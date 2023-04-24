BASEBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 1, E.C. Glass 0

Rustburg 5, Heritage 4

Non-district

Amherst 14, James River (Buchanan) 7

Appomattox 12, Buckingham 1 (5 innings)

Nelson County 13, Parry McCluer 0 (6 innings)

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 17, Blue Ridge 0 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 19, Liberty 0 (5 innings)

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Kady Gordon. HR: McKayla Padgett inside-the-park to center with 2 on, 1 out in bottom of first inning. Carleigh Combs solo shot to center with 2 outs in bottom of first. Tyah Charlton to center with 2 on, 2 outs in bottom of second. Hannah Hooper solo shot to right with 2 outs in bottom of second.