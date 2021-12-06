Prep scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 50, Heritage 37
HERITAGE (1-0)
Brown 9, Ferguson 9, Williams 7, Washington 2, Hubbard 5, Jones 1, McMillan 4. Totals 13 9-19 37.
E.C. GLASS (3-0)
Camp Conner 11, O'Maundre Harris 18, Treacy 6, Dunlop 8, E. Wood 4, D. Harris 3. Totals 15 16-24 50.
Heritage;6;14;12;5;—;37
E.C. Glass;16;10;14;10;—;50
3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Brown, Ferguson). Glass 4 (Conner 3, D. Harris).
Highlights: Heritage — Ferguson 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Brown 3 assists, 3 steals; Hubbard 3 rebounds; Williams 2 blocks. Glass — Dunlop 9 rebounds, 4 blocks; O. Harris 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; E. Wood 3 assists.
Jefferson Forest 56, Brookville 37
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-1)
Scott 9, Mays 3, Aidan Cherry 13, Jack Wimmer 14, Elliott 3, French 8, Burrill 1, Rodgers 2, Hamilton 1, Lane 2. Totals 17 19-28 56.
BROOKVILLE (1-1)
Ramsey 3, Tayshaun Butler 13, Harvey 6, Howard 9, Preston 6. Totals 11 14-21 37.
Jefferson Forest;7;15;20;14;—;56
Brookville;6;8;12;11;—;37
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Scott, Wimmer 2). Brookville 1 (Howard).
Highlights: B — Martin 6 rebounds, Butler 6 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 78, Rustburg 46
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Thomas 5, Lo. Duff 6, Sebastian Akins 16, Landon Etzel 17, Sully Holmes 13, Eshleman 6, Hartless 3, Damon 2, Jenkins 2, Harris 8. Totals 27 17-26 78.
RUSTBURG (2-2)
Dixon 3, Vassal-Crider 7, Burke 1, Taylor 5, Parrish 8, Burley 3, Mayhew 4, Johnson 3, Allen 2, Kyle Fields 10. Totals 16 9-21 46.
Liberty Christian;16;19;26;17;—;78
Rustburg;8;15;10;13;—;46
3-point goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Akins 3, Etzel 3, Hartless). Rustburg 5 (Vassal-Crider, Parrish 2, Burley, Fields).
Highlights: LCA — Thomas 5 assists; 5 rebounds; Akins 4 rebounds; Holmes 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6 rebounds; Hartless 5 rebounds. RHS — Vassal-Crider 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Fields 6 rebounds.
Non-district
Altavista 71, Cumberland 36
CUMBERLAND (0-2)
Meinard 1, JaKeime Johnson 15, Foster 6, Fourcand 4, Sutton 2, Carter 8. Totals 13 9-19 36.
ALTAVISTA (3-1)
Anthony Clay 12, Boyd 9, Marquel Dawkins 15, Gilmore 2, Ryan Hart 17, Reynolds 3, Stuart Hunt 13. Totals 27 12-14 71.
Cumberland;2;11;14;9;—;36
Altavista;18;22;24;7;—;71
3-point goals: Cumberland 1 (Johnson). Altavista 5 (Clay 3, Boyd, Reynolds).
Highlights: A — Hunt 10 rebounds, Dawkins 4 steals, Hart 5 assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 77, Heritage 10
E.C. GLASS (3-0)
Jamiyah Henry 16, Jeriyah Osborne 20, Sparks 4, Milam 2, Emily Williams 12, Wright-Goode 8, Bell 2, A. Kennedy 2, Mary Kennedy 11. Totals 34 3-6 77.
HERITAGE (0-3)
Preston 1, Alexander 6, Howard 2, Steadman 1. Totals 4 2-6 10.
E.C. Glass;31;19;12;15;—;77
Heritage;7;3;0;0;—;10
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 8 (Henry 4, Williams 4). Heritage none.
Highlights: ECG — Wright-Goode 14 rebounds; Osborne 8 assists, 10 steals; Henry 2 steals, 4 assists.
Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36
BROOKVILLE (0-1)
Liz Pennington 15, Bonds 9, Dobyns 4, Steffens 4, Lee 2, Stinnett 2. Totals 11 14-20 36.
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-2)
Kennedy Hancock 14, Moriah Tate 14, Bella Hill 8, Brynn Hill 3, Dawkins 7. Totals 18 7-10 46.
Brookville;7;11;4;14;—;36
Jefferson Froest;14;14;14;4;—;46
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Bella Hill, Tate, Dawkins).
Liberty 55, Amherst 36
AMHERST (1-2)
Duff 2, Thomas 7, Padgett 5, Jasmine West 10, Hannah Hooper 12. Totals 13 7-10 36.
LIBERTY (2-1)
Adams 6, Whorley 4, Gonzalez 6, Smith 2, Brown 7, Iyana Sigei 11, Cierra St. John 19. Totals 21 8-11 55.
Amherst;7;2;10;17;—;36
Liberty;11;7;16;21;—;55
3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Thomas, Padgett, Hooper). Liberty 5 (Sigei 2, Gonzalez, St. John 2).
Highlights: L — Adams 6 rebounds, 3 steals; St. John had 17 of her 19 points in the second half.
Non-district
Staunton River 59, Bassett 17
BASSETT (1-3)
Manns 5, Gravely 4, Osgood 3, Ratcliff 2, White 1, Witcher 1, Giles 1. Totals 4 9-20 17.
STAUNTON RIVER (3-0)
Cali Levine 18, Jeni Levine 16, Jones 9, Farr 8, Creasey 6, Phillips 2. Totals 27 3-8 59.
Bassett;2;7;4;4;—;17
Staunton River;15;18;16;10;—;59
3-point goals: Bassett none. Staunton River 2 (C. Levine, Jones).
Highlights: SRHS — C. Levine 4 steals; J. Levine 4 steals, 8 assists; Jones 5 steals.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
VES at Trinity Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Heritage at George Washington, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Central Lunenburg, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Westover Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity Episcopal at VES, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Westover Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Central Lunenburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Meet at Altavista, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
Amherst, Liberty, Prince Edward at Sweet Briar, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest, Hidden Valley, Salem at Salem YMCA, 7:15 p.m.