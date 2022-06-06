Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 6

BOYS TENNIS
Class 3 Team Semifinals
Wilson Memorial 5, Liberty Christian 2
At Wilson Memorial
Singles: Chase Pullin (WM) d. Bennett Mowry 6-1, 6-2; Connor Miller (WM) d. Hudson Brooks 6-0, 6-1; Jake Wangler (WM) d. Kian Swartz 6-1, 6-2; Jack Reed (WM) d. Jon Hoover 7-6, 7-6; Matthew Palzewicz (LCA) d. Brandon Dewald 6-7, 6-2, 7-6; Caleb Pantana (LCA) d. Tim Cole 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Wangler/Reed (WM) d. Brooks/Palzewicz 6-0, 6-1.
Records: LCA 14-5. Wilson Memorial 20-1.
VISAA Division II All-State Teams
Player of the Year: Ryan Monroe, Steward
Coach of the Year: Jim Schaefer, North Cross
First team: Bolrdick Barbour (Veritas), Connor Erwin (North Cross School), Will Fan (Hampton Roads Academy), Matthew Farina (Covenant), Blake Hrisko (Norfolk Collegiate), Henry Lugar (NCS), Kohl Perkins (Virginia Episcopal), Joseph Rowzie (Seton), Jake Stern (Highland).
Second team: Tyson Caines (Norfolk Col), Jackson Evanow (Miller), Ryan McCauley (HRA), Aris Roberts (H), Cooper Weiss (C), Reese Wenk (NCS).
BASEBALL
All-Region 4D Teams
Player of the Year: Peyton Smith, Jefferson Forest
Coach of the Year: Ryan Gilleland, Jefferson Forest
First team: Pitcher — Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass), Peyton Smith (Jefferson Forest), Trent Judd (Salem); Catcher — Evan Mace (JF); First Base — Breckin Nace (JF); Second Base — Hunter King (Sal); Shortstop — Sully Tibbs (JF); Third Base — Joshua Gunn (Halifax); Outfielder — Mason Hatcher (Hal), Luke Craytor (Western Albemarle), Ryan Toney (Louisa); Designated Hitter — Kamron Turbeville (Hal); At-Large — James Meenan (WA), Dalton Wentz (Amherst).
Second team: P — Mason Hatcher (Hal), Breckin Nace (JF), Trey Clatterbuck (Orange), Ben Winslow (WA); C — Bennett Shealor (Blacksburg); 1B — Brice Abbott (Bla); 2B — Colin Saunders (Hal); SS — Trevor VandeVord; 3B — Dakota Maberry (Amherst), Tommy Williams (WA); OF — Tate Harrison (Bla), Peyton Smith (JF), Ethan Turner (Orange); Cooper Nelson (WA); DH — Jacob Barber (Louisa); At-Large: Luke Gouldthorpe (JF), Lucas Cash (Louisa).
SOFTBALL
All-Region 3C Teams
Player of the Year: Lil Berry, Fort Defiance
Coach of the Year: Todd Wood, Fort Defiance
First team: Pitcher — Eden Bigham (Rustburg), Berry (FD), Destiny Calloway (Brookville); Catcher — Brooke Atkins (FD); First Base — Courtney Begoon (FD); Second Base — McKenna Mace (FD); Third Base — Mackenzie Cyzick (Turner Ashby); Shortstop — Kendall Simmers (TA); Outfield — Sydney Lyons (TA), Brooke Morris (Spotswood), Lindsay Atkins (FD); DP-Flex — Kady Gordon (Liberty); At-Large — Kirby Ransome (FD), Taelor Ware (Spot).
Second team: P — Katie O’Connor (Monitcello), Haley Lambert (TA), Lily Moyers (TA); C — Taylor Adams (TA); 1B — O’Connor (M); 2B — Emma Blankenship (Rust); 3B — Reagan Frazier (Wilson Memorial); SS — Cici Rodriguez (Spot); OF — Jada Fyffe (Brook), Madison Owen (Fluvanna), Reaghan Warner (TA); DP — Elizabeth Blatz (Spot); At-Large — Liz Pennington (Brook), Baylee Blalock (FD).
