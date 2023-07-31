GOLF
Falling River Invitational
Jefferson Forest 308, LCA 335, Appomattox 351, E.C. Glass 356, Rustburg 368, Amherst 395, William Campbell 408, Heritage NS
At Falling River Country Club, par 72
Individuals: 74 — Tanner Hesse (LCA); 76 — Cody Cox (JF), Blake Hogan (JF); 77 — David Goodwill (JF); 78 — Coleman Almond (Appomattox); 79 — Gage Hogan (JF) ; 81 — Caitlyn Baxter (Amherst); 82 — Thomas Shadrick (JF); 83 — Avery Cox (Rustburg); 85 — Jackson Gulley (ECG); 86 — Mason Albauch (LCA), Jack Elliott (Rustburg); 87 — Jacob Kahn (Heritage), Elisha Bold (LCA); 88 — Breenan Stephens (LCA), Owen Chavis (Appomattox), Preston Laughon (ECG), Mason Harrup (Amherst); 89 — Gavyn Simpson (Appomattox); 91 — Matthew Ebert (ECG); 92 — Abigail DeBass (JF), Holden Houck (JF); 93 — Reid Fanny (LCA), Michael Brafford (LCA), Landon Elder (William Campbell); 96 — Jake Jamerson (Appomattox); 99 — Will Humphries (Rustburg); 100 — Bryant Maddox (Rustburg), Braxton Williamson (William Campbell); 101 — Jackson Hall (Rustburg); 103 — Gavin Womack (Appomattox); 106 — Tristian Rising (William Campbell); 109 — William Fannon (William Campbell); 110 — Lathan Bryan (Amherst); 111 — Kyle Davis (Appomattox); 112 — Dillon Faulconer (William Campbell); 115 — Oakley Meyer (ECG); 116 — Brayden Cooke (Amherst); 119 — Oliver Meyer (ECG); 121 — Grady Calhoun (Amherst); 123 — Hunter Doss (Amherst), Caleb Bush (William Campbell); 125 — Brendon Stevens (Rustburg); 144 — Serena Hernandez (Heritage), Alex Neiss (Heritage).
