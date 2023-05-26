Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BASEBALL

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Liberty Christian 9, Rustburg 0

Rustburg;000;000;0;—;0;3;0

LCA;201;141;x;—;9;8;0

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Hunter Carlson. HR: Braden Weaver (LCA) solo to left with two outs in bottom of the third inning; Boston Torres (LCA) with one on, no outs, in bottom of sixth.

Highlights: Rustburg — Hunter Carlson 1-2, 2B; Evan Martin 1-1; Camden McCormick 1-3. LCA — Ben Blair 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 10 Ks; Landon Owen 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 Ks (2-4, 2B); Braden Weaver 3-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 3 SB; Boston Torres 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, SB; Peyton Locke 1-2, 2 RBIs.

Records: Rustburg 8-13. LCA 20-0.

SOFTBALL

Region 2C Quarterfinals

Chatham 4, Gretna 0

Gretna;000;000;0;—;0;4;3

Chatham;110;020;x;—;4;2;0

WP: Cora Liggon. LP: Hailey Walker.

Highlights: Gretna — Hailey Walker 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB; Alyssa Keesee 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 5 BB, 5 Ks (1-3, 2B); Brooklyn Lane 1-3; Sophia Brooks 1-3; Ava Simpson 1-3, 2B. Chatham — Cora Liggon 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 16 Ks; Nicole Emerson 1-3, 2 SB, RBI, R.

Records: Gretna 4-16. Chatham 13-6.

Next: Chatham plays Appomattox (20-1) in the region semifinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Botetourt Sports Complex.

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Liberty 10, Monticello 9

Liberty;001;050;210;01;—;10;10;2

Monticello;107;000;010;00;—;9;16;4

WP: Kady Gordon. LP: Madison Steppe. HR: Brooke Nester (Liberty, 2) to left with one on, no outs, to tie the game at 8 in the top of the seventh; and solo to left for a 10-9 lead with one out in the top of 11th.

Highlights: Liberty — Brooke Nester 3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Kady Gordon 2-4, RBI (11 IP, 16 H, 9 R/ER, 6 BB, 10 Ks); Ashley Goff 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Chiara Albertin 3-6, 2 R. Monticello — Sammi Deitsch 5-6, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Katie O'Connor 3-6, RBI; Madison Steppe 11 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 18 Ks.

Records: Monticello 17-3. Liberty 7-12.

Next: No. 7 Liberty advances to Tuesday's region semifinals and plays at No. 3 Broadway.

Turner Ashby 12, Brookville 2 (5 innings)

Brookville;110;00;—;2;4;2

Turner Ashby;209;01;—;12;12;1

WP: Haley Lambert. LP: Mattie O'Daniel. HR: Reaghan Warner (TA) leadoff solo to left in bottom of first inning; Kaydence Williams (TA) with one on, one out, in bottom of third.

Highlights: BHS — Jada Fyffe 1-2, R, RBI; Addison Wray 1-3; Addie Bond 1-2; Mattie O'Daniel 1-2, R. TA — Kaydence Williams 3-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Reaghan Warner 2-4, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs; Eva Ochoa 2-3, 2 2B, RBI; Kendall Simmers 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs.

Records: Brookville 8-11. Turner Ashby 22-0.

Next: Turner Ashby hosts either Spotswood or Rustburg in the region semifinals on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Region 3C Semifinals

Liberty Christian 5, Spotswood 0

At Liberty University

Singles: Bennet Mowry (LCA) d. Jackson Knight 6-4, 6-3; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Nathan Lees 6-2, 6-4; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Cam Cooley 6-1, 6-3; *Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Max Gass 6-2, 4-6, 7-4*; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) d. Ryland Wade 6-1, 6-4; Andrew Seipp (LCA) d. Drew Wiley 6-3, 6-3.

Note: The No. 4 singles match between LCA's Landon Bivens and Spotswood's Max Gass was completed after the match had already been declared complete.

Records: LCA 14-0. Spotswood 13-5.

Next: LCA receives an automatic state tournament berth and advances to the regional championship to play Monticello at LCA, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Region 3D Singles Tournament

Quarterfinals: Addison Ferguson (Staunton River) won by default over Nicole Scarletescu (Hidden Valley); Katie Carrol (Cave Spring) d. Taylor Reed (Bassett) 6-0, 6-1; Lucy Burningham (Christiansburg) d. Abby Brown (Carroll County) 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) d. Reagan Meade (Lord Botetourt) 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals: Katie Carrol (Cave Spring) d. Addison Ferguson (Staunton River) 6-3, 6-3; Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) d. Lucy Burningham (Christiansburg) 6-1, 6-0.

Finals: Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) won by default over Katie Carrol (Cave Spring).