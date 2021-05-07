Prep scoreboard for Friday, May 7

BASEBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 2, Liberty Christian 1
Liberty Christian;000;010;0;—;1;4;1
Jefferson Forest;000;000;2;—;2;7;2
Winning runs scored on Evan Mace's double with two outs.
WP: Domenic Rowlands (1-0). LP: Sully Holmes.
Highlights: LCA — Tanner Tucker 1-2, 2B; John Simmons 1-3, R. JF — Mace 1-4, 2B; 2 RBIs; Adam Woodall 1-2, R; Connor Maggi 1-2 (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 Ks, 1 BB).
Records: Liberty Christian 2-1. Jefferson Forest 3-0.
Amherst 13, Heritage 3
Amherst;112;310;5;—;13;14;0
Heritage;011;010;0;—;3;4;3
WP: River Yancey. LP: Kameron Burns.
Highlights: A — Christian Martin 3-3, 2B, 3 R; Dalton Wentz 2-5, 3B, 2 RBIs, R; Brandon Franklin 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Dakota Mayberry 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; David Travis 1-4, 2B, R; LaPrade 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 Ks, 2 BB. H — Kenai Booker 1-4, R; Jaylen Armistead 1-3.
Records: Amherst 2-0. Heritage 1-2.
Rustburg 9, E.C. Glass 2
Rustburg;000;009;0;—;9;7;1
E.C. Glass;000;001;1;—;2;6;1
WP: Drew LaPrade. LP: Mike Harpster.
Highlights: R — Chance Holt 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Trevor Justice 2-4, RBI, R; Kyle Fields 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Wyatt Bigham 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. ECG — Will Lankford 1-4, RBI.
Records: Rustburg 2-0. E.C. Glass 0-3.
Dogwood District
Altavista 10, Gretna 4
Altavista;404;100;1;—;10;8;1
Gretna;301;000;0;—;4;6;3
WP: Gavin Stevens. LP: Elliott Dews.
Highlights: A — Colby Haskins 1-3, 2B, RBI; Nehki Robinson 1-4, 2B, RBI, R; Jakob Haskins 2-4, 2R, SB; Eric Nichols 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 3 SB; G — Dews 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 R; Haden Moon 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Nick Higgins 1-3, 2B.
Records: Altavista 1-2. Gretna 0-4.
Chatham 7, Nelson 6
Nelson;112;200;0;—;6;5;1
Chatham;031;101;1;—;7;13;1
Winning run scored on Dixon Erwin's solo home run with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.
WP: Carrington Aaron. LP: Trevor Hughes.
Highlights: N — Dylan Clark 2-3, RBI, R; Logan Campbell 1-3, RBI, R; Blayze McGarry 1-3, R. C — Christian Lancaster 4-4, 2B, R; Matthew Arnold 1-3, HR; Erwin 3-4, 3 RBIs.
Records: Nelson 2-2. Chatham 3-0.
Appomattox 7, Dan River 0
Appomattox;100;050;1;—;7;9;0
Dan River;000;000;0;—;0;1;3
Alex Caruso took a no-hitter into the seventh. Dylan Howerton broke it up with a single with one out.
WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Alex Alderson.
Highlights: A — Trey Shrock 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Camron Smith 2-3, 3 RBIs, R; Carter Berry 1-3, 2B, R; Caruso 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 16 Ks, 0 BB. DR — Howerton 1-3.
Records: Appomattox 3-0.
Non-conference
Virginia Episcopal 19, Hargrave Military 6
VES;1024;03;—;19;11;2
Hargrave;220;20;—;6;6;7
WP: Mac Gates.
Highlights: VES — Jaden Waterman 4-5, 5 RBIs, 2 3B, 2 R; Kevin Breimann 3-3, 5 RBIs, 2B, 2 R. HMA — Burke Beales 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Dean Friedburg 2-3, RBI, R; Roger Adams 1-2, 2B, RBI.
Records: VES 4-6. Hargrave 5-8.
SOFTBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 1, Liberty Christian 0
LCA;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
Jefferson Forest;100;000;x;—;1;5;0
WP: Emma Lemley (3-0). LP: R. Dudley.
Highlights: LCA — Dudley 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks; Hessee 1-3. JF — Lemley CG, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 17 Ks (2-3, 1 R); Sarah Cannon 1-3, Libbie Staton 1-3, Hailee Fortune 1-3.
Records: Jefferson Forest 3-0.
Brookville 2, Liberty 1
Liberty;100;000;0;—;1;8;1
Brookville;000;002;x;—;2;4;0
WP: Destiny Calloway. LP: Kaidence Gordon. HR: Calloway (B) with 2 outs and 0 on in the bottom of the sixth. Kaylie Hudson (B) with 2 outs and 0 on in the bottom of the sixth.
Highlights: L — Madison Collins 3-4, R; Haili Gonzalez 1-3, 2B. B — Calloway 1-3, HR (7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 Ks, 0 BB); Hudson 1-3, HR; Ashley Ferguson 1-2; Liz Pennington 1-2; Karsyn Hudnall 1-2.
Records: Liberty 2-1. Brookville 1-0.
Amherst 24, Heritage 0
Amherst;776;13;—;24;22;0
Heritage;000;00;—;0;4;5
WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Amaya Ellis. S: Taryn Campbell. HR: Jennings 2nd inn., 0 on; Pervins (2) 2nd inn., 0 on; 5th inn., 2 on.
