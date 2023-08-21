VOLLEYBALL
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 3, Staunton River 0
At Jefferson Forest
Scores: 25-11, 25-15, 25-9
Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Erin Blackston 12 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 1 ace; Taylor Douglass 12 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Takayla Wroten 5 kills, 6 digs, 7 aces; Ashlyn Mace 23 assists, 5 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces.
Records: Jefferson Forest 1-0. Staunton River 0-1.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
Appomattox, Nelson, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 5 p.m.
Gretna, Chatham, Altavista at Hat Creek Golf Course, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at LCA, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Nelson, 7 p.m.