BASEBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 1, Jefferson Forest 0 (12 innings)

E.C. Glass;000;000;000;001;—;1;8;2

Jefferson Forest;000;000;000;000;—;0;6;5

WP: Ryan Litchford. LP: Sam Bell.

Highlights: ECG — Cooper Campbell 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 Ks (2-5); Mike Harpster 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 Ks (2-4, scored winning run in top 12th); Ryan Litchford 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 Ks; Max Calloway 2-6. JF — Breckin Nace 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 Ks (1-4); Sam Bell 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks; Adam Massie 1-4, 2B; Jake Massie 2-3, 2B.

Records: Jefferson Forest 10-5, 5-4 Seminole. E.C. Glass 10-4,. 5-4.

Amherst 11, Rustburg 0 (5 innings)

Rustburg;000;00;—;0;1;2

Amherst;171;02;—;11;8;0

WP: Christian Harris. LP: C. McCormick. HR: Dalton Wentz (A) 2: grand slam to right in bottom of second and with one on in bottom of sixth; Christian Harris (A) solo to center in top of second inning.

Highlights: Rustburg — Jackson Hall 1-2. Amherst — Christian Harris 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, HR, 2 RBIs); Dalton Wentz 3-3, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBIs, 3 R; Blake Mays 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Lathan Bryan 1-2, RBI.

Records: Amherst 13-2, 7-2 Seminole. Rustburg 4-11, 3-7.

Liberty Christian 26, Heritage 2 (5 innings)

LCA;966;50;—;26;22;1

Heritage;200;00;—;2;5;2

WP: Lane Duff. LP: Jimmy Smallshaw. HR: Will Palmer (LCA) leadoff to center in top of first inning.

Highlights: LCA — Duff 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks; Ben Blair 3-3, 3 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Matt Vine 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs; Landon Owen 3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Daniel Demoss 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBIs; Brayden Turner 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Heritage — Nate Cash 2-3, R; Jaylen Armistead 1-2; Caden Godsie 1-2, R; Charles May 1-3.

Records: Heritage 3-12, 3-6 Seminole. LCA 13-0, 9-0.

Brookville 13, Liberty 2 (5 innings)

Brookville;540;04;—;13;12;2

Liberty;001;10;—;2;2;2

WP: Noah Wood. LP: Parker Holdren.

Highlights: Brookville — Noah Wood 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks; Nathan Deaton 3-4, 2 R; Mason Coleman 2-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Riley Hawkins 1-3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Ryne Glass 1-4, 3 RBIs. Liberty — Parker Holdren 1-1; Aiden Cottrell 1-2

Records: Liberty 1-13, 1-7 Seminole. Brookville 5-10, 3-6.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 11, Dan River 8

Dan River;003;005;0;—;8;10;2

Appomattox;200;612;x;—;11;11;5

WP: Wyatt Sisk. LP: Noah Abercrombie.

Highlights: Dan River — Noah Abercrombie 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; L. Ewing 2-4, RBI. Appomattox — Wyatt Sisk 5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks; Zach Busa 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Nate Dillon 2-4, 2 R; Evan Carwile 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Dylan Hackett 2-4, 2 RBIs; Trey Shrock 1-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, Micah Wilson 1-1, 2B, R.

Records: Appomattox 10-4. Dan River 5-9.

William Campbell 14, Altavista 4 (6 innings)

Altavista;001;012;—;4;7;6

Wm. Campbell;216;104;—14;11;3

WP: Tyler Mason. LP: Evan Scruggs.

Highlights: Altavista — Shane McCorkle 3-3, 2B; Brady Chewning 1-3, RBI; Josh Eades 1-2, RBI. Wm. Campbell — Tyler Mason 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 Ks (1-3, 2 SB, 2 R; Brian Trent 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Landon Elder 2-4, 2B, RBI; Hunter Crews 2-4, 2 R; Jacob Halsey 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R.

Records: Altavista 5-9. William Campbell 8-5.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 7, Rustburg 1 (Game 1, 5 innings)

Amherst;103;03;—;7;10;1

Rustburg;100;00;—;1;5;2

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Erin Coates.

Highlights: Amherst — Dylan McNerney 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks (2-3, RBI); Maegan Lloyd 3-3, 2 R, 3 SB; Tyah Charlton 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, 2 R; Sienna Fielder 3-3. 2 RBIs. Rustburg — Maggie Mayhew 1-3, R; Jenna Bryant 1-2, 2B, RBI; Carly Marakian 1-2, 2B.

Records: Amherst 14-1, 7-0 Seminole. Rustburg 7-4, 2-3 Seminole.

