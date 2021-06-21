Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 21

BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 state semifinals
Jefferson Forest 3, James Wood 2 (4-3 on PKs)
Scoring: John Toney (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 8:00; Chris Garcia (JW) assisted by Seth Hammond, 33:00; Garcia (JW) on PK, 66:00; Toney (JF) assisted by Wiley, 68:00.
Penalty kicks: JF — Jacob Gong, Quinn Mackey, Zach Hinton, Toney. JW — Erick Nolasco, Garcia, Jonathan Trejo.
Saves: Christian Hecker (JF) 8 (two on PKs). Brandon Dunn (JW) 3.
Next: Jefferson Forest plays at Smithfield High in the state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Class 3 semifinals
Abingdon at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 3 semifinals
Lord Botetourt at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 4 semifinals
E.C. Glass at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.