BOYS SOCCER
All-Region 3C Teams
Player of the Year: Lucas Simpson, Charlottesville
Coach of the Year: Martin Braun, Charlottesville
First team: Forward — Simpson (Charlottesville), Matt Campbell (Liberty Christian), Daniel Romanchuck (Spotswood), Brad Lagrua (Wilson Memorial); Midfield — Lucas Fuller (Char), William Davis (Fluvanna), Luis Armortegui (Spot), Alex Durso (WM); Defense — Soren Povisils (Char), Kyle Dutt (Spot), Kyle Maust (Turner Ashby), Hayden Slater (Monticello); At-Large — Will Acgtblu (Mont), Graham Lenert (Char), Drew Thomas (LCA); Goalkeeper — Jacob Engel (Char).
Second team: F — Addison Patchett (Flu), Rocco Fleming (Char), Yoel Molina (Spot), Tony Mineo (Liberty); MF — Sammy Calhoun (Mont), Bryson Joyner (LCA), William Cormier (Staunton), Marcos Chappa (WM); D — Sam Parrott (WM), Elias Zelle (Char), Noah Miller (TA), Miles Mayhew (Spot); At-Large — Daniel Posada (Spot), Liam Wright (Staunton), Nasir Lindsay (C), Austin Stephens (LCA); GK — Brady Garrett (Mont).
All-Region 4D Teams
Player of the Year: Sam Vigilante, Western Albemarle
Coach of the Year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle
First team: Midfielder — Sam Vigilante (WA), Edric Zhang (Blacksburg), Keaton Napior (E.C. Glass), Wyatt Eschenmann (Bla), Chris Wiley (Jefferson Forest), Logan Lavinder (Salem), William Graham (WA); Forward — Kyle Butcher (Jefferson Forest), Walker Stebbings (Jefferson Forest), Alex Keeton (WA), Felix Lopez-Valentine (E.C. Glass); Defender — Caleb Byun (Bla), Carter Shaffer (WA), Allan Hobieka (E.C. Glass); Goalie — Wilson Hetrick (Jefferson Forest).
Second team: Mid — Jonah Towles (JF), Sam Yarborough (E.C. Glass), Jacob Gong (JF), Bay Moore (Pulaski), Daniel Green (Louisa), Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), AJ Arthur (JF), Danile Robles (Orange); For — Connor Spano (WA), Jamey Williamson (WA), Sean DeLorenzo (WA), Andrew Neely (Bla), Evin Lainez (Sal); Defender — Keaton Gumlock (WA), Will Watts (E.C. Glass); Goalie — Max Benne (Sal).
Honorable Mention: Aiden Gries (Amherst), Luke Milauskas (Bla), Addison Bass (Bla), David Garza (Bla), Luke Palys (E.C. Glass), Lucas Newton (Hal), Ethan Kirkhart (Hal) Colin Gravitt (Hal), Christian Kavana (Jefferson Forest), Nolan Hill (Jefferson Forest), Wyatt Mills (Orange), Luca Manelli (Orange), Campbell Moore (Pulaski), Matteo Collins (Sal), Graham Fischer (Sal), Carter Work (Sal), Grayson Bergert (WA).
GIRLS SOCCER
All-Region 3C Teams
Co-Players of the Year: Cristina Vallardes, Fluvanna; and Carley Piller, Wilson Memorial
Coach of the Year: Katrina Hinkle, Fluvanna
First team: Forward — Ellie Cook (Fort Defiance), Elizabeth Burns (Charltotesville), Evelyn Demers (Fluvanna), Ella Frimmer (Waynesboro); Midfield — Valladares (Flu), Adriana Shields (FD), Riley Thorpe (Spotswood), Kaitlyn Craddock (Monticello); Defense — Piller (WM), Maddie Frimmer (Wayne), Piper LaRochelle (Flu), Mia Detwiler (Liberty Christian) At-Large — CeCe Robinson (WM), Maggie McWilliams (Flu), Keghan Marion (Wayne); Goalkeeper — Kayla Karnes (WM).
Second team: F — Karley Stephens (LCA), Kate Ledford (Wayne), Maggie McWilliams (Flu), Maggie Thourpe (Spot); MF — Jayden Sprouse (Wayne), Keghan Marion (Wayne), Lora Tollerson (LCA), Ashley Garbarini (Liberty); D — Norah Moore (Wayne), Amalia Ventre (Char), Jordy Foley (Mont), Jessica Monroy-Pounce (FD); At-Large — Reese Pangie (TA), Emma Johnson (Rustburg); GK — Shelby Crawford (Flu).
