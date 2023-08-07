GOLF
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 133, Rustburg 164, Amherst 172, Liberty NS
Note: Due to threat of impending storms, the match was shortened from 18 holes to eight holes at Ivy Hill Golf Club on Monday. Those eight holes played at a par score of 33.
Individual results: 30 — Cody Cox (Jefferson Forest); 33 — Mason Harrup (Amherst); 34 — David Goodwill (JF), Thomas Shadrick (JF); 35 — Blake Hogan (JF), Gage Hogan (JF); 36 — Jackson Hall (Rustburg); 41 — Evan Neighbors (Rustburg); 42 — Alex Scecina (JF), Bryan Lathan (Amherst); 43 — Jack Elliott (Rustburg); 44 — Eli Bigham (Rustburg); 46 — Brady Calhoun (Amherst); 49 — Ethan Russell (Liberty); 50 — Evan Hudson (Liberty), Will Humphries (Rustburg); 51 — Brayden Cooke (Amherst); 54 — KT Klein (Rustburg), Tommy Kirby (Liberty); 57 — Seth Johnson (Amherst), William Doss (Amherst).