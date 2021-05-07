Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 7

Nelson 4, Chatham 3 (10 innings)

Winning run scored on Savanna Jenkins' single with one out and two on.

WP: Sarah Hicks. LP: Trinity Custer. HR: Brianna Tomlin (N) with 1 on and 2 out in the bottom of the fourth. Caroline Vicks (C) with no one on and no outs in the top of the fifth.