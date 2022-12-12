Prep scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 84, Liberty Christian 60
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-1, 1-1 Seminole)
Duff 2, Lawson Sweeney 10, Landon Etzel 22, Hildebrand 2, Parker Damon 11, Wood 3, Hartless 6, Stephens 2, Elder 2. Totals 18 15-20 60.
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-0, 2-1 Seminole)
Luke Burrill 17, Donovan Elliott 10, Cooper Stamn 14, Benjamin Lesniak 13, Ebreneyin 2, Kelka Alwal 24, Adams 2, Hamilton 2. Totals 33 8-15 84.
Liberty Christian;21;12;10;17;—;60
Jefferson Forest;30;21;22;11;—;84
3-Point Goals: LCA 9 (Sweeney 2, Etzel 4, Damon 3). JF 10 (Burrill 5, Stamn 2, Lesniak 2, Alwal).
Highlights: LCA — Etzel 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Elder 5 rebounds. JF — Elliott 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Stamn 5 steals, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Lesniak 3 assists. 4 rebounds; Alwal 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block.
Heritage 59, Brookville 33
BROOKVILLE (0-7, 0-2 Seminole)
Collison 1, Martin 5, Dey 3, Bishop Harvey 11, Payne 4, McDaniel 5, Collier 1, Stickle 3. Totals 9 13-19 33.
HERITAGE (1-1, 1-0 Seminole)
Terrell Washington 10, Clark 9, Toms 8, Harris 6, Yuille 8, Johnson 2, Tucker 3, Price 4, McMillan 3, Miller 1, Fitzgerald 3, Slaughter 2. Totals 21 11-16 59.
Brookville;6;12;9;6;—;33
Heritage;18;12;15;14;—;59
3-point goals: Brookville 2 (Dey, Harvey). Heritage 6 (Clark 3, Fitzgerald, McMillan, Yuille).
Highlights: H — Washington 8 rebounds; Toms 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 1 steal; McMillan 3 assists; Jackson 1 steal; Lewis 1 steal; Farmer 1 steal; Yuille 1 steal.
Non-district
Amherst 61, Louisa 45
LOUISA (0-5)
Moore 4, Hoes 2, Quarles 5, Wyaa Snyder 18, Connor Downey 11, Davis 4, Anderson 1. Totals 16 9-14 45.
AMHERST (5-1)
AJ Jordan 19, Elliott 3, Justin Burns 17, Morris 3, Brooks 3, Andrews 4, Josh Irving 12. Totals 24 9-17 61.
Louisa;7;12;19;7;—;45
Amherst;20;20;12;9;—;61
3-Point Goals: Louisa 4 (Quarles, Downey 3). Amherst 4 (Jordan 3, Burns).
Other Score
Rustburg 57, Liberty 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty 62, Rustburg 26
LIBERTY (5-0, 2-0 Seminole)
Iyana Sigei 13, Adams 9, St. John 2, Smith 9, Shania Brown 18, Taniesha Brown 11. Totals 24 11-19 62.
RUSTBURG (0-6, 0-2 Seminole)
Tyree 11, L. Rosser 7, Jackson 4, Scott 3, S. Rosser 1. Totals 9 7-24 26.
Liberty;19;16;22;5;—;62
Rustburg;3;5;13;5;—;26
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Sigei 3). Rustburg 1 (Tyree).
Highlights: L — Shania Brown had a double-double, her fifth straight to start the season.
Brookville 45, Heritage 38
HERITAGE (2-4, 1-1 Seminole)
Powell 2, KiKi Alexander 10, Calyce Garvin 10, Peterson 2, J. Coleman 3, Tailor Coles 11. Totals 9 5-10 38.
BROOKVILLE (4-3, 1-1 Seminole)
Lee 6, Farnsworth 9, Cailyn Reynoso 15, Stinnett 6, Yancey 9. Totals 15 12-21 45.
Heritage;10;3;17;8;—;38
Brookville;9;14;10;12;—;45
3-point goals: Heritage 5 (Garvin 2, Coleman, Coles 2). Brookville 1 (Lee).