Highlights: A — Pervis 2-4, 4 R, 4 RBI; Campbell 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 K (2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI); Kaelyn Ramsey 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Kayleigh Combs 3-4, 2 R, RBI. H — Ellis 2-2.
Records: Amherst 2-0. Heritage 0-3.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, Dan River 0
Dan River;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
Appomattox;030;000;x;—;3;1;0
WP: Layne. LP: McVay. HR: Tori Hoffman with two on in 2nd.
Highlights: DR — Katie Moser 1-3, Rebekah Stowe 1-3.
Records: Dan River 3-1. Appomattox 3-0.
Nelson 4, Chatham 3 (10 innings)
Chatham;000;010;200;0;—;3;5;3
Nelson;000;300;000;1;—;4;8;0
Winning run scored on Savanna Jenkins' single with one out and two on.
WP: Sarah Hicks. LP: Trinity Custer. HR: Brianna Tomlin (N) with 1 on and 2 out in the bottom of the fourth. Caroline Vicks (C) with no one on and no outs in the top of the fifth.
Highlights: C — Nicole Emerson 1-5, 2B; Abigail Tiffany 1-3, 2 RBIs; Caroline Vicks 2-4, RBI, R, Custer 9.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 Ks, 1 BB. N — Ambrye Taylor 3-5, R; Kendel Kronk 3-5, 2 R; S. Jenkins 1-5, RBI; Tomlin 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Hicks 7 IP 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 Ks, 3 BB; Chandler Giles 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 Ks, 0 BB.
Records: Nelson 2-2. Chatham 1-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 1, E.C. Glass 0
E.C. Glass;0;0;—;0
Jefferson Forest;0;1;—;1
Scoring: Chris Wiley (JF) assisted by Jonah Towles, 58:00.
Saves: Beck Anderson (ECG) 5. Christian Hecker (JF) 3.
Records: E.C. Glass 0-1. Jefferson Forest 1-0.
Liberty 1, Heritage 0
Liberty;1;0;—;1
Heritage;0;0;—;0
Scoring: Josh Adams, assisted by Finn Platus, 1:00.
Saves: Josh Hensley (L) 1. Calan Clark (H) 4.
Records: Liberty 1-0. Heritage 0-2.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 4, Dan River 0
Dan River;0;0;—;0
Appomattox;1;3;—;4
Scoring: Corey Williams 1g, 2a; Tye Robertson 1g, 1a; Jamal Napier 1g; Matthew Walton 1g; Stephen Zbgibloski 1a.
Saves: Trey Torrence (A) 5.
Records: Appomattox 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Seminole District
Brookville 4, Amherst 0
Thursday's result
Scoring: Cailyn Reynoso (B), Susanne Germeroth (B, 2 goals), McKinsey Ruhland.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0
At LCA
Singles: Alec Neps d. Levi Wellman 8-1, Cooper Layne d. Jacob Dickey 8-0, Tyler Layne d. Ben Surratt 8-0, Noah Ahrens d. Chris Brewer 8-0, Pierce Martin d. Ryan Abernathy 8-0, James Stevens d. Simon Emery 8-0.
Doubles: Spencer Knight/Wolfgang Ploch d. Wellman/Dickey 8-0, 2 Henry Scruggs/Carter Rennyson d. Abernathy/Surratt 8-0, Devon Davis/Aaron Dendy d. Brewer/Emery 8-0.
Records: E.C. Glass 5-0. Brookville 1-5.
Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0
At Heritage
Singles: Kael Swartz d. Dustin Manning 8-1, Bennet Mowry d. Charles Smallshaw 8-4, Jon Hoover d. Zachary DelaFuente 8-1, Hudson Brooks d. Morgan Thompson 8-0, Caleb Pantana d. Ethan Venters 8-1, Landon Bivens won by forfeit.
Doubles: Swartz/Mowry d. Manning Smallshaw 8-4, Andrew Seipp/Matthew Palcewicz d. DelaFuente/Thompson 8-1, LCA won by forfeit.
Records: Heritage 3-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0
At LCA
Singles: Ella Anderson d. Cierra Yuille 8-0, Catherine Mowry d. Sophia Viloria 8-1, Kenzie Fritz d. Adriana Cook 8-1, Abby Anderson d. Faith Jacobs 8-0, Shayla Hoover d. Malia Manning 8-1, Belle Rogers d. Anna Susen 8-0.
Doubles: E. Anderson/Mowry d. Yuille/Cook 8-1, Fritz/A. Anderson d. Viloria/Manning 8-0, Hoover/Rogers d. Jacobs/Susen 8-2.
Records: Heritage 4-3. Liberty Christian 6-0.
E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0
At E.C. Glass
Singles: Megan Knight d. Gabby Brose 8-0; Grayson Laughon d. Tori Yancey 8-2; Mary Kennedy d. Delyne Younger 8-0; Elizabeth Eskridge d. Paige Witt 8-0; Lilly Hall d. Ayrie Kidd 8-0; Glass by forfeit.
Doubles: Knight/Laughon d. Brose/Yancey 8-0; Kennedy/Eskridge d. Young/Witt 8-0; Glass by forfeit.
Records: E.C. Glass 4-1.
SATURDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Mercersburg (Pennsylvania), doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 9 a.m.
Amherst, Heritage, Liberty at Brookville, 10 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Virginia Episcopal vs. Mercersburg (Pennsylvania) at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Mercersburg (Pennsylvania), 2 p.m.
GIRLS LACORSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Madeira School, 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia Episcopal at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.