 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, March 14

  • 0
All-area

Rustburg's Eden Bigham 

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 9, Altavista 0

Altavista;000;000;0;—;0;0;3

Rustburg;232;101;x;—;9;9;0

WP: Eden Bigham (1-0). LP: Madyson Brown (0-1). 

Highlights: Rustburg — Eden Bigham threw a perfect game (7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 18Ks out of 21 batters faced, 77 pitches with 59 for strikes) and went 1-3 with 2 RBIs; Amanda Lawhorn 2-4; Carly Marakian 2-5; Delaney Scharnus 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 BB. 

Records: Altavista 0-1. Rustburg 1-0.

BASEBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 11, Altavista 1

Rustburg;007;112;—;11;12;2

Altavista;001;000;—;1;2;1

People are also reading…

WP: Camden McCormick (1-0). LP: Eric Nichols (0-1). HR: Kyle Fields, top 4, 0 on, 1 out.

Highlights: Rustburg — Fields 2-2, HR, RBI, 3 R; Grayson Ware 2-4, 2 R; Quentin Smith 1-2, 3 RBIs, R; Logan Litchford 2 RBIs, R; Evan Martin 2-3, 2B, R; Seigla 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; McCormick 1-2, RBI, R (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks). Altavista — Shane McCorkle 1-3, RBI. 

Records: Rustburg 1-0. Altavista 0-1. 

Heritage 5, Prince Edward 4

Heritage;400;000;1;—;5;4;3

Prince Edward;002;200;0;—;4;4;2

WP: Kam Burns. LP: Tanner Morris. 

Highlights: HHS — Nate Cash scored on a wild pitch in top of 7th inning for the win; Kam Burns 1-2, 2 RBIs (3 IP ,2 H, 0 R, 1 K); Kenai Booker-Felder 1-2, R, 4 SB; Cash 2-4, R. 

Records: Heritage 01-0. Prince Edward 0-1.

Nelson 4, Parry McCluer 2

Parry McCluer;200;000;0;—;2;5;5

Nelson;000;040;x;—;4;2;3

WP: Jace Martin (1-0). LP: C. Smith. 

Highlights: Nelson — Martin 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 Ks (0-2, R); Blayze McGarry 1-3, BB, RBI; Quentin Page 1-3, R; Landen Campbell 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 Ks. 

Records: Nelson 1-0. Parry McCluer 0-1. 

OTHER SCORES

Boys Soccer: Nelson 10, Parry McCluer 0

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m. 

Amherst at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Randolph-Henry at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Charlottesville, 6 p.m.

Altavista at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m. 

Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Staunton River at Bassett, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Brookville, 5 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Charlottesville, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert