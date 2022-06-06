Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 6

BOYS TENNIS

Class 3 Team Semifinals

Wilson Memorial 5, Liberty Christian 2

At Wilson Memorial

Singles: Chase Pullin (WM) d. Bennett Mowry 6-1, 6-2; Connor Miller (WM) d. Hudson Brooks 6-0, 6-1; Jake Wangler (WM) d. Kian Swartz 6-1, 6-2; Jack Reed (WM) d. Jon Hoover 7-6, 7-6; Matthew Palzewicz (LCA) d. Brandon Dewald 6-7, 6-2, 7-6; Caleb Pantana (LCA) d. Tim Cole 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Wangler/Reed (WM) d. Brooks/Palzewicz 6-0, 6-1.

Records: LCA 14-5. Wilson Memorial 20-1.

VISAA Division II All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Ryan Monroe, Steward

Coach of the Year: Jim Schaefer, North Cross

First team: Bolrdick Barbour (Veritas), Connor Erwin (North Cross School), Will Fan (Hampton Roads Academy), Matthew Farina (Covenant), Blake Hrisko (Norfolk Collegiate), Henry Lugar (NCS), Kohl Perkins (Virginia Episcopal), Joseph Rowzie (Seton), Jake Stern (Highland).

Second team: Tyson Caines (Norfolk Col), Jackson Evanow (Miller), Ryan McCauley (HRA), Aris Roberts (H), Cooper Weiss (C), Reese Wenk (NCS).

BASEBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

Player of the Year: Peyton Smith, Jefferson Forest

Coach of the Year: Ryan Gilleland, Jefferson Forest

First team: Pitcher — Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass), Peyton Smith (Jefferson Forest), Trent Judd (Salem); Catcher — Evan Mace (JF); First Base — Breckin Nace (JF); Second Base — Hunter King (Sal); Shortstop — Sully Tibbs (JF); Third Base — Joshua Gunn (Halifax); Outfielder — Mason Hatcher (Hal), Luke Craytor (Western Albemarle), Ryan Toney (Louisa); Designated Hitter — Kamron Turbeville (Hal); At-Large — James Meenan (WA), Dalton Wentz (Amherst).

Second team: P — Mason Hatcher (Hal), Breckin Nace (JF), Trey Clatterbuck (Orange), Ben Winslow (WA); C — Bennett Shealor (Blacksburg); 1B — Brice Abbott (Bla); 2B — Colin Saunders (Hal); SS — Trevor VandeVord; 3B — Dakota Maberry (Amherst), Tommy Williams (WA); OF — Tate Harrison (Bla), Peyton Smith (JF), Ethan Turner (Orange); Cooper Nelson (WA); DH — Jacob Barber (Louisa); At-Large: Luke Gouldthorpe (JF), Lucas Cash (Louisa).

SOFTBALL

All-Region 3C Teams

Player of the Year: Lil Berry, Fort Defiance

Coach of the Year: Todd Wood, Fort Defiance

First team: Pitcher — Eden Bigham (Rustburg), Berry (FD), Destiny Calloway (Brookville); Catcher — Brooke Atkins (FD); First Base — Courtney Begoon (FD); Second Base — McKenna Mace (FD); Third Base — Mackenzie Cyzick (Turner Ashby); Shortstop — Kendall Simmers (TA); Outfield — Sydney Lyons (TA), Brooke Morris (Spotswood), Lindsay Atkins (FD); DP-Flex — Kady Gordon (Liberty); At-Large — Kirby Ransome (FD), Taelor Ware (Spot).

Second team: P — Katie O’Connor (Monitcello), Haley Lambert (TA), Lily Moyers (TA); C — Taylor Adams (TA); 1B — O’Connor (M); 2B — Emma Blankenship (Rust); 3B — Reagan Frazier (Wilson Memorial); SS — Cici Rodriguez (Spot); OF — Jada Fyffe (Brook), Madison Owen (Fluvanna), Reaghan Warner (TA); DP — Elizabeth Blatz (Spot); At-Large — Liz Pennington (Brook), Baylee Blalock (FD).

