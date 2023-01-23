 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company
agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 23

  • 0
Rustburg orb

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 56, Heritage 44

RUSTBURG (10-5, 3-5 Seminole)

Mayhew 4, Vassal-Crider 6, Andrew Burke 10, Elijah Sherard 27, Parrish 9. Totals 18 19-24 56. 

HERITAGE (6-7, 4-4 Seminole)

Toms 6, Clark 4, Slaughter 2, Fitzgerald 2, Simieon McMillan 15, Price 2, Tucker 4, Washington 9. Totals 15 11-19 44. 

Rustburg;10;16;14;16;—;56

Heritage;12;11;9;12;—;44

3-point goals: Rustburg 1 (Parrish). Heritage 3 (Washington 2, Clark). 

Highlights: Heritage — McMillan 5 rebounds, Washington 8 rebounds. 

People are also reading…

E.C. Glass 82, Liberty 29

E.C. GLASS (13-2, 8-0 Seminole)

Dexter Harris 17, Jason Knox 11, O'Maundre Harris 23, Aidan Treacy 19, Gilbert 2, Brestel 5, Wood 3, Ball 2. Totals 28 18-23 82. 

LIBERTY (2-13, 0-8 Seminole)

W. Holdren 3, Kittrell 4, D. Williams 2, Cutler 8, Crider 4, M. Williams 8. 

E.C. Glass;22;29;23;8;—;82

Liberty;4;4;14;7;—;29

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 8 (D. Harris 3, O. Harris 2, Treacy 2, Brestel 1). Liberty 4 (Holdren, Cutler, M. Williams 2). 

Highlights: E.C. Glass — D. Harris 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 steals; Knox 3 steals; Conner 2 assists; O. Harris 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block; Wood 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Brestel 2 assists, 1 steal. 

Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 36

BROOKVILLE (4-12, 1-7 Seminole)

Allen 3, Martin 7, Dey 4, Harbour 3, Bishop Harvey 17, Evans 2. Totals 15 3-8 36. 

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-5, 5-3 Seminole)

Duff 8, Lawson Sweeney 10, Chapman 2, Landon Etzel 11, Hildebrand 3, Damon 9, Hartless 3, Skates 1. Totals 17 9-18 47. 

Brookville;8;6;9;13;—;36

LCA;15;6;15;11;—;47

3-point goals: Brookville 3 (Harvey 3). LCA 4 (Duff, Etzel, Hildebrand, Damon). 

Highlights: Brookville — Harbour 8 rebounds; Harvey 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Dey 5 rebounds. LCA — Damon 11 rebounds; Hartless 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Sweeney 6 rebounds, 2 steals. 

Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst 57

AMHERST (12-4, 4-4 Seminole)

Jordan 6, Elliott 3, Justin Burns 18, Morris 7, Martez Andrews 14, Josh Irving 11. Totals 24 6-11 57.

JEFFERSON FOREST (12-3, 7-1 Seminole)

Isaiah Scott 10, Luke Burrill 15, Johnson 2, Ellis 3, Elliott 5, Cooper Stamn 17, Lesniak 4, Kelka Alwal 16, Hamilton 1. Totals 24 17-23 73.

Amherst;12;4;22;19;—;57

Forest;12;29;20;12;—;73

3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Elliott, Burns 2). Jefferson Forest 8 (Scott, Burrill 4, Ellis, Stamn 2).

Highlights: JF — 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists; Stamn 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Lesniak 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Alwal 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 assists.

Other Scores

Prince Edward 53, Nelson 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 54, Liberty 42

LIBERTY (12-3, 5-3 Seminole)

Sigei 6, Adams 9, Cierra St. John 13, S. Brown 8, T. Brown 6. Totals 14 10-20 42.

E.C. GLASS (9-6, 5-3 Seminole)

Jeriyah Osborne 23, Sparks 9, Word 4, Williams 5, Williamson 7, Matthews 6. Totals 19 14-26 54.

Liberty;11;14;4;13;—;42

Glass;20;13;6;15;—;54

3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Sigei, Adams, St. John 2). E.C. Glass 2 (Williams, Williamson).

Highlights: ECG — Williamson 10 blocks; Sparks 6 rebounds; Williams 6 rebounds; Matthews 6 rebounds.

Liberty Christian 45, Brookville 27

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (11-4, 8-0 Seminole)

Avery Mills 15, Jenkins 4, Rivard 5, Davis 8, Laslie 3, Stout 8, Lambert 2. Totals 17 6-6 45. 

BROOKVILLE (8-8, 2-6 Seminole)

Lee 6, Farnsworth 4, Cailyn Reynoso 15, Stinnett 2. Totals 8 6-18 27. 

LCA;10;12;10;13;—;45

Brookville;6;1;11;9;—;27

3-point goals: LCA 5 (Mills, Rivard, Davis 2, Laslie). Brookville 5 (Lee 2, Reynoso 3). 

Highlights: Brookville — Reynoso 5 rebounds. 

Heritage 45, Rustburg 40

HERITAGE (5-11, 2-6 Seminole)

Calyce Garvin 23, Tailor Coles 10, Powell 5, Hall 2, Peterson 2, Steadman 2, Cole 1. Totals 19 7-12 45. 

RUSTBURG (1-14, 0-8 Seminole)

Olivia Tyree 19, Jackson 8, L. Rosser 6, Crews 5, Womble 2. Totals 17 2-18 40. 

Heritage;12;11;9;13;—;45

Rustburg;8;8;13;11;—;40

3-point goals: Heritage none. Rustburg 4 (Tyree 3, Crews). 

Other Scores

Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst 50

Prince Edward 39, Nelson 34

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Prince Edward, 7 p.m.

Westover Christian at New Covenant, 7:15 p.m.

Temple Christian at United Christian, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at United Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at St. Gertrude’s, 6 p.m.

New Covenant at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Amherst, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Heritage, Liberty, Brookville at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert