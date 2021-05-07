 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 7
Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 7

BASEBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 2, Liberty Christian 1

Liberty Christian;000;010;0;—;1;4;1

Jefferson Forest;000;000;2;—;2;7;2

Winning runs scored on Evan Mace's double with two outs.

WP: Domenic Rowlands (1-0). LP: Sully Holmes. 

Highlights: LCA — Tanner Tucker 1-2, 2B; John Simmons 1-3, R. JF — Mace 1-4, 2B; 2 RBIs; Adam Woodall 1-2, R; Connor Maggi 1-2 (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 Ks, 1 BB). 

Records: Liberty Christian 2-1. Jefferson Forest 3-0.

Amherst 13, Heritage 3

Amherst;112;310;5;—;13;14;0

Heritage;011;010;0;—;3;4;3

WP: River Yancey. LP: Kameron Burns.

Highlights: A — Christian Martin 3-3, 2B, 3 R; Dalton Wentz 2-5, 3B, 2 RBIs, R; Brandon Franklin 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Dakota Mayberry 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; David Travis 1-4, 2B, R; LaPrade 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 Ks, 2 BB. H — Kenai Booker 1-4, R; Jaylen Armistead 1-3.

Records: Amherst 2-0. Heritage 1-2.

Rustburg 9, E.C. Glass 2

Rustburg;000;009;0;—;9;7;1

E.C. Glass;000;001;1;—;2;6;1

WP: Drew LaPrade. LP: Mike Harpster.

Highlights: R — Chance Holt 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Trevor Justice 2-4, RBI, R; Kyle Fields 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Wyatt Bigham 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. ECG — Will Lankford 1-4, RBI.

Records: Rustburg 2-0. E.C. Glass 0-3.

Dogwood District

Altavista 10, Gretna 4

Altavista;404;100;1;—;10;8;1

Gretna;301;000;0;—;4;6;3

WP: Gavin Stevens. LP: Elliott Dews.

Highlights: A — Colby Haskins 1-3, 2B, RBI; Nehki Robinson 1-4, 2B, RBI, R; Jakob Haskins 2-4, 2R, SB; Eric Nichols 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 3 SB; G — Dews 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 R; Haden Moon 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Nick Higgins 1-3, 2B.

Records: Altavista 1-2. Gretna 0-4.

Chatham 7, Nelson 6

Nelson;112;200;0;—;6;5;1

Chatham;031;101;1;—;7;13;1

Winning run scored on Dixon Erwin's solo home run with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.

WP: Carrington Aaron. LP: Trevor Hughes.

Highlights: N — Dylan Clark 2-3, RBI, R; Logan Campbell 1-3, RBI, R; Blayze McGarry 1-3, R. C — Christian Lancaster 4-4, 2B, R; Matthew Arnold 1-3, HR; Erwin 3-4, 3 RBIs.

Records: Nelson 2-2. Chatham 3-0.

Appomattox 7, Dan River 0

Appomattox;100;050;1;—;7;9;0

Dan River;000;000;0;—;0;1;3

Alex Caruso took a no-hitter into the seventh. Dylan Howerton broke it up with a single with one out.

WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Alex Alderson. 

Highlights: A — Trey Shrock 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Camron Smith 2-3, 3 RBIs, R; Carter Berry 1-3, 2B, R; Caruso 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 16 Ks, 0 BB. DR — Howerton 1-3.

Records: Appomattox 3-0.

Non-conference

Virginia Episcopal 19, Hargrave Military 6

VES;1024;03;—;19;11;2

Hargrave;220;20;—;6;6;7

WP: Mac Gates. 

Highlights: VES — Jaden Waterman 4-5, 5 RBIs, 2 3B, 2 R; Kevin Breimann 3-3, 5 RBIs, 2B, 2 R. HMA — Burke Beales 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Dean Friedburg 2-3, RBI, R; Roger Adams 1-2, 2B, RBI.

Records: VES 4-6. Hargrave 5-8.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 1, Liberty Christian 0

LCA;000;000;0;—;0;1;2

Jefferson Forest;100;000;x;—;1;5;0

WP: Emma Lemley (3-0). LP: R. Dudley. 

Highlights: LCA — Dudley 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks; Hessee 1-3. JF — Lemley CG, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 17 Ks (2-3, 1 R); Sarah Cannon 1-3, Libbie Staton 1-3, Hailee Fortune 1-3. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 3-0. 

Brookville 2, Liberty 1

Liberty;100;000;0;—;1;8;1

Brookville;000;002;x;—;2;4;0

WP: Destiny Calloway. LP: Kaidence Gordon. HR: Calloway (B) with 2 outs and 0 on in the bottom of the sixth. Kaylie Hudson (B) with 2 outs and 0 on in the bottom of the sixth.

Highlights: L — Madison Collins 3-4, R; Haili Gonzalez 1-3, 2B. B — Calloway 1-3, HR (7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 Ks, 0 BB); Hudson 1-3, HR; Ashley Ferguson 1-2; Liz Pennington 1-2; Karsyn Hudnall 1-2.

Records: Liberty 2-1. Brookville 1-0.

Amherst 24, Heritage 0

Amherst;776;13;—;24;22;0

Heritage;000;00;—;0;4;5

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Amaya Ellis. S: Taryn Campbell. HR: Jennings 2nd inn., 0 on; Pervins (2) 2nd inn., 0 on; 5th inn., 2 on.

