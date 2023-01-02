Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-District
Jefferson Forest 48, Staunton River 39
STAUNTON RIVER (1-11)
Maddie Hamren 13, Ayla Farr 11, Ferguson 8, Wong 4, Tolley 2, Phillips 1. Totals 11 14-19 39.
JEFFERSON FOREST (6-3)
Moriah Tate 20, Kennedy Hancock 10, Hill 8, Rupert 8, Ferrell 2. Totals 19 7-12 48.
Staunton River;8;11;12;8;—;39
Jefferson Forest;12;12;9;15;—;48
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Hamren 3). Jefferson Forest 3 (Tate, Hill 2).
Highlights: JF — Hill 5 steals, 4 assists; Rupert 13 rebounds.
People are also reading…
Liberty 65 Alleghany 54
ALLEGHANY (7-2)
Kendell Keene 22, Macyn Cash 13, Kelsey Nicely 10, Fridley 5, Hayslett 2, Jack 2. Totals 17 15-18 54.
LIBERTY (10-0)
Sigei 9, Adams 6, Whorley 6, Cierra St. John 16, Shania Brown 26, T. Brown 2. Totals 26 7-10 65.
Alleghany;7;13;17;17;—;54
Liberty;14;16;19;16;—;65
3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Keene 3, Fridley, Cash). Liberty 6 (Sigei, Whorley 2, St. John 3).
Highlights: L — S. Brown notched her ninth double-double of the season.
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Faith Christian (Roanoke), 6 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Faith Christian (Roanoke) at Temple Christian, 6 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Franklin County, 7 p.m.