BASEBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 1, E.C. Glass 0
Jefferson Forest;001;000;0;—;1;1;1
E.C. Glass;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
WP: Breckin Nace. LP: Cooper Campbell.
Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Sam Bell 0-1, RBI off sacrifice fly; Nace 7 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 13 Ks; Drew Lucy 1-3, 2B. E.C. Glass — Cooper Campbell 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks; John Ruhl 1-3, 2B, Drew Barnett 1-3.
Records: Jefferson Forest 8-3, 3-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 7-3, 2-3 Seminole.
Rustburg 5, Heritage 4
Heritage;000;310;0;—;4;4;1
Rustburg;040;000;1;—;5;7;2
WP: Aldon Epperson. LP: Jimmy Smallshaw.
No outs when winning run scored.
Highlights: Rustburg — Epperson 2-2, RBI, R, walk-off single to center in bottom of seventh (1 IP, 0 H, 2 K); Hunter Carlson 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R/ER, 1 BB, 11 Ks (1-4, SB); Hunter Overstreet 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Walter Jackson 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Heritage — Landon Ross 1-2, 2 RBIs; Nate Cash 1-4, R; Lucas Nelson 1-2, RBI, R; Caden Godsie 1-3, R.
Records: Heritage 1-10, 1-4 Seminole. Rustburg 3-7, 2-3 Seminole.
Non-district
Amherst 14, James River (Buchanan) 7
Amherst;343;100;3;—;14;12;0
James River;102;040;0;—;7;7;8
WP: Jayden Davis. LP: Taylor Wilson.
Highlights: Amherst — Christian Harris 2-5, 2B, 5 RBIs; Nick Dawson 2-3, RBI, 4 R (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 Ks); David Travis 2-5, 2 2B, 4 RBIs; Blake Mays 2-4, 3 R; Dalton Wentz 1 -1, 2B, 4 BB, 4 R. James River — Evan Byers 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Records: Amherst 9-1. James River 4-7.
Appomattox 12, Buckingham 1 (5 innings)
Appomattox;321;15;—;12;12;0
Buckingham;000;01;—;1;7;3
WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Avery Schaeffer.
Highlights: Appomattox — Caruso 5 IP, 7 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks (2-4, RBI); Nate Dillon 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Trey Schrock 1-3, 3B, 3 R; Kyle Davis 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Dylan Hackett 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Buckingham — Camden Allen 2-2, 2B; Justin Gunter 2-3, 2B, RBI.
Records: Appomattox 8-2. Buckingham 7-1.
Nelson County 13, Parry McCluer 0 (6 innings)
Nelson County;020;119;—;13;9;2
Parry McCluer;000;000;—;0;4;7
WP: George Knight. LP: Jase Barger.
Highlights: Nelson County — Ty Mauer 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R; James Allen 2-4, 2B, RBI; Kevin Knight 3-4, 2B, 2 R; G. Knight 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks (2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R). Parry McCluer — Peyton Ramsey 2-3, 2B.
Records: Nelson County 7-5. Parry McCluer 7-4.
Virginia Independent Schools
Virginia Episcopal 17, Blue Ridge 0 (5 innings)
VES;3(11)0;30;—;17;14;0
Blue Ridge;000;00;—;0;1;3
WP: Jed Howard. LP: Manu Di Santo.
Highlights: VES — Sam Hurt 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Albert Thornton 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Charlie Felmlee 3-3, RBI, 4 R; Michael Shamus 1-3, 2 RBIs, R; John Waterworth 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; J. Howard 4-4, 3B, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 4 R (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks). Blue Ridge — Nicholas canning 1-2, 2B.
Records: VES 10-4. Blue Ridge 3-5-1.
SOFTBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 19, Liberty 0 (5 innings)
Liberty;000;00;—;0;2;3
Amherst;790;3x;—;19;15;0
WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Kady Gordon. HR: McKayla Padgett inside-the-park to center with 2 on, 1 out in bottom of first inning. Carleigh Combs solo shot to center with 2 outs in bottom of first. Tyah Charlton to center with 2 on, 2 outs in bottom of second. Hannah Hooper solo shot to right with 2 outs in bottom of second.
