Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 53, Liberty Christian 51
HERITAGE (10-7, 8-2 Seminole)
Jones 6, Darius Brown 10, Webb 2, McMillan 9, Kyle Ferguson 22, Washington 4. Totals 18 13-22 53.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-2, 8-1)
Thomas 5, Sebastian Akins 26, Etzel 3, Sully Holmes 13, Harris 4. Totals 21 3-7 51.
Heritage;6;25;11;11;—;53
LCA;14;14;13;10;—;51
3-point goals: Heritage 4 (Brown 2, Ferguson 2). LCA 6 (Thomas, Akins 2, Etzel, Holmes 2).
Highlights: Heritage — Jones 7 assists, 7 steals, 6 rebounds; McMillan 6 rebounds; Washington 7 rebounds. LCA — Thomas 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Holmes 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Harris 7 rebounds, 2 assists.
Brookville 50, Liberty 32
LIBERTY (2-11, 0-9 Seminole)
Smith 3, Johnson 4, Mineo 6, Sigei 2, Hurt 3, Holdren 9, Brown 3, Cutler 2. Totals 10 7-8 32.
BROOKVILLE (5-11, 2-7)
Bowles 2, Martin 6, Butler 5, Bishop Harvey 14, Howard 7, Preston 2, Payne 3, McDaniel 5, Dey 2, Wood 2, Morrison 2. Totals 21 5-10 50.
Liberty;8;9;0;15;—;32
Brookville;12;17;11;10;—;50
3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Smith, Mineo 2, Holdren, Brown). Brookville 3 (Harvey 2, Howard).
Highlights: Brookville — Butler 6 assists, Martin 6 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 34
JEFFERSON FOREST (8-9, 5-5 Seminole)
Scott 7, Mays 6, Cherry 4, Elliott 4, French 3, Lesniak 2, Burrill 4, Alwal 4. Totals 10 12-16 34.
E.C. GLASS (14-3, 8-1)
Knox 4, Camp Conner 12, O'Maundre Harris 16, Treacy 9, Hamlette 2, E. Wood 2, Webber 4, W. Wood 2, Dunlop 7, Gilbert 4. Totals 23 10-15 62.
Jefferson Forest;13;13;4;4;—;34
E.C. Glass;14;25;15;8;—;62
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Scott, Cherry). E.C. Glass 6 (Conner 4, Treacy 2).
Highlights: JF — French 6 rebounds, Scott 2 assists. ECG — Harris 6 assists, 3 steals; Knox 2 blocks, 3 steals, 1 assist.
Rustburg 52, Amherst 36
AMHERST (6-7, 3-6 Seminole)
Lawrence Brown 10, Burns 5, Morris 9, Elliott 4, Irving 1, Cashwell 7. Totals 14 5-9 36.
RUSTBURG (8-9, 4-7)
Tayvon Vassal-Crider 12, Elijah Sherard 13, Taylor 2, Johnson 8, Kyle Fields 15, Mayhew 2. Totals 20 6-11 52.
Amherst;13;9;6;8;—;36
Rustburg;13;15;11;13;—;52
3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Brown 2, Cashwell). Rustburg 6 (Johnson 4, Fields 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 54, Jefferson Forest 26
E.C. GLASS (15-1, 10-0 Seminole)
Henry 9, Osborne 2, Sparks 2, Milam 1, Emily Williams 15, Jordyn Wright-Goode 20, Bell 3, Williamson 2. Totals 17 14-18 54.
JEFFERSON FOREST (10-7, 7-4 Seminole)
Kennedy Hancock 17, Be. Hill 3, Knight 2, Dawkins 2, Martin 2. Totals 10 5-9 26.
E.C. Glass;15;11;8;20;—;54
Jeff. Forest;2;6;14;4;—;26
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Williams 4, Henry, Bell). JF 1 (Be. Hill).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 6 steals, 6 assists; Osborne 5 steals; Wright-Goode 11 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 50, Heritage 35
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-1, 10-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 12, Taylee Hesse 11, Anderson 9, Jenkins 1, Grinstead 4, Munstlag 3, Laslie 4, Lambert 6. Totals 16 14-20 50.
HERITAGE (0-15, 0-9 Seminole)
Preston 4, Lexi Miller 18, Garvin 8, Jones 1, Steadman 4. Totals 12 6-7 35.
LCA;22;9;11;8;—;50
Heritage;3;13;6;13;—;35
3-point goals: LCA 4 (Mills 2, Hesse 2). Heritage 5 (Miller 3, Garvin 2).
Amherst 41, Rustburg 24
RUSTBURG (7-9, 3-8 Seminole)
Edwards 3, Ochs 8, Crider 3, Mayhew 1, Morris 9. Totals 9 3-8 24.
AMHERST (4-11, 2-7 Seminole)
Lloyd 2, Massie 6, Padgett 2, Cheyenne Wall 17, West 8, Hooper 6. Totals 15 10-11 41.
Rustburg;1;4;12;7;—;24
Amherst;15;9;9;8;—;41
3-point goals: Rustburg 3 (Edwards, Ochs, Morris). Amherst 1 (Wall).
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Hargrave Military at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Miller, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Nelson at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Blue Ridge District Championship at Rocky Mount YMCA, 6 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Rustburg at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Virginia Episcopal at Grace Christian, 5 p.m.
Seminole District Championships at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.