BOYS SOCCER

All-Region 3C Teams

Player of the Year: Lucas Simpson, Charlottesville

Coach of the Year: Martin Braun, Charlottesville

First team: Forward — Simpson (Charlottesville), Matt Campbell (Liberty Christian), Daniel Romanchuck (Spotswood), Brad Lagrua (Wilson Memorial); Midfield — Lucas Fuller (Char), William Davis (Fluvanna), Luis Armortegui (Spot), Alex Durso (WM); Defense — Soren Povisils (Char), Kyle Dutt (Spot), Kyle Maust (Turner Ashby), Hayden Slater (Monticello); At-Large — Will Acgtblu (Mont), Graham Lenert (Char), Drew Thomas (LCA); Goalkeeper — Jacob Engel (Char).

Second team: F — Addison Patchett (Flu), Rocco Fleming (Char), Yoel Molina (Spot), Tony Mineo (Liberty); MF — Sammy Calhoun (Mont), Bryson Joyner (LCA), William Cormier (Staunton), Marcos Chappa (WM); D — Sam Parrott (WM), Elias Zelle (Char), Noah Miller (TA), Miles Mayhew (Spot); At-Large — Daniel Posada (Spot), Liam Wright (Staunton), Nasir Lindsay (C), Austin Stephens (LCA); GK — Brady Garrett (Mont).

All-Region 4D Teams

Player of the Year: Sam Vigilante, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle

First team: Midfielder — Sam Vigilante (WA), Edric Zhang (Blacksburg), Keaton Napior (E.C. Glass), Wyatt Eschenmann (Bla), Chris Wiley (Jefferson Forest), Logan Lavinder (Salem), William Graham (WA); Forward — Kyle Butcher (Jefferson Forest), Walker Stebbings (Jefferson Forest), Alex Keeton (WA), Felix Lopez-Valentine (E.C. Glass); Defender — Caleb Byun (Bla), Carter Shaffer (WA), Allan Hobieka (E.C. Glass); Goalie — Wilson Hetrick (Jefferson Forest).

Second team: Mid — Jonah Towles (JF), Sam Yarborough (E.C. Glass), Jacob Gong (JF), Bay Moore (Pulaski), Daniel Green (Louisa), Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), AJ Arthur (JF), Danile Robles (Orange); For — Connor Spano (WA), Jamey Williamson (WA), Sean DeLorenzo (WA), Andrew Neely (Bla), Evin Lainez (Sal); Defender — Keaton Gumlock (WA), Will Watts (E.C. Glass); Goalie — Max Benne (Sal).

Honorable Mention: Aiden Gries (Amherst), Luke Milauskas (Bla), Addison Bass (Bla), David Garza (Bla), Luke Palys (E.C. Glass), Lucas Newton (Hal), Ethan Kirkhart (Hal) Colin Gravitt (Hal), Christian Kavana (Jefferson Forest), Nolan Hill (Jefferson Forest), Wyatt Mills (Orange), Luca Manelli (Orange), Campbell Moore (Pulaski), Matteo Collins (Sal), Graham Fischer (Sal), Carter Work (Sal), Grayson Bergert (WA).

GIRLS SOCCER

All-Region 3C Teams

Co-Players of the Year: Cristina Vallardes, Fluvanna; and Carley Piller, Wilson Memorial

Coach of the Year: Katrina Hinkle, Fluvanna

First team: Forward — Ellie Cook (Fort Defiance), Elizabeth Burns (Charltotesville), Evelyn Demers (Fluvanna), Ella Frimmer (Waynesboro); Midfield — Valladares (Flu), Adriana Shields (FD), Riley Thorpe (Spotswood), Kaitlyn Craddock (Monticello); Defense — Piller (WM), Maddie Frimmer (Wayne), Piper LaRochelle (Flu), Mia Detwiler (Liberty Christian) At-Large — CeCe Robinson (WM), Maggie McWilliams (Flu), Keghan Marion (Wayne); Goalkeeper — Kayla Karnes (WM).

Second team: F — Karley Stephens (LCA), Kate Ledford (Wayne), Maggie McWilliams (Flu), Maggie Thourpe (Spot); MF — Jayden Sprouse (Wayne), Keghan Marion (Wayne), Lora Tollerson (LCA), Ashley Garbarini (Liberty); D — Norah Moore (Wayne), Amalia Ventre (Char), Jordy Foley (Mont), Jessica Monroy-Pounce (FD); At-Large — Reese Pangie (TA), Emma Johnson (Rustburg); GK — Shelby Crawford (Flu).

