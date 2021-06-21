 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 21
agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 21

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 state semifinals

Jefferson Forest 3, James Wood 2 (4-3 on PKs)

Scoring: John Toney (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 8:00; Chris Garcia (JW) assisted by Seth Hammond, 33:00; Garcia (JW) on PK, 66:00; Toney (JF) assisted by Wiley, 68:00. 

Penalty kicks: JF — Jacob Gong, Quinn Mackey, Zach Hinton, Toney. JW — Erick Nolasco, Garcia, Jonathan Trejo. 

Saves: Christian Hecker (JF) 8 (two on PKs). Brandon Dunn (JW) 3. 

Next: Jefferson Forest plays at Smithfield High in the state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Class 3 semifinals

Abingdon at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

Class 3 semifinals

Lord Botetourt at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 4 semifinals

E.C. Glass at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

