agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 2

  • 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-District

Jefferson Forest 48, Staunton River 39

STAUNTON RIVER (1-11)

Maddie Hamren 13, Ayla Farr 11, Ferguson 8, Wong 4, Tolley 2, Phillips 1. Totals 11 14-19 39.

JEFFERSON FOREST (6-3)

Moriah Tate 20, Kennedy Hancock 10, Hill 8, Rupert 8, Ferrell 2. Totals 19 7-12 48.

Staunton River;8;11;12;8;—;39

Jefferson Forest;12;12;9;15;—;48

3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Hamren 3). Jefferson Forest 3 (Tate, Hill 2).

Highlights: JF — Hill 5 steals, 4 assists; Rupert 13 rebounds.

Liberty 65 Alleghany 54

ALLEGHANY (7-2)

Kendell Keene 22, Macyn Cash 13, Kelsey Nicely 10, Fridley 5, Hayslett 2, Jack 2. Totals 17 15-18 54.

LIBERTY (10-0)

Sigei 9, Adams 6, Whorley 6, Cierra St. John 16, Shania Brown 26, T. Brown 2. Totals 26 7-10 65.

Alleghany;7;13;17;17;—;54

Liberty;14;16;19;16;—;65

3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Keene 3, Fridley, Cash). Liberty 6 (Sigei, Whorley 2, St. John 3).

Highlights: L — S. Brown notched her ninth double-double of the season.

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timberlake Christian at Faith Christian (Roanoke), 6 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Faith Christian (Roanoke) at Temple Christian, 6 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest orb
