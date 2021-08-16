Prep scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 16

GOLF
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 162, Rustburg 180, Amherst 188
At Hat Creek Golf Couse, par 36
Individuals: 36 — Conner Kail (JF); 37 — Brice Reicher (A); 39 — Ean Sprinkle (JF); 43 — Thomas Shadrick (JF), Anthony Souza (A), Avery Cox (R); 44 — Blake Hogan (JF), Julius Hall (R); 45 —v CP Cofer (R); 48 — Jackson Hall (R); 50 — Brandon Davis (JF); 51 — William Wallis (JF); 52 — Christian Harris (A); 54 — Trevor Justice (JF); 56 — Caleb Knight (A); 57 — Parry Dooley (Liberty); 59 — Michael Holmes (R); 61 — Nathan Karnes (Liberty); 63 — Emily Maddox (A), John Holmes (A).
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
Amherst, Nelson at Winton Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
