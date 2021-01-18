Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 54, Amherst 53
AMHERST (3-1)
L. Brown 2, Brett Waugh 26, Marcus Rose 10, Burns 7, Woolridge 4, Idore 4. Totals 20 8-13 53.
HERITAGE (3-1)
Payton 8, Williams 2, Horsley 8, Washington 2, Ferguson 9, Smith 2, Hubbard 5, Jacobi Lambert 18. Totals 17 18-27 54.
Amherst;7;16;14;16;—;53
Heritage;8;8;16;22;—;54
3-point goals: Amherst 5 (Waugh 5), Heritage 2 (Ferguson, Lambert).
Highlights: ACHS — Burns 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Woolridge 3 rebounds, 2 assists. HHS — Horsley 8 rebounds; Hubbard 6 rebounds; Payton 4 assists; Lambert 5 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 62, Rustburg 46
E.C. GLASS (1-1)
Conner 2, Aidan Treacy 10, O'maundre Harris 11, Zach Smith 14, Brestel 4, Woody Carrington 12, Dunlop 9. Totals 25 8-13 62.
RUSTBURG (0-5)
Lawson Sweeney 17, Gray 8, Landon Sweeney 13, Mayhew 2, Fields 6. Totals 16 14-24 46.
E.C. Glass;14;17;22;9;—;62
Rustburg;8;12;13;13;—;46
3-point goals: Glass 4 (Treacy 2, Smith, Carrington).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 55, Rustburg 24
RUSTBURG (1-3)
Ochs 4, Jiovenetta 3, Scharnus 9, Lacks 2, Hudson 2, Mayhew 2, Morris 2. Totals 9 4-10 24.
E.C. GLASS (2-0)
Jamiyah Henry 18, Osborne 4, Amari Osei 11, Goode 6, Williamson 8, Williams 6, Bell 2. Totals 23 3-8 55.
Rustburg;7;8;2;7;—;24
E.C. Glass;13;13;24;5;—;55
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 2 (Scharnus 2), E.C. Glass 6 (Henry 3, Williams 2, Osei).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Osborne 10 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Osei 6 steals, 4 rebounds; Williamson 12 rebounds, 3 blocks; Goode 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
Amherst 35, Heritage 26
HERITAGE (0-3)
Miller 8, Alexander 9, Moore 3, Jones 6. Totals 11 2-5 26.
AMHERST (3-1)
Ki. Smith 6, Wall 4, Padgett 6, Massie 2, Nadia West 16, Lloyd 1. Totals 11 11-21 35.
Heritage;10;5;8;3;—;26
Amherst;1;6;11;17;—;35
3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Miller 2), Amherst 2 (Padgett 2).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Gretna, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Appomattox at Nelson, 6 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Rustburg, Brookville, Heritage at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.