robert Sorenson 2 goals, 2 assists; Caleb Hill 3 goals, 1 assist; Eli Wood 6 goals, 3 assists; Penn Willman 4 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Grant 1 assist. 

Saves: Matt Ebert (ECG) 14. Ethan Cook (JF) 9. 

Records: E.C. Glass 11-3. Jefferson Forest 9-5. 

Next: Glass is the No. 1 seed for next week's Region 4D tournament and hosts No. 8 William Byrd on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Jefferson Forest (No. 6 seed) plays No. 3 Blacksburg on Tuesday. 

OTHER SCORES

Girls Soccer: Jefferson Forest 3, Liberty Christian 1

Boys Soccer: Dan River 8, Altavista 0

Appomattox orb
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Liberty shuts out Georgia in Durham Regional opener

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert