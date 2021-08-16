 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 16
Prep scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 16

GOLF

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 162, Rustburg 180, Amherst 188

At Hat Creek Golf Couse, par 36

Individuals: 36 — Conner Kail (JF); 37 — Brice Reicher (A); 39 — Ean Sprinkle (JF); 43 — Thomas Shadrick (JF), Anthony Souza (A), Avery Cox (R); 44 — Blake Hogan (JF), Julius Hall (R); 45 —v CP Cofer (R); 48 — Jackson Hall (R); 50 — Brandon Davis (JF); 51 — William Wallis (JF); 52 — Christian Harris (A); 54 — Trevor Justice (JF); 56 — Caleb Knight (A); 57 — Parry Dooley (Liberty); 59 — Michael Holmes (R); 61 — Nathan Karnes (Liberty); 63 — Emily Maddox (A), John Holmes (A). 

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

Amherst, Nelson at Winton Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest orb
