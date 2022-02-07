Prep scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 77, Brookville 42
BROOKVILLE (5-13, 2-9 Seminole)
Bowles 4, Tayshaun Butler 10, Bishop Harvey 12, Howard 5, Preston 2, Payne 2, Martin 3, McDaniel 2, Wood 2. Totals 17 6-9 42.
E.C. GLASS (15-2, 11-1)
D. Harris 2, Knox 2, Camp Conner 10, O. Harris 9, Treacy 7, Smith 7, Hamlette 2, Brestel 3, Hopkins 3, W. Wood 6, Webber 5, E. Wood 8, Dunlop 4, Gilbert 9. Totals 31 4-7 77.
Brookville;6;10;19;7;—;42
E.C. Glass;24;19;19;15;—;77
3-point goals: Brookville 2 (Howard, Payne). E.C. Glass 11 (Conner 2, O. Harris, Treacy, Smith, Brestel 2, W. Wood 2, Webber, E. Wood 2).
Highlights: Brookville — Harvey 6 rebounds, 2 assists. E.C. Glass — O. Harris 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals; E. Wood 3 assists; Glass was 20 of 30 (66%) on two-point FG and 55% from the field overall for the game.
Rustburg 54, Jefferson Forest 44
JEFFERSON FOREST (9-11, 5-7 Seminole)
Scott 7, Mays 3, Cherry 4, Wimmer 6, Elliott 2, French 7, Burrill 5, Alwal 4, Craig 4, Hamilton 2. Totals 16 10-17 44.
RUSTBURG (9-10, 5-8)
Tayvon Vassal-Crider 16, Sherard 6, Reynolds 2, Parrish 5, Mayhew 1, Crickenberger 1, Johnson 8, Allen 5, Kyle Fields 10. Totals 21 10-23 54.
Jefferson Forest;8;9;8;19;—;44
Rustburg;12;17;19;6;—;54
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Scott, Burrill). Rustburg 2 (Parrish, Fields).
Liberty Christian 63, Amherst 52
AMHERST (7-10, 4-7 Seminole)
Lawrence Brown 10, AJ Jordan 15, Justin Burns 16, Morris 2, Andrews 6, Cashwell 3. Totals 20 6-9 52.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-4, 10-2)
Tanner Thomas 14, Duff 3, Sebastian Akins 17, Etzel 5, Sully Holmes 10, Hartless 8, Damon 2, Harris 4. Totals 23 9-14 63.
Amherst;10;16;20;6;—;52
LCA;13;12;16;22;—;63
3-point goals: Amherst 6 (Jordan, Burns 2, Andrews 2, Cashwell). LCA 8 (Thomas 3, Akins, Etzel, Holmes, Hartless 2).
Highlights: Amherst — Jordan 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Burns 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Cashwell 6 rebounds. LCA — Thomas 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals; Etzel 3 assists, 2 steals; Holmes 2 blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty 61, Heritage 32
HERITAGE (0-18, 0-12 Seminole)
Preston 7, Miller 7, E. Howard 6, Steadman 5, Paige 4, C. Howard 3. Totals 12 5-15 32.
LIBERTY (12-7, 8-4)
Iyana Sigei 19, Bri Adams 18, Cierra St. John 15, Brown 3, Whorley 2, Gonzalez 2, Smith 2. Totals 23 7-12 61.
Heritage;7;6;7;12;—;32
Liberty;18;19;18;6;—;61
3-point goals: Heritage 3 (E. Howard 2, C. Howard). Liberty 8 (Sigei 5, Adams 2, St. John).
Highlights: Liberty — Sigei 6 steals; Gordon 5 rebounds; Adams 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Smith 5 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 63, Brookville 30
E.C. GLASS (18-1, 13-0 Seminole)
Jamiyah Henry 14, Osborne 7, Sparks 2, Polley 7, Milam 4, Williams 5, Wright-Goode 8, Sarah Bell 10, A. Kennedy 2, M. Kennedy 4. Totals 24 9-13 63.
BROOKVILLE (5-11, 2-10)
Dobyns 3, Reynoso 8, Bonds 6, Yancey 1, Pennington 5, Calloway 7. Totals 10 8-13 30.
