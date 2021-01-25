 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 25
agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 56, Amherst 45

AMHERST (5-2)

Brett Waugh 11, Marcus Rose 10, Burns 5, Wright 1, Woolridge 6, Jordan 2, Idore 4, Cashwell 6. Totals 13 12-23 45.

E.C. GLASS (2-3)

Treacy 6, O’Maundre Harris 20, Zach Smith 10, Brestel 2, Johnson 2, Carrington 4, Owen Dunlop 10, Koudelka 2. Totals 22 7-10 56.

Amherst 11 10 13 11 — 45

E.C. Glass 11 13 19 13 — 56

3-Point Goals: Amherst 7 (Waugh 3, Rose 3, Burns). E.C. Glass 5 (Harris, Treacy, Dunlop, Smith 2).

Highlights: ACHS — Waugh 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Cashwell 6 rebounds. ECG — Dunlop 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists; Harris 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.

Heritage 64, Brookville 39

HERITAGE (6-1)

Payton 7, Brown 6, Jacobi Lambert 12, Graves 3, Ferguson 8, Smith 6, Bre’Andre Horsley 12, Hubbard 5, Washington 5. Totals 21 15-22 64.

BROOKVILLE (1-5)

Ramsey 3, Bowles 2, Dunford 1, Tayshaun Butler 18, JT Brown 6, Martin 4, Preston 2, R. Brown 2, Carson 1. Totals 15 9-18 39.

Heritage 21 14 19 10 — 64

Brookville 5 14 10 10 — 39

3-Point Goals: Heritage 7 (Payton, Brown, Lambert, Graves, Smith 2, Washington). Brookville none.

Liberty Christian 73, Rustburg 56

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (6-1)

Thomas 2, Duff 4, Jalen Leftwich 17, Hildebrand 8, Holmes 6, Haddon Smith 11, Krycinski 6, Lesniak 3, Eshleman 3, Barbour 8, Rice 5. Totals 28 10-12 73.

RUSTBURG (0-8)

Lawson Sweeney 13, Taylor 5, Landon Sweeney 17, Burke 7, Hall 3, Kyle Fields 11. Totals 22 8-16 56.

LCA 27 18 19 9 — 73

Rustburg 6 12 16 22 — 56

3-Point Goals: LCA 7 (Smith 3, Krycinski, Lesniak, Barbour 2). Rustburg 4 (Taylor, Lan. Sweeney, Hall, Fields).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 43, Heritage 22

BROOKVILLE (1-3)

Steffens 9, Taylor 3, Kim Brown 17, Bonds 6, Pennington 8. Totals 14 9-11 43.

HERITAGE (0-6)

Paige 2, Lewis 4, Alexander 4, Howard 3, Moore 9. Totals 10 0-0 22.

Brookville 5 8 15 15 — 43

Heritage 5 6 4 7 — 22

3-Point Goals: Brookville 6 (Brown 5, Taylor). Heritage 2 (Howard, Moore).

Highlights: HHS — Lewis 9 rebounds, Alexander 9 rebounds.

E.C. Glass 46, Amherst 31

E.C. GLASS (5-0)

Henry 8, Osborne 6, Amari Osei 12, Goode 6, Williamson 5, Williams 4, Bell 5. Totals 18 5-9 46.

AMHERST (5-2)

Smith 4, Lloyd 3, Massie 3, Wall 3, Padgett 2, Cena 8, West 8. Totals 12 7-17 31.

ECG 9 18 11 8 — 46

ACHS 7 4 6 14 — 31

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 2, Osei 2, Bell).

Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 steals, 3 assists; Osborne 3 steals, 7 assists; Osei 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Goode 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Williamson 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Williams 3 rebounds; Bell 3 rebounds.

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant 49, North Cross 12

NEW COVENANT (3-2, 3-0)

E. Walker 2, B. Walker 10, Rucker 6, Kidd 5, Emilee Newsome 10, Phoebe Prillaman 14, Zealand 2. Totals 19 6-7 49.

NORTH CROSS (0-3, 0-2)

Garrison 5, Hash 2, Jensen 2, Brown 3.

New Covenant 18 20 9 2 — 49

North Cross 5 0 7 0 — 12

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 5 (Prillaman 4, Kidd), North Cross 2 (Garrison, Brown).

Highlights: NC — Rucker 18 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Prillaman 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Newsome 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals; B. Walker 7 rebounds, 4 assists.

TODAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Heritage at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

William Campbell at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Boys and girls indoor track & field

Brookville, LCA, Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Boys and girls swimming

Altavista, Brookville, Rustburg at E.C. Glass at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Heritage, at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass orb

