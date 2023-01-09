Prep scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 59, Liberty Christian 58
AMHERST (10-2, 2-2 Seminole)
AJ Jordan 14, Justin Burns 12, JJ Morris 14, Martez Andrews 14, Irving 5. Totals 21 9-21 59.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (7-4, 3-2 Seminole)
Duff 5, Lawson Sweeney 22, Landon Etzel 15, Hildebrand 2, Damon 7, Wood 3, Hartless 4. Totals 18 17-30 58.
Amherst;8;13;18;20;—;59
LCA;17;23;11;7;—;58
3-point goals: Amherst 8 (Jordan 2, Morris, Andrews 4, Irving). Liberty Christian 5 (Duff, Etzel 2, Damon, Wood).
Highlights: Amherst — Burns 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists, 1 block; Morris 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Andrews 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Irving 9 rebounds. LCA — Duff 5 rebounds; Sweeney 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block, 1 assist; Etzel 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Damon 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Hartless 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 block.
Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 53
JEFFERSON FOREST (8-3, 4-1 Seminole)
Scott 4, Elliott 3, Cooper Stamn 18, Lesniak 5, Mosley 2, Kelka Alwal 22, Hamilton 4. Totals 22 10-13 58.
RUSTBURG (7-2, 1-2 Seminole)
Mayhew 5, Tayvon Vassal-Crider 19, Burke 9, Elijah Sherard 19, Q. Rosser 1. Totals 19 11-20 53.
Jeff. Forest;13;17;18;10;—;58
Rustburg;13;9;23;8;—;53
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Stamn 2, Lesniak, Alwal). Rustburg 4 (Mayhew, Vassal-Crider 2, Sherard).
E.C. Glass 69, Brookville 31
E.C. GLASS (10-2, 5-0 Seminole)
Knox 4, Conner 6, O'Maundre Harris 24, Aidan Treacy 12, Gilbert 3, Ball 8, Anderson 6, Cashwell 6. Totals 26 11-17 69.
BROOKVILLE (4-9, 1-4 Seminole)
Collison 3, Allen 2, Martin 7, Bishop Harvey 16, Evans 2, Payne 1. Totals 7 15-20 31.
E.C. Glass;19;12;16;22;—;69
Brookville;9;5;9;8;—;31
3-point goals: Glass 6 (Harris 3, Conner 2, Treacy). Brookville 2 (Collison, Harvey).
Heritage 87, Liberty 40
LIBERTY (2-9, 0-5 Seminole)
Kittrell 3, D. Williams 6, Joseph Cutler 13, Crider 4, Marques Williams 14. Totals 11 14-16 40.
HERITAGE (3-5, 2-2 Seminole)
Toms 8, Tav. Clark 4, Slaughter 9, Fitzgerald 6, Miller 9, Simieon McMillan 13, Price 2, Tucker 2, Tae. Clark 5, Lewis 2, Terrell Washington 21, Yuille 6. Totals 28 22-29 87.
Liberty;7;17;8;8;—;40
Heritage;24;16;27;20;—;87
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Cutler, M. Williams 3). Heritage 9 (Slaughter 3, Fitzgerald 2, Miller, Tae. Clark, Washington 2).
Highlights: H — Toms 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; McMillan 5 steals; Washington 4 rebounds.
Non-District
William Campbell 82, Randolph-Henry 57
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-6)
Williams 2, D. Hamlett 5, JJ Graves 10, Tyler Mason 11, Elijah Jackson 25, Jacob Halsey 13, G. Hamlett 5, Savareay Charlton 10, Isaman 1. Totals 35 3-6 82.
RANDOLPH-HENRY (3-8)
Sizemore 3, Jaylen Mitter 25, Burton 2, Dailey 6, Goode 12, Gee 9. Totals 20 10-17 57.
Wm. Campbell;26;20;20;16;—;82
Randolph-Henry;12;12;18;15;—;57
3-point goals: William Campbell 9 (D. Hamlett, Mason, Jackson 4, Halsey 2, G. Hamlett). Randolph-Henry 7 (Sizemore, Mitter 6).
OTHER SCORES
Timberlake Christian 48, Christian Heritage 42
Roanoke Catholic 65, New Covenant 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty 56, Heritage 14
HERITAGE (3-7, 1-4 Seminole)
Powell 3, Hall 2, Garvin 1, Peterson 2, Steadman 4, Coles 2. Totals 6 2-9 14.
LIBERTY (11-1, 4-1 Seminole)
Cierra St. John 18, Iyana Sigei 15, Whorley 9, S. Brown 8, Adams 4, T. Brown 2. Totals 20 7-10 56.
Heritage;2;6;4;2;—;14
Liberty;10;23;10;13;—;56
3-point goals: Heritage none. Liberty 9 (St. John 4, Whorley 3, Sigei 2).
Jefferson Forest 67, Rustburg 16
RUSTBURG (0-10, 0-5 Seminole)
Jackson 6, Tyree 4, L. Rosser 4, S. Rosser 2. Totals 5 5-10 16.
JEFFERSON FOREST (9-3, 4-1 Seminole)
Kennedy Hancock 17, Moriah Tate 13, A'Zaira Dawkins 12, Bella Hill 10, Ferrell 6, Rupert 4, West 3, Robinson 2. Totals 29 5-6 67.
Rustburg;5;2;3;6;—;16
Jefferson Forest;28;25;8;6;—;67
3-point goals: Rustburg 1 (Tyree). Jefferson Forest 4 (Dawkins 2, Tate, West).
Highlights: JF — Hancock 4 rebounds; Ferrell 4 rebounds; Tate 4 assists, 4 steals; Hill 4 steals; Team committed just three turnovers.
E.C. Glass 40, Brookville 26
BROOKVILLE (6-6, 1-4 Seminole)
Lee 2, Wierzbowski 2, Barnsworth 9, Reynoso 5, Stinnett 6, Yancey 2. Totals 7 12-21 26.
E.C. GLASS (7-5, 3-2 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 13, Sparks 4, Word 2, Milam 4, Williams 9, Plaza 2, Matthews 6. Totals 15 4-8 40.
Brookville;2;10;2;12;—;26
E.C. Glass;9;11;9;11;—;40
3-point goals: Brookville none. E.C. Glass 6 (Osborne 2, Milam, Williams 3).
Highlights: ECG —Osborne 8 steals; Williams 6 rebounds; Matthews 6 rebounds.
OTHER SCORES
Liberty Christian 62, Amherst 23
Temple Christian 45, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 37
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Covenant at New Covenant, 7:15 p.m.
Riverheads at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Dan River at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Staunton River at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, William Campbell, Nelson at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
New Covenant, Fishburne Military, Christian Heritage at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
Altavista, Liberty Christian, Liberty, at Bedford Area YMCA, 6:30 p.m.