Highlights: A — Pervis 2-4, 4 R, 4 RBI; Campbell 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 K (2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI); Kaelyn Ramsey 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Kayleigh Combs 3-4, 2 R, RBI. H — Ellis 2-2.

Records: Amherst 2-0. Heritage 0-3.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 3, Dan River 0

Dan River;000;000;0;—;0;2;1

Appomattox;030;000;x;—;3;1;0

WP: Layne. LP: McVay. HR: Tori Hoffman with two on in 2nd.

Highlights: DR — Katie Moser 1-3, Rebekah Stowe 1-3. 

Records: Dan River 3-1. Appomattox 3-0.

Nelson 4, Chatham 3 (10 innings)

Chatham;000;010;200;0;—;3;5;3

Nelson;000;300;000;1;—;4;8;0

Winning run scored on Savanna Jenkins' single with one out and two on.

WP: Sarah Hicks. LP: Trinity Custer. HR: Brianna Tomlin (N) with 1 on and 2 out in the bottom of the fourth. Caroline Vicks (C) with no one on and no outs in the top of the fifth. 

Highlights: C — Nicole Emerson 1-5, 2B; Abigail Tiffany 1-3, 2 RBIs; Caroline Vicks 2-4, RBI, R, Custer 9.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 Ks, 1 BB. N — Ambrye Taylor 3-5, R; Kendel Kronk 3-5, 2 R; S. Jenkins 1-5, RBI; Tomlin 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Hicks 7 IP 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 Ks, 3 BB; Chandler Giles 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 Ks, 0 BB.

Records: Nelson 2-2. Chatham 1-2.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 1, E.C. Glass 0

E.C. Glass;0;0;—;0

Jefferson Forest;0;1;—;1

Scoring: Chris Wiley (JF) assisted by Jonah Towles, 58:00.

Saves: Beck Anderson (ECG) 5. Christian Hecker (JF) 3. 

Records: E.C. Glass 0-1. Jefferson Forest 1-0. 

Liberty 1, Heritage 0

Liberty;1;0;—;1

Heritage;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Josh Adams, assisted by Finn Platus, 1:00.

Saves: Josh Hensley (L) 1. Calan Clark (H) 4. 

Records: Liberty 1-0. Heritage 0-2. 

Dogwood District

Appomattox 4, Dan River 0

Dan River;0;0;—;0

Appomattox;1;3;—;4

Scoring: Corey Williams 1g, 2a; Tye Robertson 1g, 1a; Jamal Napier 1g; Matthew Walton 1g; Stephen Zbgibloski 1a.

Saves: Trey Torrence (A) 5. 

Records: Appomattox 2-0.  

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

Brookville 4, Amherst 0

Thursday's result

Scoring: Cailyn Reynoso (B), Susanne Germeroth (B, 2 goals), McKinsey Ruhland. 

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At LCA

Singles: Alec Neps d. Levi Wellman 8-1, Cooper Layne d. Jacob Dickey 8-0, Tyler Layne d. Ben Surratt 8-0, Noah Ahrens d. Chris Brewer 8-0, Pierce Martin d. Ryan Abernathy 8-0, James Stevens d. Simon Emery 8-0.

Doubles: Spencer Knight/Wolfgang Ploch d. Wellman/Dickey 8-0, 2 Henry Scruggs/Carter Rennyson d. Abernathy/Surratt 8-0, Devon Davis/Aaron Dendy d. Brewer/Emery 8-0.

Records: E.C. Glass 5-0. Brookville 1-5. 

Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0

At Heritage

Singles: Kael Swartz d. Dustin Manning 8-1, Bennet Mowry d. Charles Smallshaw 8-4, Jon Hoover d. Zachary DelaFuente 8-1, Hudson Brooks d. Morgan Thompson 8-0, Caleb Pantana d. Ethan Venters 8-1, Landon Bivens won by forfeit. 

Doubles: Swartz/Mowry d. Manning Smallshaw 8-4, Andrew Seipp/Matthew Palcewicz d. DelaFuente/Thompson 8-1, LCA won by forfeit.

Records: Heritage 3-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0

At LCA

Singles: Ella Anderson d. Cierra Yuille 8-0, Catherine Mowry d. Sophia Viloria 8-1, Kenzie Fritz d. Adriana Cook 8-1, Abby Anderson d. Faith Jacobs 8-0, Shayla Hoover d. Malia Manning 8-1, Belle Rogers d. Anna Susen 8-0.

Doubles: E. Anderson/Mowry d. Yuille/Cook 8-1, Fritz/A. Anderson d. Viloria/Manning 8-0, Hoover/Rogers d. Jacobs/Susen 8-2.

Records: Heritage 4-3. Liberty Christian 6-0.

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Megan Knight d. Gabby Brose 8-0; Grayson Laughon d. Tori Yancey 8-2; Mary Kennedy d. Delyne Younger 8-0; Elizabeth Eskridge d. Paige Witt 8-0; Lilly Hall d. Ayrie Kidd 8-0; Glass by forfeit.

Doubles: Knight/Laughon d. Brose/Yancey 8-0; Kennedy/Eskridge d. Young/Witt 8-0; Glass by forfeit.

Records: E.C. Glass 4-1.

SATURDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Mercersburg (Pennsylvania), doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 9 a.m.

Amherst, Heritage, Liberty at Brookville, 10 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Virginia Episcopal vs. Mercersburg (Pennsylvania) at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Episcopal at Mercersburg (Pennsylvania), 2 p.m.

GIRLS LACORSSE

Virginia Episcopal at Madeira School, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Virginia Episcopal at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

Jefferson Forest orb