All-Region 4D Teams
Player of the Year: McKenzie Cheynet, Blacksburg
Coach of the Year: Travis Eschenmann, Blacksburg
First team: Midfielder — McKenzie Cheynet (Bla), Audrey Hayes (Salem), Kylene Monaghan (Bla), Izzy Wedemeyer (Jefferson Forest), Mila Santsaver-Jones (Bla); Foward — Morgan Cheynet (Bla), Lydia Ashcroft (E.C. Glass), Annie Bond (Sal), Phebe Ryan (Western Albemarle), Taylor Mills (Orange Co.), Lauren Kavana (JF); Defender — Kakie Johnson (E.C. Glass), Catherine Domecq (WA), Julia Howland (Bla), Emily Mandell (WA); Goalie — Allison Kessell (Sal).
Second team: Mid — Avery Mangus (Sal), Nicole Bilchick (WA), Libby Sommardahl (E.C. Glass), Grayson Yeager (Jefferson Forest), Maddi Olson (E.C. Glass); For — Anne Page Webb (E.C. Glass), Kayleigh Long (WA), Brooke Bowers (Sal); Defender — Elayna Weatherspoon (Bla), Kenley Coleman (Sal), Rebecca Webster (Bla), Kamryn Rock (Orange Co.), Siri Bedsaul (Bla), Bo Knight (Jefferson Forest), Ella Morrison (Halifax); Goalie — Marigrace McClendon (Jefferson Forest).
Honorable Mention: Kallena Branham (Amherst), Sarah Ramsey (E.C. Glass), Hailey Gray Garrett (E.C. Glass), PanPan Yang (Halifax), McKayla Meadows (Hal), Hailey Coleman (JF), Maggie Johnson (Orange Co.), Laney Fayard (Orange Co.), Katherine Parks (Orange Co.), Zada Craig (Sal), Gabi Andres (WA), Elana Romseburg (WA).
BOYS LACROSSE
VISAA Division II All-State Teams
Player of the Year: David Russell, Nansemond-Suffolk
Coach of the Year: Chris Pollock, North Cross
First team: Attack — Russell (N-SA), Nathan Dowd (N-SA), Billy Koudelka (Virginia Episcopal), Luke Lynch (Norfolk Collegiate), Zane Ratliff (North Cross School); Midfield — Ian Cann (NCS), Will Elles (Steward), Jackson Holt (NC), Tucker Olmert (VES); Defense — Nat Boling (VES), Andrew Emond (Highland), Will Hoff (NCS), William Lowe (N-SA); Goalkeeper — Hayden Burns (NCS), Max Russell (N-SA); Long-Stick Midfield — Luke Meadows (VES).
Second team: Austin Chaplin (NC), Hunter Cutler (Trinity School at Meadow View), Reid Davis (NCS), Noak Delk (N-SA), Avery Hudson (Fredericksburg Christian), Chase Johnson (Norfolk Christian), Bryce Ledwith (VES), Joe Mason (NCS), Jack Schneider (FCS), Chase Sisco (Norfolk Ch), Landon Trail (NCS).
GIRLS LACROSSE
VISAA Division II All-State Teams
Player of the Year: Delaney Poindexter, Covenant
Coach of the Year: Colleen Norair, Covenant
First team: D. Poindexter (C), Avery Bath (Trinity Christian), Caroline Carrington (Virginia Episcopal), Margaret-Ann Graves (C), Page Henry (Nansemond-Suffolk), Harper Jones (Steward), Virginia Kainer (Cape Henry Collegiate), Izzy Larimore (Fredericksburg Academy), Lexie Lehew (Norfolk Collegiate), Sierra Lewis (VES), Samantha Maiden (CHC), Kerrigan Poindexter (C), Haley Price (N-SA), Marlin Price (N-SA), Juliana Silvernale (Highland), Kate Varaksa (C), Emerson Williams (TC).
Second team: Grace Battle (VES), Maddy Byars (N-SA), Cara Hamil (C), Emma Hardy (CHC), Afton Helmick (H), Corinne Kapalka (TC), Madeleine Keogh (CHC), Ellen Lewis (VES), Grace McDonnell (Oakcrest), Skylar Place (H), Anna Kate Simpson (C), Lina Touririne (C), Alyssa Waddy (N-SA).
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Class 4 Quarterfinals
Millbrook at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
Class 3 Quarterfinals
Christiansburg at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Class 2 Quarterfinals
Gate City at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 2 Quarterfinals
Tazewell at Appomattox, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 Quarterfinals
Jefferson Forest at Tuscarora, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3 Quarterfinals
At Cave Spring Middle School
Liberty Christian vs. Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 1 Quarterfinals
Altavista at West Point, 6 p.m.