BASEBALL

Non-district

Altavista 4, Brookville 2

Altavista;102;100;0;—;4;8;3

Brookville;011;000;0;—;2;3;1

WP: Evan Scruggs. LP: Dylan Hobbs. S: Nehki Robinson.

Highlights: Altavista — Scruggs 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks (1-4); Ethan Inge 1 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 Ks (1-4); Robinson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Eric Nichols 2-3, RBI, R, 2 SB; Colby Haskins 2-3, 2B, 2 R, SB; Shane McCorkle 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Brookville — Ryne Glass 1-3, RBI; Bransen Jones 1-2, R, 2 SB; Alden Gaddy 1-1, RBI; Cody Bowling 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 Ks.

Records: Altavista 2-1. Brookville 2-1.

Rustburg 3, William Campbell 0

Wm. Campbell;000;000;0;—;0;2;2

Rustburg;120;000;x;—;3;4;2

WP: Hunter Carlson. LP: Landon Elder. HR: Aldon Epperson (Rustburg) solo to left in bottom of second inning.

Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Elder 1-3, SP (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks). Tyler Mason 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 Ks; Hunter Crews 1-2. Rustburg — Carlson 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 Ks; Deiondre Seigla 1-3, 2B, RBI; Hunter Overstreet 2-3, R; Epperson 1-2, HR.

Records: William Campbell 1-2. Rustburg 1-2.

Amherst 4, Nelson 0

Amherst;102;010;0;—;4;9;2

Nelson;000;000;0;—;0;2;1

WP: Christian Harris. LP: George Knight. HR: Amherst's Dalton Wentz (2) solo to right in top of first inning and solo to center in top of fifth.

Highlights: Amherst — Wentz 3-3, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Harris 3-4, SB, RBI (4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 8 Ks); Nick Dawson 2-4, SB, R (3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 5 Ks). Nelson — Ty Mauer 1-3, 2B; Mike Fitzgerald 1-2 (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 8 Ks).

Records: Amherst 3-0. Nelson 1-3.

Staunton River 4, Magna Vista 3 (8 innings)

Magna Vista;111;000;00;—;3;8;2

Staunton River;000;003;01;—;4;6;3

WP: Kyle Wise. LP: James Martin.

Highlights: MV — Preston Davis 2-3, 2B; Blaine Peters 2-3, RBI; Martin 1-4, 2B, R (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks). SR — John Whitaker 2-4 (walk-off single), 2B, 3 RBIs; Jesse Brown 2-3, 3B (eighth-inning leadoff hit), 2B, 2 R (game-winning run in eighth); Wise 2-4, 2B, RBI (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks).

Records: Magna Vista 1-3. Staunton River 3-1.

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 13, William Campbell 4

Rustburg;302;211;4;—;13;10;3

Wm. Campbell;001;020;1;—;4;7;4

WP: Paiten Archer. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Maggie Mayhew (Rustburg) leadoff to center in top of first inning.

Highlights: Rustburg — Mayhew 1-2, HR; Emma Blankinship 2-4, RBI, 3 SB, 2 R; Carly Marakian 2-3, 2 R; Jenna Bryant 2-2, 2B, 5 RBIs; Destiny Jones 1-4, 2B, 2 R, SB; Melinda Hubbard 1-4, 3B, R; Nahla Bigham 1-3, 2 R; Archer 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 Ks. William Campbell — Arnesia Dews 2-3. 4 SB, 3 R; Lilly Puckette 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Francis 1-4, 2B, RBI.

Records: Rustburg 4-1. William Campbell 0-3.

Brookville 13, Altavista 6

Brookville;012;217;0;—;13;15;5

Altavista;001;220;1;—;6;10;2

WP: Riley Smith. LP: Gaby Green . HR: Ashley Ferguson (Brookville) to center with one on in top of fourth inning; Addie Bond (Brookville) to left with two on in top of sixth.

Highlights: Brookville — Karsyn Hudnall 2-5, RBI; Bond 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs; Ferguson 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Addison Wray 3-4, 2B, 2 R; Corrynn Harris 2-2, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Jada Fyffe 2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Altavista — Green 2-3, 2B; Reagan Adams 2-4, RBI; Bre Crozier 4-4, 2B, 3 R; Bella Radford 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Madilyn Kirby 1-2, 2B.

Records: Brookville 3-0. Altavista 0-3.

Appomattox 12, Jefferson Forest 0 (5 innings)

Jefferson Forest;000;00;—;0;2;2

Appomattox;051;6x;—;12;9;1

WP: Paisley Mann. LP: Katie Kidd. HR: Aubrey Fulcher (Appomattox) to left with one on in bottom of second inning; Mann (Appomattox) solo to center in bottom of third.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — A. Compton 1-2, 2B; Kidd 1-3. Appomattox — Mann 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 Ks (2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Kenley Booth 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs; Bailey Hamilton 1-3, 2B, RBI; Fulcher 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Haleigh Tweedy 1-2, SB, 2 RBIs.

Records: Jefferson Forest 1-2. Appomattox 2-1.

Amherst 12, Nelson 2 (5 innings)

Amherst;410;43;—;12;9;2

Nelson;200;00;—;2;2;6

WP: Annie Purvis. LP: Ambyre Taylor.

Highlights: Amherst — Cheyenne Wall 2-4, 3B, 3 R; Tyah Charlton 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Hannah Hooper 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Purvis 2-3, 2 2B (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks); Scarlett Funk 1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Nelson — Taylor 1-2, RBI, R; Madison Nuckols 1-1.

Records: Amherst 3-0. Nelson 1-2.

Staunton River 16, Magna Vista 1 (5 innings)

Magna Vista;000;10;—;1;2;4

Staunton River;193;3x;—;16;13;0

WP: Emily Wood. LP:. Abby Bender. HR: Sawyer Tolley (SRHS) solo to left in bottom of first inning; Kaylee Maxfield (SRHS) grand slam to left in bottom of second; McKenzie Vaught (MV) solo to left in top of fourth.

Highlights: Magna Vista — