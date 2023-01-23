Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Rustburg 56, Heritage 44
RUSTBURG (10-5, 3-5 Seminole)
Mayhew 4, Vassal-Crider 6, Andrew Burke 10, Elijah Sherard 27, Parrish 9. Totals 18 19-24 56.
HERITAGE (6-7, 4-4 Seminole)
Toms 6, Clark 4, Slaughter 2, Fitzgerald 2, Simieon McMillan 15, Price 2, Tucker 4, Washington 9. Totals 15 11-19 44.
Rustburg;10;16;14;16;—;56
Heritage;12;11;9;12;—;44
3-point goals: Rustburg 1 (Parrish). Heritage 3 (Washington 2, Clark).
Highlights: Heritage — McMillan 5 rebounds, Washington 8 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 82, Liberty 29
E.C. GLASS (13-2, 8-0 Seminole)
Dexter Harris 17, Jason Knox 11, O'Maundre Harris 23, Aidan Treacy 19, Gilbert 2, Brestel 5, Wood 3, Ball 2. Totals 28 18-23 82.
LIBERTY (2-13, 0-8 Seminole)
W. Holdren 3, Kittrell 4, D. Williams 2, Cutler 8, Crider 4, M. Williams 8.
E.C. Glass;22;29;23;8;—;82
Liberty;4;4;14;7;—;29
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 8 (D. Harris 3, O. Harris 2, Treacy 2, Brestel 1). Liberty 4 (Holdren, Cutler, M. Williams 2).
Highlights: E.C. Glass — D. Harris 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 steals; Knox 3 steals; Conner 2 assists; O. Harris 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block; Wood 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Brestel 2 assists, 1 steal.
Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 36
BROOKVILLE (4-12, 1-7 Seminole)
Allen 3, Martin 7, Dey 4, Harbour 3, Bishop Harvey 17, Evans 2. Totals 15 3-8 36.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-5, 5-3 Seminole)
Duff 8, Lawson Sweeney 10, Chapman 2, Landon Etzel 11, Hildebrand 3, Damon 9, Hartless 3, Skates 1. Totals 17 9-18 47.
Brookville;8;6;9;13;—;36
LCA;15;6;15;11;—;47
3-point goals: Brookville 3 (Harvey 3). LCA 4 (Duff, Etzel, Hildebrand, Damon).
Highlights: Brookville — Harbour 8 rebounds; Harvey 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Dey 5 rebounds. LCA — Damon 11 rebounds; Hartless 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Sweeney 6 rebounds, 2 steals.
Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst 57
AMHERST (12-4, 4-4 Seminole)
Jordan 6, Elliott 3, Justin Burns 18, Morris 7, Martez Andrews 14, Josh Irving 11. Totals 24 6-11 57.
JEFFERSON FOREST (12-3, 7-1 Seminole)
Isaiah Scott 10, Luke Burrill 15, Johnson 2, Ellis 3, Elliott 5, Cooper Stamn 17, Lesniak 4, Kelka Alwal 16, Hamilton 1. Totals 24 17-23 73.
Amherst;12;4;22;19;—;57
Forest;12;29;20;12;—;73
3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Elliott, Burns 2). Jefferson Forest 8 (Scott, Burrill 4, Ellis, Stamn 2).
Highlights: JF — 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists; Stamn 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Lesniak 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Alwal 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 assists.
Other Scores
Prince Edward 53, Nelson 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 54, Liberty 42
LIBERTY (12-3, 5-3 Seminole)
Sigei 6, Adams 9, Cierra St. John 13, S. Brown 8, T. Brown 6. Totals 14 10-20 42.
E.C. GLASS (9-6, 5-3 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 23, Sparks 9, Word 4, Williams 5, Williamson 7, Matthews 6. Totals 19 14-26 54.
Liberty;11;14;4;13;—;42
Glass;20;13;6;15;—;54
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Sigei, Adams, St. John 2). E.C. Glass 2 (Williams, Williamson).
Highlights: ECG — Williamson 10 blocks; Sparks 6 rebounds; Williams 6 rebounds; Matthews 6 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 45, Brookville 27
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (11-4, 8-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 15, Jenkins 4, Rivard 5, Davis 8, Laslie 3, Stout 8, Lambert 2. Totals 17 6-6 45.
BROOKVILLE (8-8, 2-6 Seminole)
Lee 6, Farnsworth 4, Cailyn Reynoso 15, Stinnett 2. Totals 8 6-18 27.
LCA;10;12;10;13;—;45
Brookville;6;1;11;9;—;27
3-point goals: LCA 5 (Mills, Rivard, Davis 2, Laslie). Brookville 5 (Lee 2, Reynoso 3).
Highlights: Brookville — Reynoso 5 rebounds.
Heritage 45, Rustburg 40
HERITAGE (5-11, 2-6 Seminole)
Calyce Garvin 23, Tailor Coles 10, Powell 5, Hall 2, Peterson 2, Steadman 2, Cole 1. Totals 19 7-12 45.
RUSTBURG (1-14, 0-8 Seminole)
Olivia Tyree 19, Jackson 8, L. Rosser 6, Crews 5, Womble 2. Totals 17 2-18 40.
Heritage;12;11;9;13;—;45
Rustburg;8;8;13;11;—;40
3-point goals: Heritage none. Rustburg 4 (Tyree 3, Crews).
Other Scores
Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst 50
Prince Edward 39, Nelson 34
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton River at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Prince Edward, 7 p.m.
Westover Christian at New Covenant, 7:15 p.m.
Temple Christian at United Christian, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Temple Christian at United Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at St. Gertrude’s, 6 p.m.
New Covenant at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
Nelson at Chatham, 6 p.m.
Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Heritage, Liberty, Brookville at Rustburg, 6 p.m.