All-Region 4D Teams

Player of the Year: McKenzie Cheynet, Blacksburg

Coach of the Year: Travis Eschenmann, Blacksburg

First team: Midfielder — McKenzie Cheynet (Bla), Audrey Hayes (Salem), Kylene Monaghan (Bla), Izzy Wedemeyer (Jefferson Forest), Mila Santsaver-Jones (Bla); Foward — Morgan Cheynet (Bla), Lydia Ashcroft (E.C. Glass), Annie Bond (Sal), Phebe Ryan (Western Albemarle), Taylor Mills (Orange Co.), Lauren Kavana (JF); Defender — Kakie Johnson (E.C. Glass), Catherine Domecq (WA), Julia Howland (Bla), Emily Mandell (WA); Goalie — Allison Kessell (Sal).

Second team: Mid — Avery Mangus (Sal), Nicole Bilchick (WA), Libby Sommardahl (E.C. Glass), Grayson Yeager (Jefferson Forest), Maddi Olson (E.C. Glass); For — Anne Page Webb (E.C. Glass), Kayleigh Long (WA), Brooke Bowers (Sal); Defender — Elayna Weatherspoon (Bla), Kenley Coleman (Sal), Rebecca Webster (Bla), Kamryn Rock (Orange Co.), Siri Bedsaul (Bla), Bo Knight (Jefferson Forest), Ella Morrison (Halifax); Goalie — Marigrace McClendon (Jefferson Forest).

Honorable Mention: Kallena Branham (Amherst), Sarah Ramsey (E.C. Glass), Hailey Gray Garrett (E.C. Glass), PanPan Yang (Halifax), McKayla Meadows (Hal), Hailey Coleman (JF), Maggie Johnson (Orange Co.), Laney Fayard (Orange Co.), Katherine Parks (Orange Co.), Zada Craig (Sal), Gabi Andres (WA), Elana Romseburg (WA).

BOYS LACROSSE

VISAA Division II All-State Teams

Player of the Year: David Russell, Nansemond-Suffolk

Coach of the Year: Chris Pollock, North Cross

First team: Attack — Russell (N-SA), Nathan Dowd (N-SA), Billy Koudelka (Virginia Episcopal), Luke Lynch (Norfolk Collegiate), Zane Ratliff (North Cross School); Midfield — Ian Cann (NCS), Will Elles (Steward), Jackson Holt (NC), Tucker Olmert (VES); Defense — Nat Boling (VES), Andrew Emond (Highland), Will Hoff (NCS), William Lowe (N-SA); Goalkeeper — Hayden Burns (NCS), Max Russell (N-SA); Long-Stick Midfield — Luke Meadows (VES).

Second team: Austin Chaplin (NC), Hunter Cutler (Trinity School at Meadow View), Reid Davis (NCS), Noak Delk (N-SA), Avery Hudson (Fredericksburg Christian), Chase Johnson (Norfolk Christian), Bryce Ledwith (VES), Joe Mason (NCS), Jack Schneider (FCS), Chase Sisco (Norfolk Ch), Landon Trail (NCS).

GIRLS LACROSSE

VISAA Division II All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Delaney Poindexter, Covenant

Coach of the Year: Colleen Norair, Covenant

First team: D. Poindexter (C), Avery Bath (Trinity Christian), Caroline Carrington (Virginia Episcopal), Margaret-Ann Graves (C), Page Henry (Nansemond-Suffolk), Harper Jones (Steward), Virginia Kainer (Cape Henry Collegiate), Izzy Larimore (Fredericksburg Academy), Lexie Lehew (Norfolk Collegiate), Sierra Lewis (VES), Samantha Maiden (CHC), Kerrigan Poindexter (C), Haley Price (N-SA), Marlin Price (N-SA), Juliana Silvernale (Highland), Kate Varaksa (C), Emerson Williams (TC).

Second team: Grace Battle (VES), Maddy Byars (N-SA), Cara Hamil (C), Emma Hardy (CHC), Afton Helmick (H), Corinne Kapalka (TC), Madeleine Keogh (CHC), Ellen Lewis (VES), Grace McDonnell (Oakcrest), Skylar Place (H), Anna Kate Simpson (C), Lina Touririne (C), Alyssa Waddy (N-SA).

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Class 4 Quarterfinals

Millbrook at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

Class 3 Quarterfinals

Christiansburg at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Class 2 Quarterfinals

Gate City at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 2 Quarterfinals

Tazewell at Appomattox, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest at Tuscarora, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3 Quarterfinals

At Cave Spring Middle School

Liberty Christian vs. Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 1 Quarterfinals

Altavista at West Point, 6 p.m.