Highlights: B — Yancey 11 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 47, Amherst 38
AMHERST (2-5, 0-2 Seminole)
Awanda 2, Lloyd 4, Beam 2, Wall 7, Padgett 3, Hannah Hooper 20. Totals 15 3-10 38.
E.C. GLASS (3-2, 1-1 Seminole)
Osborne 8, Richerson 2, Sparks 9, Word 4, Milam 7, Williams 6, Williamson 3, Matthews 8. Totals 20 2-4 47.
Amherst;6;7;10;15;—;38
E.C. Glass;13;11;12;11;—;47
3-point goals: Amherst 5 (Lloyd, Wall, Hooper 3). E.C. Glass 5 (Osborne, Milam, Williams 2, Williamson).
Highlights: ECG — Osborne 7 steals, Milam 6 rebounds, Matthews 7 rebounds.
Non-District
Gretna 37, Randolph-Henry 13
RANDOLPH-HENRY (0-5)
Warren 5, Gregory 2, Boyd 4, Scott 2. Totals 6 1-8 13.
GRETNA (5-1)
Gilbert 2, M. Myers 8, Ashley Myers 12, Chinara Miller 10, Jones 2, Zimmerman 2, Short 1. Totals 15 6-11 37.
Randolph-Henry;5;4;0;4;—;13
Gretna;17;14;6;0;—;37
3-point goals: Randolph-Henry none. Gretna 1 (M. Myers).
Highlights: G — A. Myers 4 offensive rebounds, 5 steals; Miller 7 steals.
Other Score
Liberty Christian 51, Jefferson Forest 41
BOYS SWIMMING
Bedford County Dual Meet
at Bedford YMCA
Dual meet scores: Liberty 27, Staunton River 12; Jefferson Forest 58, Staunton River 3; Jefferson Forest 58, Liberty 12
Individual results (first-place only) — 200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Noah Kasper, Owen Rempfer, Max Schonfelder, Asher Barron) 1:53.05; 200 Free: Joshua Warren (JF) 1:55.86; 200 IM: Jack Mills (JF) 1:57.67; 50 Free: Owen Widzisz (JF) 23.02; 100 Fly: Jackson Hunt (JF) 59.12; 100 Free: Owen Widzisz (JF) 51:01; 500 Free: Luke Grisso (Staunton River) X6:37.31; 200 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Jackson Hunt, Ryan Frazier, Owen Widzisz, Jack Mills) 1:39.20; 100 Back: Jack Mills (JF) 54.59; 100 Breaststroke: Carter Rice (JF) 1:11.67; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Jackson Hunt, Luke Ellett, Everett Heimbach, Ryan Frasier) X3:48.29.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bedford County Dual Meet
at Bedford YMCA
Dual meet scores: Liberty 57, Staunton River 20; Jefferson Forest 74, Staunton River 13; Jefferson Forest 64, Liberty 27
Individual results — 200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Anna Dodge, Payton Heimbach, Avery Mahland, Rylee Champney) 2:11.15; 200 Free: Anna Mills (JF) 2:17.43; 200 IM: Katherine Kovarik (JF) 2:31.69; 50 Free: Avery Mahland (JF) 28.17; 100 Fly: Ava Kirby (JF) 1:17.70; 100 Free: Ruby Duis (JF) 1:02.22; 500 Free: Avery Mahland (JF) 6:03.52; 200 Free Relay: Liberty (Jagger Creasy, Olivia Esposito, Sarah Peak, Dayna Northup) 2:00.15; 100 Back: Rylee Champney (JF) 1:17.46; 100 Breaststroke: Payton Heimbach (JF) 1:19.88; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Anna Mills, Katherine Kovarik, Avery Mahland, Ruby Duis) 4:12.70.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Temple Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Amherst, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Southwest Virginia Homeschool, 5:15 p.m.
Temple Christian at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, Nelson, William Campbell, Liberty at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst, Liberty Christian, Rustburg at Brookville, 6 p.m.