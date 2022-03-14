Prep scoreboard for Monday, March 14

SOFTBALL
Non-district
Rustburg 9, Altavista 0
Altavista;000;000;0;—;0;0;3
Rustburg;232;101;x;—;9;9;0
WP: Eden Bigham (1-0). LP: Madyson Brown (0-1).
Highlights: Rustburg — Eden Bigham threw a perfect game (7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 18Ks out of 21 batters faced, 77 pitches with 59 for strikes) and went 1-3 with 2 RBIs; Amanda Lawhorn 2-4; Carly Marakian 2-5; Delaney Scharnus 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 BB.
Records: Altavista 0-1. Rustburg 1-0.
BASEBALL
Non-district
Rustburg 11, Altavista 1
Rustburg;007;112;—;11;12;2
Altavista;001;000;—;1;2;1
People are also reading…
WP: Camden McCormick (1-0). LP: Eric Nichols (0-1). HR: Kyle Fields, top 4, 0 on, 1 out.
Highlights: Rustburg — Fields 2-2, HR, RBI, 3 R; Grayson Ware 2-4, 2 R; Quentin Smith 1-2, 3 RBIs, R; Logan Litchford 2 RBIs, R; Evan Martin 2-3, 2B, R; Seigla 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; McCormick 1-2, RBI, R (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks). Altavista — Shane McCorkle 1-3, RBI.
Records: Rustburg 1-0. Altavista 0-1.
Heritage 5, Prince Edward 4
Heritage;400;000;1;—;5;4;3
Prince Edward;002;200;0;—;4;4;2
WP: Kam Burns. LP: Tanner Morris.
Highlights: HHS — Nate Cash scored on a wild pitch in top of 7th inning for the win; Kam Burns 1-2, 2 RBIs (3 IP ,2 H, 0 R, 1 K); Kenai Booker-Felder 1-2, R, 4 SB; Cash 2-4, R.
Records: Heritage 01-0. Prince Edward 0-1.
Nelson 4, Parry McCluer 2
Parry McCluer;200;000;0;—;2;5;5
Nelson;000;040;x;—;4;2;3
WP: Jace Martin (1-0). LP: C. Smith.
Highlights: Nelson — Martin 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 Ks (0-2, R); Blayze McGarry 1-3, BB, RBI; Quentin Page 1-3, R; Landen Campbell 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 Ks.
Records: Nelson 1-0. Parry McCluer 0-1.
OTHER SCORES
Boys Soccer: Nelson 10, Parry McCluer 0
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Randolph-Henry at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Charlottesville, 6 p.m.
Altavista at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Staunton River at Bassett, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bassett at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 5 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Charlottesville, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4 p.m.
Brookville at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.