Highlights: Liberty — Brooke Nester 1-2; Gordon 1-2. Amherst — Charlton 3-4, HR, 2B, 6 RBIs, 3 R; Padgett 2-3, HR, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Combs 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Hooper 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R; Scarlett Funk 2-2, 3 R; Maegan Lloyd 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Sienna Fielder 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; McNerney 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks.
Records: Liberty 0-10, 0-5 Seminole. Amherst 10-1, 5-0 Seminole.
Non-District
E.C. Glass 17, William Fleming 1 (5 innings)
Fleming;000;01;—;1;1;3
E.C. Glass;384;2x;—;17;12;3
WP: Abigail Jones. LP: Layla Hawley.
Highlights: William Fleming — Tamaria Epps 1-2, R. E.C. Glass — Zanaisha Watkins 3-3, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Jona’e Irvine 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jaliyah Toms 2-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Rachel Roback 1-2, 2 RBIs, R; Emory Hill 1-4, 3 RBIs, R; Jones 4.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 13 Ks (3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 R).
Records: William Fleming 0-9. E.C. Glass 2-4.
Nelson County 9, Parry McCluer 2
Nelson County;200;600;1;—;9;9;2
Parry McCluer;000;020;0;—;2;2;7
WP: Ambrye Taylor. LP: Claudia Coleman.
Highlights: Nelson County — Ansley Jenkins 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Taylor 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 15 Ks (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R). Parry McCluer — Logan Vest 1-2, 2B; Payton Emore 1-3, R; Coleman 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks.
Records: Nelson County 7-5. Parry McCluer 6-5.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 5, Brookville 0
Jefferson Forest;3;2;—;5
Brookville;0;0;—;0
Scoring: Chris Wiley (JF) assisted by Max Reed; Christian Kavana (JF) assisted by Reed, 15:00; Chris Wiley (JF) on penalty kick, 34:00; Wiley (JF) assisted by Tyler Hinton, 42:00; Andrew Linn (JF) assisted by Hinton, 56:00.
Saves: Jefferson Forest — Tyler Beck (60:00) 1; Connor Roberts (20:00) 1. Brookville — Parker Garraghty (45:00) 4; Sam Wogoner (35:00) 4.
Records: Jefferson Forest 7-1, 7-0 Seminole. Brookville 1-7, 1-6 Seminole.
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia Independent Schools
Virginia Episcopal 6, Carlisle 3
At Virginia Episcopal
Singles: Will Vaughn (C) d. Alex Sterne 8-6; Hudson Bell (C) d. Tad Hardison 8-4; Connor Claiborne (VES) d. Cole Bryant 8-3; Thomas Hogshead (VES) d. Will Kirby 8-0; Joshua Schindler (VES) d. Owen Richardson 8-3; Jim Smith (VES) d. Lucas Soqui 8-0.
Doubles: Vaughn/Bell (C) d. Sterne/Hardison 9-8 (8-6); Claiborne/Hogshead (VES) d. Bryant/Richardson 8-3; Wayne Manzi/George Shull (VES) d. Soqui/Kirby 8-2.
Records: Carlisle 0-5. Virginia Episcopal 3-5.
OTHER SCORES
SOFTBALL
Appomattox 8, Buckingham 1
BOYS SOCCER
Amherst 3, Liberty 1
Liberty Christian 4, Rustburg 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Carlisle 6, Virginia Episcopal 4
BOYS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest 14, Hidden Valley 6
GIRLS TENNIS
Amherst 5, Nelson 4
Appomattox 6, Buckingham 2
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Fishburne Military at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Heritage at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Temple Christian at United Christian, 5 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westover Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Heritage, 6 p.m.
North Cross at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Fishburne Military, 4:30 p.m.
North Cross at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
Fluvanna County at E.C. Glass, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
New Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 4:3 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Staunton River at Northside, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 5 p.m.
Nelson at William Campbell, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4 p.m.