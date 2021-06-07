Prep scoreboard for Monday, June 7

BASEBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 6, Jefferson Forest 5
Jefferson Forest;100;004;0;—;5;1;2
Amherst;121;002;x;—;6;5;3
WP: Christian Martin. LP: Connor Maggi. S: Dalton Wentz. HR: Joseph Fielder (A) solo in bot. 3rd.
Highlights: JF — Peyton Smith 1-3, R (4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks); Sully Tibbs 0-2, RBI; Alex Whitaker 2 SB. Amherst — Dalton Wentz 2-3, 2B (6 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 10 Ks); Martin 1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 Ks (0-2, 2 R, 2 SB); Fielder 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R; David Travis 1-2, 2B, RBI; Jonah Cunningham 0-2, R, scored go-ahead run on wild pitch with two outs in bottom of sixth.
Records: Jefferson Forest 8-4. Amherst 10-2.
Rustburg 2, Liberty 0
Liberty;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
Rustburg;000;001;1;—;2;5;2
WP: Kyle Fields. LP: Avery Salyer.
Highlights: LHS — Mason Welch 1-3; Salyer 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks. RHS — Fields 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 9 Ks; Chance Holt 1-3, 3B; Quinton Smith 1-2, RBI.
Records: Liberty 2-8. Rustburg 8-3.
Dogwood District
Chatham 3, Appomattox 1
Appomattox;000;000;1;—;1;4;0
Chatham;001;200;x;—;3;7;1
WP: Matt Arnold. LP: Alex Caruso. S: Carrington Aaron.
Highlights: ACHS — Trey Shrock 1-3; Hunter Garrett 1-2, BB, R; Kyle Davis 1-2, BB, RBI. Chatham — Arnold 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 Ks (2-3, RBI); Aaron 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Jake Moore 2-2, 2B, RBI; Kennen Lewis 1-2, 2B.
Records: Appomattox 6-3. Chatham 10-0.
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 2, Staunton River 1
Franklin County;000;100;1;—;2;6;4
Staunton River;100;000;0;—;1;4;1
WP: Riley Hill. LP: Jacob Brudke.
Highlights: FC — Hill 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (1-4, R); Michael Williams 2-4, SB, RBI; Luke Pasley 1-2, RBI; . SRHS — Jared Steele 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks (1-3); Aidan Brown 1-2, R; Conner Faw 1-3; Coly Green 1-3.
Records: Franklin County 11-1. Staunton River 5-5.
SOFTBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 4, Chatham 0
Chatham;000;000;0;—;0;0;0
Appomattox;001;102;x;—;4;6;2
WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Trinity Custer.
Highlights: ACHS — Layne CG, no hitter, 15 Ks; Tori Hoffman 1-3, RBI; Carrington Moore 2-3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Chatham 3-7. Appomattox 9-0.
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 13, Staunton River 0
Franklin County;101;137;—;13;15;0
Staunton River;000;00;—;0;2;1
WP: Kaylee Manning. LP: Jenna Roach.
Highlights: FC — Hannah Woodford 3-4, 2B 3R; Courtney Bryant 3-3, 2 RBIs; Delaney Foley 2-3, 2B, RBI; Anna Smith 2-4, 2B, RBI. SRHS — Roach 1-3; Allie Davison 1-2.
Records: Franklin County 6-3. Staunton River 5-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Seminole District
Brookville 4, Liberty 2 (OT)
Scoring: BHS — Susanne Germeroth and Cailyn Reynoso (regulation); McKinsey Ruhland two (in overtime).
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Nelson at William Campbell, 5 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Liberty at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Heritage at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Liberty at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Salem at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salem at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Amherst at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.