Amherst 6, Rustburg 4 (Game 2, 5 innings)

Rustburg;202;00;—;4;5;1

Amherst;024;0x;—;6;7;1

WP: Annie Purvis. LP: Paiten Archer. HR: Carleigh Combs (ACHS) to center with one on, 2 outs, in bottom of second; Nahla Bigham (RHS) to center with one on, 2 outs, in top of third.

Highlights: Rustburg — Nahla Bigham 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs; Carly Marakian 1-3, R; Destiny Jones 1-2, 2 R; Jenna Bryant 1-2. Amherst — Madison Goughnour 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Carleigh Combs 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs; Tyah Charlton 1-2, 2B.

Records: Rustburg 7-5, 2-4 Seminole. Amherst 15-1, 8-0.

Dogwood District

William Campbell 9, Altavista 4

William Campbell;420;010;2;—;9;8;3

Altavista;102;010;0;—;4;6;7

WP: Peighton Francis. LP: Madilyn Kirby.

Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Peighton Francis 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks (2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Arnesia Dews 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Shakia Braxton 2-4, RBI, R. Altavista — Alissa Gonzalez 1-3, R; Reagan Adams 1-3, 2B, 2 R; Bre Crozier 1-4, 2B, R; Bella Radford 1-3, RBI; Emma Andrews 1-4, RBI.

Records: William Campbell 4-9. Altavista 3-10.

Liberty 4, Brookville 3

Brookville;102;000;0;—;3;6;4

Liberty;000;200;2;—;4;7;2

WP: Emma Kimberlin. LP: Riley Smith. HR: Brooklyn Gunter (L) walkoff to to right with one on, two outs, in bottom of seventh.

Highlights: Brookville — Jada Fyffe 2-4, 2 SB, 2 R; Riley Smith 2-3; Addison Wray 1-2; Corrynn Harris 1-3. Liberty — Emma Kimberlin 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks (1-3, R); Brooklyn Gunter 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Kady Gordon 2-3, 2B, RBI; Brooke Nester 1-4, 2B.

Records: Brookville 6-7. Liberty 2-11.

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 1, Jefferson Forest 1 (2 OT)

Jefferson Forest;1;0;0;0;—;1

E.C. Glass;0;1;0;0;—;1

Scoring: Addisen Palmer (JF) unassisted, 16:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) unassisted, 52:00.

Records: Jefferson Forest 8-2-2, 8-0-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 8-2-1, 8-1-1.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 6, E.C. Glass 0

E.C. Glass;0;0;—;0

Jeff. Forest;2;4;—;6

Scoring: Chris Wiley unassisted, 17:00; AJ Arthur assisted by Tyler Hinton, 40:00; Christian Kavana assisted by Wiley, 47:00; Wiley assisted by Jaren Lee, 53:00; Max Reed assisted by David Anderson, 61:00; Haisten Linn assisted by Kavana, 71:00.

Saves: ECG — Jack Dawson 3 (52:00), Charlie Hageman 3 (28:00). JF — Tyler Beck (80:00) 0.

Records: E.C. Glass 8-4, 7-2 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 10-1, 10-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

Amherst 5, Brookville 4

At Brookville

Singles: Jacob Tasker (A) d. Simon Emery 8-3; Jack Pitts (A) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-3; Andrew Schages (B) d. Seth Johnson 8-3; Carter Arthur (B) d. Sawyer Berry 8-2; Ashton Bryant (A) d. Cayden Garbee 8-2; John Wayne (B) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Tasker/Johnson (A) d. Emery/Satterfield 8-4; Pitts/Berry (A) d. Schages/Arthur 8-5; Garbee/Devin Anderson (B) won by forfeit.

Records: Brookville 1-10. Amherst 2-8.

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

Nelson 12, Parry McCluer 0

Chatham 10, Gretna 2

SOFTBALL

Staunton River 4, Northside 2

Chatham 12, Gretna 2

Appomattox 8, Dan River 0

Nelson 10, Parry McCluer 0

BOYS SOCCER

Staunton River 4, Northside 1

Nelson 8, Altavista 0

Appomattox 14, Galileo 0

GIRLS SOCCER

LCA 8, Heritage 0

Liberty 1, Brookville 0

Southwest Virginia Homeschool 3, Virginia Episcopal 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Virginia Episcopal 21, St. Gertrude 9

SATURDAY'S EVENTS

TRACK & FIELD

Dogwood Classic at UVa, 9 a.m.

Staunton River at William Fleming Cosmo, 9 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass vs. Dominion at Blue Ridge School, 11L20 a.m.