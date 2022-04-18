Prep scoreboard for Monday, April 18

BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 5, Brookville 1
Brookville;1;0;—;1
E.C. Glass;3;2;—;5
Scoring: Felix Lopez-Valentine (G), assisted by Keaton Napior, 8:00; Skyler Reynoso (BHS), penalty kick, 22:00; Lopez-Valentine (G), assisted by Napior, 23:00; Lopez-Valentine (G), assisted by Connor Reid-Perry, 35:00; Aidan Palys (G), assisted by Owen Dunlop, 62:00; Reid-Perry (G), assisted by Mac Webb, 72:00.
Saves: Dylan Morrison (BHS) 10. Kasey Morris (G) 4.
Records: Brookville 3-3-1, 1-2-1. E.C. Glass 5-3, 5-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Virginia Independent Schools Weekly Polls
Division I
1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 3. St. Anne's-Belfield, 4. St. Christopher's, 5. Collegiate, 6. Woodberry Forest, 7. Blue Ridge School, 8. Norfolk Academy, T9. Christchurch, Episcopal School; 11. The Potomac School, 12. Catholic High, 13. Cape Henry Collegiate, 14. Benedictine.
Division II
1. North Cross, 2. Nansemond-Suffolk, 3. Virginia Episcopal School, 4. Trinity School at Meadow View, 5. Highland School, 6. The Steward School, 7. Fredericksburg Christian, 8. Trinity Christian, 9. Norfolk Collegiate, 10. Seton School.
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Faith Christian (Hurt) at Timberlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 5 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 5 p.m.
Central Lunenburg at William Campbell, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal vs. Fishburne Military at University of Lynchburg, 6 p.m.
MacArthur (N.Y.) at E.C. Glass, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Grace Christian, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian (Roanoke) at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Heritage, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Amherst at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Miller, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Heritage at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Nelson at William Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Virginia Episcopal vs. Blue Ridge at Green Hills Country Club, 4:30 p.m.