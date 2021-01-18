 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 18
agate

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 54, Amherst 53

AMHERST (3-1)

L. Brown 2, Brett Waugh 26, Marcus Rose 10, Burns 7, Woolridge 4, Idore 4. Totals 20 8-13 53. 

HERITAGE (3-1)

Payton 8, Williams 2, Horsley 8, Washington 2, Ferguson 9, Smith 2, Hubbard 5, Jacobi Lambert 18. Totals 17 18-27 54. 

Amherst;7;16;14;16;—;53

Heritage;8;8;16;22;—;54

3-point goals: Amherst 5 (Waugh 5), Heritage 2 (Ferguson, Lambert). 

Highlights: ACHS — Burns 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Woolridge 3 rebounds, 2 assists. HHS — Horsley 8 rebounds; Hubbard 6 rebounds; Payton 4 assists; Lambert 5 rebounds. 

E.C. Glass 62, Rustburg 46

E.C. GLASS (1-1)

Conner 2, Aidan Treacy 10, O'maundre Harris 11, Zach Smith 14, Brestel 4, Woody Carrington 12, Dunlop 9. Totals 25 8-13 62. 

RUSTBURG (0-5)

Lawson Sweeney 17, Gray 8, Landon Sweeney 13, Mayhew 2, Fields 6. Totals 16 14-24 46. 

E.C. Glass;14;17;22;9;—;62

Rustburg;8;12;13;13;—;46

3-point goals: Glass 4 (Treacy 2, Smith, Carrington). 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 55, Rustburg 24

RUSTBURG (1-3)

Ochs 4, Jiovenetta 3, Scharnus 9, Lacks 2, Hudson 2, Mayhew 2, Morris 2. Totals 9 4-10 24.

E.C. GLASS (2-0)

Jamiyah Henry 18, Osborne 4, Amari Osei 11, Goode 6, Williamson 8, Williams 6, Bell 2. Totals 23 3-8 55.

Rustburg;7;8;2;7;—;24

E.C. Glass;13;13;24;5;—;55

3-Point Goals: Rustburg 2 (Scharnus 2), E.C. Glass 6 (Henry 3, Williams 2, Osei).

Highlights: ECG — Henry 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Osborne 10 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Osei 6 steals, 4 rebounds; Williamson 12 rebounds, 3 blocks; Goode 7 rebounds, 4 steals.

Amherst 35, Heritage 26

HERITAGE (0-3)

Miller 8, Alexander 9, Moore 3, Jones 6. Totals 11 2-5 26.

AMHERST (3-1)

Ki. Smith 6, Wall 4, Padgett 6, Massie 2, Nadia West 16, Lloyd 1. Totals 11 11-21 35.

Heritage;10;5;8;3;—;26

Amherst;1;6;11;17;—;35

3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Miller 2), Amherst 2 (Padgett 2).

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.  

Heritage at Rustburg, 7 p.m. 

Chatham at Gretna, 7 p.m. 

William Campbell at Altavista, 7 p.m. 

Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Appomattox at Nelson, 6 p.m. 

Altavista at William Campbell, 6 p.m.  

Brookville at Amherst, 6 p.m. 

Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m. 

Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m. 

SWIMMING

Rustburg, Brookville, Heritage at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m. 

E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m. 

