 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 7
0 Comments

Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 7

  • 0

BASEBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 6, Jefferson Forest 5

Jefferson Forest;100;004;0;—;5;1;2

Amherst;121;002;x;—;6;5;3

WP: Christian Martin. LP: Connor Maggi. S: Dalton Wentz. HR: Joseph Fielder (A) solo in bot. 3rd. 

Highlights: JF — Peyton Smith 1-3, R (4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks); Sully Tibbs 0-2, RBI; Alex Whitaker 2 SB. Amherst — Dalton Wentz 2-3, 2B (6 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 10  Ks); Martin 1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 Ks (0-2, 2 R, 2 SB); Fielder 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R; David Travis 1-2, 2B, RBI; Jonah Cunningham 0-2, R, scored go-ahead run on wild pitch with two outs in bottom of sixth. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 8-4. Amherst 10-2. 

Rustburg 2, Liberty 0

Liberty;000;000;0;—;0;1;2

Rustburg;000;001;1;—;2;5;2

WP: Kyle Fields. LP: Avery Salyer. 

Highlights: LHS — Mason Welch 1-3; Salyer 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks. RHS — Fields 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 9 Ks; Chance Holt 1-3, 3B; Quinton Smith 1-2, RBI. 

Records: Liberty 2-8. Rustburg 8-3. 

Dogwood District

Chatham 3, Appomattox 1

Appomattox;000;000;1;—;1;4;0

Chatham;001;200;x;—;3;7;1

WP: Matt Arnold. LP: Alex Caruso. S: Carrington Aaron. 

Highlights: ACHS — Trey Shrock 1-3; Hunter Garrett 1-2, BB, R; Kyle Davis 1-2, BB, RBI. Chatham — Arnold 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 Ks (2-3, RBI); Aaron 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Jake Moore 2-2, 2B, RBI; Kennen Lewis 1-2, 2B. 

Records: Appomattox 6-3. Chatham 10-0. 

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 2, Staunton River 1

Franklin County;000;100;1;—;2;6;4

Staunton River;100;000;0;—;1;4;1

WP: Riley Hill. LP: Jacob Brudke. 

Highlights: FC — Hill 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (1-4, R); Michael Williams 2-4, SB, RBI; Luke Pasley 1-2, RBI; . SRHS — Jared Steele 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks (1-3); Aidan Brown 1-2, R; Conner Faw 1-3; Coly Green 1-3. 

Records: Franklin County 11-1. Staunton River 5-5. 

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 4, Chatham 0

Chatham;000;000;0;—;0;0;0

Appomattox;001;102;x;—;4;6;2

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Trinity Custer. 

Highlights: ACHS — Layne CG, no hitter, 15 Ks; Tori Hoffman 1-3, RBI; Carrington Moore 2-3, 2 RBIs. 

Records: Chatham 3-7. Appomattox 9-0. 

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 13, Staunton River 0

Franklin County;101;137;—;13;15;0

Staunton River;000;00;—;0;2;1

WP: Kaylee Manning. LP: Jenna Roach. 

Highlights: FC — Hannah Woodford 3-4, 2B 3R; Courtney Bryant 3-3, 2 RBIs; Delaney Foley 2-3, 2B, RBI; Anna Smith 2-4, 2B, RBI. SRHS — Roach 1-3; Allie Davison 1-2. 

Records: Franklin County 6-3. Staunton River 5-5. 

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

Brookville 4, Liberty 2 (OT)

Scoring: BHS — Susanne Germeroth and Cailyn Reynoso (regulation); McKinsey Ruhland two (in overtime). 

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Nelson at William Campbell, 5 p.m. 

Staunton River at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Heritage at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Liberty at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Salem at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Salem at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Amherst at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Staunton River at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Region 4D championships (high jump and pole vault) at University of Lynchburg, noon

Region 3C championships at Fluvanna County, 3 p.m.

Amherst orb
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert