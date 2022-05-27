Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 27

BOYS TENNIS
Region 3D Singles Quarterfinals
At Virginia Tech
Tyler Meade (Lord Botetourt) d. Alex Dennis (Staunton River) 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Region 2C Singles Semifinals
At Virginia Tech
Madi Ramey (Floyd County) d. Mariska Servis (Appomattox) 6-0, 6-0.
Region 3D Singles Quarterfinals
At Virginia Tech
Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) d. Bailey Terry (Staunton River).
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 2C Quarterfinals
Alleghany 6, Appomattox 2
BASEBALL
Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association
Division II All-State Teams
First Team: Charlie Brinkman (Fredericksburg Christian), Brennen Card (Highland), Brandon Dahlman (Greenbrier Christian), Matthew Faircloth (Nansemond-Suffolk), Jed Howard (Virginia Episcopal), Jase Howell (Nansemond-Suffolk), Graeme Laurent (Atlantic Shores Christian), Michael Lewis (The Steward School), Trevor Mason (Isle of Wright), Bailey Matela (Greenbrier Christian), Connor McAuley (Highland), Turner McCoy (North Cross), George Rizzo (Highland), Austin Younce (Greenbrier Christian), Jake Williams (Atlantic Shores).
Second Team: Brett Beasley (Atlantic Shores), Patrick Dudley (Atlantic Shores), Nate Dulevitz (Highland), J.T. Foster (North Cross), Jackson Gimbel (Highland), Trent Holland (Isle of Wright), Dustin Moon (Isle of Wright), Maison Nance (Greenbrier Christian), Brodie Phillips (Nansemond-Suffolk), Bubba Sawyer (Greenbrier Christian), Andrew Schmeer (The Steward School).
Player of the Year: Garrett Pancione, Highland.
Coach of the Year: Micah Higgins, Highland.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Orange County at Jefferson Forest in Region 4D semifinals, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Salem in Region 4D semifinals, 6 p.m.