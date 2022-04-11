Prep scoreboard for Monday, April 11

BASEBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 15, Liberty 1 (5 innings)

Liberty;010;00;—;1;1;4

LCA;418;2x;—;15;9;2

WP: Will Palmer. LP: Joe Cutler. HR: Dillon Stowers (LCA) to left with two on in bottom of first inning; John Simmons (LCA) solo to center in bottom of second.

Highlights: Liberty — Adam Overstreet 1-2, RBI; Mason Welch 0-2, R. LCA — Palmer 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks (1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs); Jackson Downey 2-3, 2B, RBI; 3 RBIs, 2 R; Simmons 1-1, 2 RBIs, 3 R (2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 Ks); Stowers 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Tanner Thomas 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Lane Duff 2-3, RBI, 2 R (1 IP, 0 H, 3 Ks).

Records: Liberty 4-5. Liberty Christian 7-0.

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 14, Altavista 2 (5 innings)

Jefferson Forest;501;80;—;14;12;0

Altavista;001;10;—;2;0;1

WP: Bailey Peek. LP: Logan Nichols. HR: Sam Bell (JF) to center with two on in top of first inning; Alex Whitaker (JF) to center with one on in top of first.

Highlights: JF — Connor Lane 2 IP, 0 H, 3 BB, 5 Ls; Peek 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R/ER, 7 BB, 4 Ks; John Barrett 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Peyton Smith 2-2; Bell 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Nate Pyle 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Gavin Deaner 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Whitaker 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Altavista — Karlos Johnson 0-2, RBI.

Records: Jefferson Forest 9-1. Altavista 0-9.

Appomattox 6, Amherst 1

Amherst;000;010;0;—;1;3;4

Appomattox;002;013;x;—;6;10;2

WP: Hunter Garrett. LP: Jonah Cunningham.

Highlights: Amherst — Dakota Maberry 1-3, Blake Mays 1-3, Cyrus Campbell 1-3. Appomattox — Trey Shrock 2-4, 2B, R; Alex Caruso 2-3, R (1/3 IP, 1 K); Ethan Walton 2-4, R; Kyle Davis 2-3; Garrett 1-2, RBI, R (5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 Ks); Wyatt Sisk 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Collin Slagle 1-2, RBI, 2 R.

Records: Amherst 5-4. Appomattox 8-0.

SOFTBALL

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 5, Franklin County 1

Staunton River;101;003;0;—;5;10;2

Franklin County;100;000;0;—;1;6;2

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Kaylee Manning. HR: Sawyer Tolley 2 (Staunton River) solo to center in top of first inning; solo to left in top of sixth.

Highlights: SRHS — Wood 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks; Tolley 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Allie Davidson 2-3, R; Abby McGuire 2-4, SB; Jena Roach 2-3, RBI; Payton Evans 1-2, sac, RBI. FC — Anna Smith 2-3, 2B; Rebecca Merrick 2-4, R; Delaney Foley 1-3, RBI.

Records: Staunton River 9-0. Franklin County 5-5.

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 4, Liberty 2

Liberty;010;100;0;—;2;2;3

LCA;000;202;x;—;4;5;2

WP: Raleigh Dudley. LP: Katie Gordon.

Highlights: Liberty — Gordon 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Brooklyn Gunter 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Makaia Flood 1-3. LCA — Taylee Hesse 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Dudley 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 Ks (1-3); Jordyn Robbins 2-3, RBI, 2 R.

Records: Liberty 4-6. LCA 1-7.

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent Schools Weekly Poll

Division I

1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 3. St. Anne's-Belfield, 4. St. Christopher's, 5. Collegiate School, T6. Blue Ridge, Woodberry Forest, T8. Episcopal High, Norfolk Academy, 10. Christchurch, 11. The Potomac School, 12. Catholic High, 13. Cape Henry, 14. Flint Hill.

Division II

1. North Cross, 2. Nansemond-Suffolk, 3. Virginia Episcopal, 4. Trinity School at Meadow View, 5. The Steward School, 6. Highland School, 7. Fredericksburg Academy, 8. Norfolk Collegiate, 9. New Covenant, 10. Seton School.

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

William Campbell at Central Lunenburg (DH), 2 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

Temple Christian at Faith Christian (Hurt), 4:30 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Altavista, 5 p.m.

United Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Temple Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

New Covenant at Fishburne Military, 4:30 p.m.

St. Anne’s-Belfield at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Chatham Hall at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Virginia Episcopal at Miller School, 4:30 p.m.