E.C. Glass;18;12;16;17;—;63
Brookville;5;6;10;9;—;30
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Henry 2, Williams, Bell 3). Brookville 2 (Dobyns, Bonds).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 steals, Osborne 3 assists, Wright-Goode 6 rebounds.
Jefferson Forest 49, Rustburg 23
RUSTBURG (7-11, 3-10 Seminole)
Jones 7, Crider 6, Mayhew 5, Ochs 3, Edwards 2. Totals 10 2-3 23.
JEFF. FOREST (12-7, 9-4)
Moriah Tate 13, Kennedy Hancock 10, Dawkins 9, West 5, Br. Hill 3, Be. Hill 2, Knight 3, Shrader 2, Martin 1, Nasman 1. Totals 21 2-9 49.
Rustburg;5;2;14;2;—23
Jeff. Forest;11;16;8;14;—;49
3-point goals: Rustburg 1 (Mayhew). Jefferson Forest 5 (Br. Hill, Tate, West, Knight, Dawkins).
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 78, Franklin County 48
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-13, 2-7 Blue Ridge)
Taylor 3, L. Board 3, Kenzie Board 16, Lester 3, Kan. Copeland 3, Brown 1, Hypes 2, Caron 6, Kam. Copeland 9, Harris 2. Totals 16 13-30 48.
STAUNTON RIVER 19-0, 9-0)
Jeni Levine 20, Cali Levine 18, Jones 9, Maddie Hamren 17, Phillips 5, Farr 4, Tolley 1, Creasy 2, Roach 3. Totals 29 14-20 78.
Franklin County;11;9;14;14;—;48
Staunton River;16;15;24;23;—;78
3-point goals: FC 3 (L. Board, K. Board 2). SRHS 7 (C. Levine 5, Hamren 2).
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Blue Ridge District Championships
William Byrd 136, Northside 64, Lord Botetourt 50, Franklin County 46, William Fleming 29, Staunton River 24
At Heritage, Saturday
Individuals (first place only) — 55 Dash: Sela Beatty (WB) 7.47; 300 Dash: Kylie Cooper (FC) 45.03; 500 Dash: Kylie Cooper (FC) 1:25.41; 1,000 Run: Alexis Ice (Staunton River) 3:23.79; 1,600 Run: Alexis Ice (Staunton River) 5:58.46; 3,200 Run: Addie Shorter (FC) 12:28.53; 55 Hurdles: Maddie Malue (LB) 9.46; 4x200 Relay: William Byrd 2:01.91; 4x400 Relay: Lord Botetourt 5:05.68; 4x800 Relay: Northside 11:40.80; High Jump: Remi Figart (WB) 4-08; Long Jump: Chloe Marrilla (WB) 16-03; Triple Jump: Ayeshia Watson (WF) 33-11; Shot Put: Sydney Blewett (WB) 34-08.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Blue Ridge District Championships
Staunton River 148, William Fleming 97, Franklin County 62, William Byrd 62, Lord Botetourt 54, Northside 23
At Heritage, Saturday
Individuals (first place only) — 55 Dash: Micah Jones (WF) 6.41; 300 Dash: Alfred Finney (Staunton River) 39.97; 500 Dash: Kayden Ryder (Staunton River) 1:12.45; 1,000 Run: Spencer Kearns (Staunton River) 3:00.26; 1,600 Run: Sam Weddle (Staunton River) 4:55.10; 3,200 Run: Sam Weddle (Staunton River) 10:27.72; 55 Hurdles: Micah Jones (WF) 7.81; 4x200 Relay: William Fleming 1:42.48; 4x400 Relay: Staunton River 3:53.35; 4x800 Relay: Franklin County 9:13; High Jump: Tyrece Leftwich (WF) 5-00; Pole Vault: Bryce Cook 9-03; Long Jump: Micah Jones (WF) 21-11.50; Triple Jump: Micah Jones (WF) 41-07; Shot Put: Dmetri Toliver (LB) 43-06.50.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Miller at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
North Cross at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Faith Christian at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Chatham, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Dan River, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Lynchburg Homeschool, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 6 p.m.
Dan River at William Campbell, 6 p.m.
Nelson at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Region 3D Championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 5:15 p.m.