Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 80, Jefferson Forest 48
E.C. GLASS (15-2, 10-0 Seminole)
D. Harris 2, Knox 4, Camp Conner 12, O'Maundre Harris 27, Aidan Treacy 20, Gilbert 4, Hamlette 2, Brestel 9. Totals 31 9-14 80.
JEFFERSON FOREST (13-4, 8-2)
Burrill 2, Johnson 2, Ellis 1, Donovan Elliott 10, Stamn 8, Benjamin Lesniak 10, Mosley 4, Alwal 9, Hamilton 2. Totals 16 14-24 48.
E.C. Glass;21;18;19;22;—;80
Jefferson Forest;10;11;19;8;—;48
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 9 (Conner 4, Harris 2, Brestel 3). Jefferson Forest 2 (Lesniak 2).
People are also reading…
Highlights: ECG — O. Harris 9 rebound, 5 assists, 4 steals; Treacy 3 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals. JF — Alwal 11 rebounds, 1 assist.
Brookville 72, Liberty 54
BROOKVILLE (5-13, 2-8 Seminole)
Hunt 3, Dominic Collison 11, Bryson Allen 12, Aaron Martin 20, Dey 5, Harbour 2, Bishop Harvey 14, Kahler 3, Wood 2. Totals 27 7-20 72.
LIBERTY (2-15, 0-10 Seminole)
Smith 3, William Holdren 2, Kittrell 5, Cutler 20, Robinson 2, Crider 4, Marques Williams 18. Totals 20 8-17 54.
Brookville;15;25;18;14;—;72
Liberty;11;7;17;19;—;54
3-point goals: Brookville 11 (Hunt, Collison 3, Allen 2, Harvey 4, Kahler). Liberty 6 (Smith, Cutler 3, Williams 2).
Amherst 68, Rustburg 56
RUSTBURG (11-7, 4-6 Seminole)
Mayhew 4, Tayvon Vassal-Crider 18, Andrew Burke 12, Sherard 5, Terrence Parrish 16, Crickenberger 1. Totals 22 7-13 56.
AMHERST (13-5, 5-5 Seminole)
AJ Jordan 20, Elliott 2, Justin Burns 19, JJ Morris 18, Andrews 9. Totals 30 5-16 68.
Rustburg;10;15;19;12;—;56
Amherst;21;14;7;26;—;68
3-point goals: Rustburg 5 (Mayhew, Sherard, Parrish 3). Amherst 3 (Morris 2, Andrews).
Heritage 66, Liberty Christian 49
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-7, 5-5 Seminole)
Duff 7, Sweeney 2, Landon Etzel 16, Hildebrand 1, Parker Damon 12, Carson Hartless 11. Totals 15 14-15 49.
HERITAGE (9-7, 6-4 Seminole)
Marchello Toms 16, Clark 3, Fitzgerald 4, Simieon McMillan 14, Tucker 2, Terrell Washington 27. Totals 24 13-20 66.
LCA;10;11;11;17;—;49
Heritage;10;11;19;26;—;66
3-point goals: Liberty Christian 5 (Etzel, Damon 2, Hartless 2). Heritage 5 (Clark, Fitzgerald, Washington 3).
Highlights: H — Toms 6 rebounds; Clark 6 rebounds.
Other scores
Timberlake Christian 59, Temple Christian 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty 59, Brookville 34
LIBERTY (14-3, 7-3 Seminole)
Sigei 7, Adams 4, Cierra St. John 15, Harrison 4, Shania Brown 19, Taniesha Brown 10. Totals 23 10-19 59.
BROOKVILLE (8-10, 3-7 Seminole)
Smith 1, Lee 7, Farnsworth 9, Cailyn Reynoso 13, Stinnett 4. Totals 10 11-21 34.
Liberty;10;19;12;18;—;59
Brookville;8;10;2;14;—;34
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (St. John 2, T. Brown). Brookville 3 (Lee 2, Reynoso).
Highlights: L — Brown 17 rebounds; Harrison 3 blocks, 5 rebounds.
Jefferson Forest 56, E.C. Glass 48
JEFFERSON FOREST (12-5, 7-3 Seminole)
Moriah Tate 19, Bella Hill 10, Rupert 2, Kennedy Hancock 15, Ferrell 4, Martin 6. Totals 23 7-12 56.
E.C. GLASS (10-7, 6-4 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 21, Sparks 6, Word 4, Emily Williams 11, Williamson 2, Matthews 4. Totals 16 10-12 48.
Jeff. Forest;10;10;21;15;—;56
E.C. Glass;7;11;9;21;—;48
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Tate 2, Hill). E.C. Glass 6 (Osborne 3, Williams 3).
Highlights: JF — X. ECG — Osborne 5 steals, 4 assists; Williams 6 rebounds; Williamson 7 rebounds; Matthews 7 rebounds.
Amherst 64, Rustburg 14
AMHERST (9-9, 5-5 Seminole)
McKayla Padgett 31, Lloyd 10, Hooper 8, Martin 6, Beam 4, Awanda 2, McKe. Padgett 2, Wall 1. Totals 29 5-7 64.
RUSTBURG (1-17, 0-10 Seminole)
Crews 5, L. Rosser 5, Tyree 4. Totals 6 1-5 14.
Amherst;17;11;18;18;—;64
Rustburg;8;0;6;0;—;14
3-point goals: Amherst 1 (Hooper). Rustburg 1 (Crews).
Liberty Christian 64, Heritage 33
HERITAGE (5-13, 2-8 Seminole)
Mia Powell 11, Hall 8, Garvin 7, Steadman 2, Coles 5.
LCA (13-4, 10-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 30, Brooklyn Jenkins 10, Rivard 5, Davis 2, Laslie 5, Christopher 6, Lambert 6.
Other scores
Temple Christian 51, Timberlake Christian 22
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 5:30 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian, 7 p.m.
Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 7 p.m.
Hargrave Military at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Rustburg, Fluvanna, Turner Ashby at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
New Covenant at Hargrave Military, 3:30 p.m.
Appomattox, Glenvar, James River, at Botetourt YMCA, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Virginia Episcopal, Western Albemarle at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.