Prep scoreboard for Monday, March 15

VOLLEYBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, William Campbell 0
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-6, 25-8, 25-15.
Highlights: ACHS — Cameron Womack 7 aces, 19 assists; Abbey Mann 4 kills, 7 aces; Ellie Peterson 3 blocks, 3 assists; Emma Drinkard 4 kills, 5 digs; Bailey Purcell 10 digs.
Records: William Campbell 0-4. Appomattox 4-0.
Blue Ridge District
Northside 3, Staunton River 0
At Staunton River
Scores: 25-5, 25-19, 25-16.
Highlights: Northside — Abigail Hodges 22 assists; Makayla Newman 10 digs, 2 aces, 8 kills; Samantha Johnson 9 kills. Staunton River — Taylor Midkiff 2 aces, 4 assists; Nikkolette Paxton 3 kills; Abby Barlow 7 digs.
GOLF
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 178, Brookville 187, Heritage 220
At Colonial Hills Golf Club, par 35
Individuals: 40 — John Waterworth (ECG); 42 — Carter Jones (ECG); 44 — Jared Skinner (BHS); 45 — David Wesolowski (BHS), Nate Cash (HHS); 46 — Sam Hamilton (ECG); 47 Noah Wood (BHS); 50 — Robert Sorenson (ECG); 51 — Kaden Fus (BHS); 54 — David Cash (HHS); 59 — Michael Jarvis (HHS); 62 — Hayden Keplar (HHS).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Virginia Coaches teams
Note: There are no all-Seminole District teams this year because of the pandemic, but six district coaches chose to honor athletes by voting for players from six teams. Jefferson Forest and Liberty are not represented here because they did not play this season.
First team: Jalen Leftwich (LCA), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Haddon Smith (LCA), Tayshaun Butler (Brookville), Seth Hildebrand (LCA), Brett Waugh (Amherst), Kyle Ferguson (Heritage).
Second team: Zach Smith (E.C. Glass), Kyle Fields (Rustburg), Bre'Andre Horsley (Heritage), Marcus Rose (Amherst), Sully Holmes (LCA), Aiden Treacy (E.C. Glass), JT Brown (Brookville), Landon Sweeney (Rustburg).
Honorable mention: Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), Shawn Payton (Heritage), Darius Brown (Heritage), Justin Burns (Amherst), Kam Woolridge (Amherst), Tanner Thomas (LCA).
Player of the Year: Jalen Leftwich, LCA.
Virginia High School Coaches Association all-state teams
Note: The Virginia High School Coaches Association chooses its all-state basketball teams annually. Here are teams from Class 1 and Class 3, which contain Lynchburg-area athletes. No local athletes were chosen from Class 2 or Class 4.
Class 1
First team: Spencer Hamilton (Parry McCluer), Jayllen Jones (Altavista), Cade Looney (Grundy), Caleb Thomas (Mathews), Cade McCulloch (West Point), Trevor Culbertson (J.I. Burton), Ethan Millirons (Auburn), Will Dunlap (Parry McCluer), Connor Lane (Twin Springs), Stuart Hunt (Altavista).
Second team: Nick DeLatos (Holston), Mason Ramey (Rappahannock), Kameron Johnson (Charles City), Lamar Walters (West Point), Adam Painter (Riverheads), Peyton Coe (George Wythe), Logan Greene (Narrows), Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove), Drew Hoge (Bland), Caleb Yeary (Thomas Walker).
Player of the Year: Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer
Coach of the Year: Mike Cartolaro, Parry McCluer.
Class 3
First team: Elvin Edmonds IV (Hopewell), Wes Williams (Independence), Jalen Leftwich (LCA), Ayrion Journiette (Northside), Tyheim Love (Petersburg), Logan Barbour (William Monroe), Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood), Jake Thacker (Abingdon), LaMonta Ellis Jr. (Hopewell), Chase Hungate (Abingdon).
Second team: Ricky Goode-Wright (James Monroe), Zymir Faulkner (Charlottesville), James Puaauli-Pelham (Hopewell), Zack Diggs (Skyline), Andrew Shifflett (Western Albemarle), Conner Tilley (Lord Botetourt), Payton Simmons (Manassas Park), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), Stark Jones (Cave Spring), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon).
Player of the Year: Elvin Edmonds IV, Hopewell
Coach of the Year: Elvin Edmonds III, Hopewell.
FOOTBALL
VHSL Weekly Ratings
Region 4D
Top four advance
1. Salem (3-0);25.33
2. Pulaski (4-0);23.00
3. Jefferson Forest (1-0);22.00
4. George Washington (2-1);19.00
5. Amherst (1-2);16.00
6. Blacksburg (0-4);13.25
7. Halifax Co. (0-2);11.50
8. E.C. Glass (0-1);11.00
Region 3C
Top four advance
1. Brookville (3-0);22.00
2. Heritage (3-0);21.33
3. Rockbridge (3-0);20.66
4. Turner Ashby (3-0);20.00
5. Broadway (2-0);20.00
6. Monticello (2-2);18.75
7. Liberty Christian (1-1);18.50
8. Western Albemarle (2-1);17.33
9. Fluvanna Co. (1-2);14.66
10. Fort Defiance (1-2);14.66
11. Wilson Memorial (1-2);14.00
12. Spotswood (0-2);11.00
13. Waynesboro (0-3);11.00
14. Rustburg (0-2);11.00
15. Charlottesville (0-4);10.75
16. Liberty (0-3);10.66
Region 3D
Top four advance
1. Lord Botetourt (3-0);24.66
2. Carroll County (4-0);22.00
3. Abingdon (3-0);21.33
4. William Byrd (1-2);17.33
5. Northside (0-1);17.00
6. Bassett (1-1);17.00
7. Cave Spring (1-2);17.00
8. Magna Vista (2-1);16.33
9. Christiansburg (1-2);15.66
10. Staunton River (0-2);13.50
11. Hidden Valley (0-3);12.66
12. Tunstall (0-1);9.00
Region 2C
Top four advance
1. Appomattox (3-0);20.00
2. Dan River (1-0);20.00
3. Radford (2-0);19.00
4. Gretna (1-0);18.00
5. Giles (1-1);16.00
6. Fort Chiswell (2-1);15.33
7. Glenvar (1-2);14.00
8. James River-B (1-2);12.66
9. Nelson County (1-2);12.00
10. Floyd Co. (1-3);11.00
11. Patrick Co. (0-2);11.00
12. Alleghany (0-3);7.33
13. Chatham (0-1);7.00
14. Martinsville (0-0);0.00
Region 1B
Top four advance
1. Riverheads (3-0);22.00
2. Central Lunenburg (1-1);11.50
3. William Campbell (1-2);11.33
4. Altavista (1-2);11.33
5. Franklin (0-1);9.00
6. Cumberland (0-2);6.50
7. Rappahannock County (0-0);0.00
TODAY’S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Dan River, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Gretna vs. William Campbell at Hat Creek Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Altavista vs. Nelson County at Winton Country Club, 4:30 p.m.