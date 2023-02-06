BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 60, Brookville 30
BROOKVILLE (6-14, 3-9 Seminole)
Collison 8, Martin 2, Harbour 2, Harvey 9, Evans 7, Silby 2. Totals 11 4-15 30.
E.C. GLASS (17-2, 12-0 Seminole)
D. Harris 2, Jason Knox 14, O'Maundre Harris 18, Treacy 5, Gilbert 2, Hamlette 2, Brestel 4, Wood 3, Ball 6, Anderson 4. Totals 26 6-11 60.
Brookville;7;8;10;5;—;30
E.C. Glass;8;14;25;13;—;60
3-point goals: Brookville 4 (Collison 2, Harvey, Evans). E.C. Glass 2 (Knox, Wood).
Highlights: ECG — Conner 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; D. Harris 3 assists; Treacy 3 steals, 4 rebounds.
People are also reading…
Liberty Christian 52, Amherst 48
LCA (12-8, 6-6 Seminole)
Duff 6, Lawson Sweeney 19, Landon Etzel 16, Damon 4, Wood 3, Harris 4. Totals 18 12-15 52.
AMHERST (13-7, 5-7 Seminole)
AJ Jordan 14, Elliott 3, Burns 8, Morris 9, Martez Andrews 10, Irving 4. Totals 17 9-14 48.
LCA;11;15;16;10;—;52
Amherst;6;14;15;13;—;48
3-point goals: LCA 4 (Duff, Etzel 2, Wood). Amherst 5 (Jordan, Elliott, Morris, Andrews 2).
Highlights: LCA — Sweeney 6 rebounds, 6 steals; Etzel 6 rebounds; Damon 6 assists. Amherst — Morris 4 assists, 2 steals; Burns 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block.
Jefferson Forest 68, Rustburg 45
RUSTBURG (11-9, 4-8 Seminole)
Tayvon Vassal-Crider 19, Burke 5, Sherard 9, Moorman 1, Robinson 2, Parrish 5, Taylor 2, Crickenberger 2. Totals 16 9-16 45.
JEFFERSON FOREST (16-4, 10-2 Seminole)
Scott 5, Burrill 3, Donovan Elliott 11, Cooper Stamn 17, Lesniak 7, Mosley 2, Ebreneyin 2, Kelka Alwal 10, Lane 4, Adams 2, Hamilton 4, Pennix 1. Totals 29 4-5 68.
Rustburg;10;10;7;18;—;45
Forest;16;18;14;20;—;68;
3-point goals: Rustburg 4 (Vassal-Crider 3, Parrish). Jefferson Forest 6 (Scott, Burrill, Stamn 3, Lesniak).
MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings
Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.
Class 1 (25 of 55): 1. Lancaster, 2. George Wythe-Wytheville, 3. Auburn, 4. Altavista, 5. Franklin, 6. Middlesex, 7. Chilhowie, 8. Lebanon, 9. Narrows, 10. Twin Springs, 11. Northampton, 12. Carver College, 13. Westmoreland, 14. Bland County, 15. Essex, 16. Buffalo Gap, 17. Honaker, 18. Essex, 19. William Campbell, 20. Parry McCluer, 21. J.I. Burton, 22. Covington, 23. Patrick Henry (Glade Spring), 24. Grundy, 25. Chincoteague.
Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. John Marshall, 2. Radford, 3. Floyd County, 4. Virginia High, 5. Glenvar, 6. Brunswick, 7. Ridgeview, 8. James River (Buchanan), 9. Nandua, 10. Madison County, 11. Alleghany, 12. Nottoway, 13. Greensville County, 14. Buckingham, 15. Gretna, 16. Gate City, 17. Patrick County, 18. East Rockingham, 19. Thomas Jefferson, 20. Martinsville, 21. Strasburg, 22. Clarke County, 23. Graham, 24. Union, 25. Central Wise. ... 42. Appomattox. ... 45. Nelson.
Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Northside, 2. Spotswood, 3. Cave Spring, 4. Tunstall, 5. Skyline, 6. Hopewell, 7. Lake Taylor, 8. Lord Botetourt, 9. Fluvanna, 10. Staunton, 11. Petersburg, 12. Lafayette, 13. Abingdon, 14. Liberty Christian, 15. Heritage-Lynchburg, 16. Broadway, 17. Booker T. Washington, 18. Charlottesville, 19. Carroll County, 20. William Byrd, 21. Rustburg, 22. Wilson Memorial, 23. Phoebus, 24. Caroline, 25. Meridian. ... 35. Brookville. ... 40. Staunton River. ... 43. Liberty-Bedford.
Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. E.C. Glass, 2. King's Fork, 3. Tuscarora, 4. Varina, 5. Jefferson Forest, 6. Western Albemarle, 7. Churchland, 8. Broad Run, 9. Motoaca, 10. Loudoun County, 11. Loudoun Valley, 12. GW-Danville, 13. Monacan, 14. King George, 15. Courtland, 16. Smithfield, 17. Heritage-Newport News, 18. Hampton, 19. Sherando, 20. Bassett, 21. Eastern View, 22. Dinwiddie, 23. Rock Ridge, 24. Great Bridge, 25. Amherst.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Brookville 47, E.C. Glass 44, OT
E.C. GLASS (11-8, 7-5 Seminole)
Osborne 8, Mya Sparks 12, Destiny Word 12, Milam 3, Williams 3, Plaza 3, Williamson 3. Totals 19 3-5 44.
