Prep scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 6
agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 50, Heritage 37

HERITAGE (1-0)

Brown 9, Ferguson 9, Williams 7, Washington 2, Hubbard 5, Jones 1, McMillan 4. Totals 13 9-19 37. 

E.C. GLASS (3-0)

Camp Conner 11, O'Maundre Harris 18, Treacy 6, Dunlop 8, E. Wood 4, D. Harris 3. Totals 15 16-24 50. 

Heritage;6;14;12;5;—;37

E.C. Glass;16;10;14;10;—;50

3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Brown, Ferguson). Glass 4 (Conner 3, D. Harris). 

Highlights: Heritage — Ferguson 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Brown 3 assists, 3 steals; Hubbard 3 rebounds; Williams 2 blocks. Glass — Dunlop 9 rebounds, 4 blocks; O. Harris 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; E. Wood 3 assists. 

Jefferson Forest 56, Brookville 37

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-1)

Scott 9, Mays 3, Aidan Cherry 13, Jack Wimmer 14, Elliott 3, French 8, Burrill 1, Rodgers 2, Hamilton 1, Lane 2. Totals 17 19-28 56.

BROOKVILLE (1-1)

Ramsey 3, Tayshaun Butler 13, Harvey 6, Howard 9, Preston 6. Totals 11 14-21 37.

Jefferson Forest;7;15;20;14;—;56

Brookville;6;8;12;11;—;37

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Scott, Wimmer 2). Brookville 1 (Howard). 

Highlights: B — Martin 6 rebounds, Butler 6 rebounds. 

Liberty Christian 78, Rustburg 46

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-0)

Thomas 5, Lo. Duff 6, Sebastian Akins 16, Landon Etzel 17, Sully Holmes 13, Eshleman 6, Hartless 3, Damon 2, Jenkins 2, Harris 8. Totals 27 17-26 78.

RUSTBURG (2-2)

Dixon 3, Vassal-Crider 7, Burke 1, Taylor 5, Parrish 8, Burley 3, Mayhew 4, Johnson 3, Allen 2, Kyle Fields 10. Totals 16 9-21 46.

Liberty Christian;16;19;26;17;—;78

Rustburg;8;15;10;13;—;46

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Akins 3, Etzel 3, Hartless). Rustburg 5 (Vassal-Crider, Parrish 2, Burley, Fields). 

Highlights: LCA — Thomas 5 assists; 5 rebounds; Akins 4 rebounds; Holmes 2 steals, 2 blocks, 6 rebounds; Hartless 5 rebounds. RHS — Vassal-Crider 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Fields 6 rebounds.

Non-district

Altavista 71, Cumberland 36

CUMBERLAND (0-2)

Meinard 1, JaKeime Johnson 15, Foster 6, Fourcand 4, Sutton 2, Carter 8. Totals 13 9-19 36.

ALTAVISTA (3-1)

Anthony Clay 12, Boyd 9, Marquel Dawkins 15, Gilmore 2, Ryan Hart 17, Reynolds 3, Stuart Hunt 13. Totals 27 12-14 71.

Cumberland;2;11;14;9;—;36

Altavista;18;22;24;7;—;71

3-point goals: Cumberland 1 (Johnson). Altavista 5 (Clay 3, Boyd, Reynolds).

Highlights: A — Hunt 10 rebounds, Dawkins 4 steals, Hart 5 assists. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 77, Heritage 10

E.C. GLASS (3-0)

Jamiyah Henry 16, Jeriyah Osborne 20, Sparks 4, Milam 2, Emily Williams 12, Wright-Goode 8, Bell 2, A. Kennedy 2, Mary Kennedy 11. Totals 34 3-6 77.

HERITAGE (0-3)

Preston 1, Alexander 6, Howard 2, Steadman 1. Totals 4 2-6 10.

E.C. Glass;31;19;12;15;—;77

Heritage;7;3;0;0;—;10

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 8 (Henry 4, Williams 4). Heritage none.

Highlights: ECG — Wright-Goode 14 rebounds; Osborne 8 assists, 10 steals; Henry 2 steals, 4 assists.

Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36

BROOKVILLE (0-1)

Liz Pennington 15, Bonds 9, Dobyns 4, Steffens 4, Lee 2, Stinnett 2. Totals 11 14-20 36.

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-2) 

Kennedy Hancock 14, Moriah Tate 14, Bella Hill 8, Brynn Hill 3, Dawkins 7. Totals 18 7-10 46.

Brookville;7;11;4;14;—;36

Jefferson Froest;14;14;14;4;—;46

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Bella Hill, Tate, Dawkins). 

Liberty 55, Amherst 36

AMHERST (1-2)

Duff 2, Thomas 7, Padgett 5, Jasmine West 10, Hannah Hooper 12. Totals 13 7-10 36.

LIBERTY (2-1)

Adams 6, Whorley 4, Gonzalez 6, Smith 2, Brown 7, Iyana Sigei 11, Cierra St. John 19. Totals 21 8-11 55.

Amherst;7;2;10;17;—;36

Liberty;11;7;16;21;—;55

3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Thomas, Padgett, Hooper). Liberty 5 (Sigei 2, Gonzalez, St. John 2). 

Highlights: L — Adams 6 rebounds, 3 steals; St. John had 17 of her 19 points in the second half. 

Non-district

Staunton River 59, Bassett 17

BASSETT (1-3)

Manns 5, Gravely 4, Osgood 3, Ratcliff 2, White 1, Witcher 1, Giles 1. Totals 4 9-20 17.

STAUNTON RIVER (3-0)

Cali Levine 18, Jeni Levine 16, Jones 9, Farr 8, Creasey 6, Phillips 2. Totals 27 3-8 59.

Bassett;2;7;4;4;—;17

Staunton River;15;18;16;10;—;59

3-point goals: Bassett none. Staunton River 2 (C. Levine, Jones). 

Highlights: SRHS — C. Levine 4 steals; J. Levine 4 steals, 8 assists; Jones 5 steals.

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

VES at Trinity Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Heritage at George Washington, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Central Lunenburg, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Westover Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Trinity Episcopal at VES, 5:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Westover Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Central Lunenburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Meet at Altavista, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

Amherst, Liberty, Prince Edward at Sweet Briar, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest, Hidden Valley, Salem at Salem YMCA, 7:15 p.m.

E.C. Glass orb
