Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 20

BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Nelson 7, Altavista 4

Altavista;000;040;0;—;4;6;1

Nelson;110;221;x;—;7;10;1

WP: Michael Fitzgerald. LP: Avery Payne. HR: Blayze McGarry (N) with one on in bottom of fourth inning.

Highlights: Altavista — Colby Haskins 2-3, 2 RBIs, R; Evan Scruggs 1-4, 2B, RBI (4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks). Nelson — McGarry 3-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Fitzgerald 2-4, R (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks); Landon Thacker 2-3, R; G. Knight 1-1, 2B; Walker Willoughby 1-4, 2B.

Records: Altavista 2-17. Nelson 10-9.

Appomattox 8, William Campbell 5

Wm. Campbell;003;020;0;—;5;6;4

Appomattox;141;200;x;—;8;11;2

WP: Jake Maner. LP: Tyler Mason. S: Alex Caruso. HR: Colten Allen (WC) with two on in top of third inning.

Highlights: WC — Peyton Mason 1-4, 2B, R; Allen 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Cody Snow 1-4, 2 RBIs; Ethan Mason 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Tyler Mason 4 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks. ACHS — Trey Shrock 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Ethan Walton 2-3, R; Maner 2-3, 3B, R (6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks); Bryson Murphy 2-3, R; Collin Slagle 1-3, RBI, R; Nate Dillon 1-3, 3 RBIs; Mannix Wilhoit 1-4, 2B, 2 R; Alex Caruso 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks.

Records: William Campbell 5-13. Appomattox 17-1.

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 17, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)

Appomattox;436;23;—;17;15;0

Wm. Campbell;000;00;—;0;1;6

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Abbie McDarris.

Highlights: A — Kelsey Hackett 4-4, 2 3B, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Haleigh Tweedy 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Macee Hargis 2 RBIs; Aubrey Fulcher 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Abby Wilkerson 1-4, RBI, R; Michaela Williams 3-4, 2B, RBI, 3R, 2B; Layne 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 14 Ks on 48 pitches, 44 strikes (3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs). WC — Nakyla Bradley 1-2.

Records: Appomattox 17-0. William Campbell 1-13.

Altavista 15, Nelson 6

Nelson;240;000;0;—;6;7;1

Altavista;000;654;x;—;15;8;6

WP: Madyson Brown. LP: Ambrye Taylor. HR: Taylor (N) with one on in top of second; Gaby Green (A) solo to center in bottom of fifth.

Highlights: Nelson — Taylor 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks); Ansley Jenkins 2-4, 2B; Chandler Giles 1-4, RBI. Altavista — Brown 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks (1-4, RBI); Emma Andrews 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Ashton Eades 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Reagan Adams 11-4, 4 RBIs; Michaela Worley 1-4, 2B, RBI; Green 1-2, HR.

Records: Altavista 5-15. Nelson 10-8.

Blue Ridge District Semifinals

Staunton River 10, Northside 0 (5 innings)

Northside;000;00;—;0;0;1

Staunton River;000;28;—;10;11;0

WP: Payton Evans. LP: Baylee Compton.

Highlights: SRHS — Evans 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R); Abby McGuire 3-3, RBI, 2 R; Payton Phillips 2-3, RBI; Taylor Foutz 1-3, 2 RBIs; Sawyer Tolley 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Staunton River 19-2. Northside 11-10.

BOYS SOCCER

Dogwood District Championship

Appomattox 2, Chatham 2

Scoring: ACHS — Corey Williams and Mario Rubio.

Records: 12-1-1, 8-0-1 Dogwood.

Note: Appomattox will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region 2C tournament.

BOYS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass 15, Jefferson Forest 3

Jefferson Forest;0;1;2;0;—;3

E.C. Glass;4;5;4;2;—;15

Thursday's result

Scoring: JF — Aidan Gardner 1 goal; Aidan Cherry 1 goal; Jakob Wowk 1 goal. ECG — Robert Sorenson 2 goals, 2 assists; Caleb Hill 3 goals, 1 assist; Eli Wood 6 goals, 3 assists; Penn Willman 4 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Grant 1 assist.

Saves: Matt Ebert (ECG) 14. Ethan Cook (JF) 9.

Records: E.C. Glass 11-3. Jefferson Forest 9-5.

Next: Glass is the No. 1 seed for next week's Region 4D tournament and hosts No. 8 William Byrd on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Jefferson Forest (No. 6 seed) plays No. 3 Blacksburg on Tuesday.

OTHER SCORES

Girls Soccer: Jefferson Forest 3, Liberty Christian 1

Boys Soccer: Dan River 8, Altavista 0