BROOKVILLE (9-11, 4-8 Seminole)
Smith 2, Lee 1, Rachel Farnsworth 10, Cailyn Reynoso 16, Stinnett 7, Victoria Yancey 11. Totals 15 16-25 47.
E.C. Glass;5;14;6;12;7;—;44
Brookville;11;7;13;6;10;—;47
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 3 (Milam, Williams, Plaza). Brookville 1 (Farnsworth)
Highlights: B — Reynoso 10 rebounds; Stinnett 7 rebounds; Yancey 11 rebounds.
Jefferson Forest 52, Rustburg 24
JEFFERSON FOREST (15-5, 9-3 Seminole)
Kennedy Hancock 13, A'Zaira Dawkins 13, Moriah Tate 11, Hill 4, Shrader 4, Martin 7. Totals 23 4-7 52.
RUSTBURG (1-19, 0-12 Seminole)
Lena Rosser 10, Tyree 9, Crews 3, S. Rosser 2. Totals 9 3-7 24.
Forest;23;9;16;4;—;52
Rustburg;0;6;7;11;—;24
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Tate, Dawkins). Rustburg 3 (Crews, Tyree, L. Rosser).
Liberty 65, Heritage 25
LIBERTY (15-4, 8-4 Seminole)
Brianna Adams 13, Cierra St. John 13, Shania Brown 12, Iyana Sigei 12, Harrison 6, Whorley 4, T. Brown 3, Heck 2. Totals 23 13-21 65.
HERITAGE (5-15, 2-10 Seminole)
Mia Powell 10, Coleman 7, Coles 3, Garvin 3, Cole 2. Totals 9 6-14 25.
Liberty;17;17;20;11;—;65
Heritage;4;7;8;6;—;25
3-point goals: Liberty 6 (Adams, St. John 2, Sigei 2, Whorley). Heritage 1 (Coleman).
Other Scores
Liberty Christian 63, Amherst 29
MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings
Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.
Class 1 (25 of 49): 1. Honaker, 2. Eastside, 3. Rappahannock County, 4. Eastern Montgomery, 5. Rappahannock, 6. Cumberland, 7. Parry McCluer, 8. George Wythe-Wytheville, 9. Buffalo Gap, 10. Rural Retreat, 11. Twin Valley, 12. Fort Chiswell, 13. J.I. Burton, 14. King & Queen Central, 15. Lebanon, 16. William Campbell, 17. Grundy, 18. Franklin, 19. Galax, 20. Auburn, 21. Rye Cove, 22. Surry County, 23. Twin Spring, 24. Narrows, 25. Bland County. ... 32. Altavista.
Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. Central Wise, 2. Gate City, 3. Floyd County, 4. Clarke County, 5. John Marshall, 6. Richlands, 7. Ridgeview, 8. Strasburg, 9. Central Woodstock, 10. Luray, 11. Alleghany, 12. Brunswick, 13. Union, 14. Marion, 15. Chatham, 16. Glenvar, 17. Poquoson, 18. Page County, 19. Nandua, 20. Buckingham, 21. James River-Buchanan, 22. Windsor, 23. East Rockingham, 24. John Battle, 25. Greensville County. ... 28. Gretna. ... 32. Nelson. ... 34. Appomattox.
Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Carroll County, 2. Meridian, 3. Spotswood, 4. Cave Spring, 5. Hopewell, 6. Lord Botetourt, 7. Liberty Christian, 8. Turner Ashby, 9. Brentsville District, 10. Liberty-Bedford, 11. I.C. Norcom, 12. Fluvanna, 13. Culpeper County, 14. Lakeland, 15. Lafayette, 16. Magna Vista, 17. Christiansburg, 18. William Monroe, 19. Charlottesville, 20. Broadway, 21. Lake Taylor, 22. Wilson Memorial, 23. Fort Defiance, 24. Northside, 25. Skyline. ... 28. Brookville. ... 32. Staunton River. ... 43. Heritage. ... 51. Rustburg.
Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. Pulaski, 2. King's Fork, 3. Monacan, 4. Hampton, 5. Sherando, 6. Millbrook, 7. Deep Creek, 8. Manor, 9. Louisa, 10. Eastern View, 11. Tuscarora, 12. Grafton, 13. Hanover, 14. Jamestown, 15. Salem, 16. Henrico, 17. James Wood, 18. Mechanicsville, 19. Matoaca, 20. Chancellor, 21. Warwick, 22. Blacksburg, 23. Jefferson Forest, 24. Warhill, 25. Kettle Run. ... 27. E.C. Glass. ... 33. Amherst.
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge at Virginia Episcopal, 5:30 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chatham Hall at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
William Campbell at Dan River, 6 p.m.
Gretna at Nelson, 6 p.m.
Altavista at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
North Cross at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Appomattox at Louisa Last Chance Polar Bear meet, 3 p.m.
SWIMMING
Region 3C championships at Brooks YMCA (Charlottesville), 11 a.m.
Region 3D championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 5:15 p.m.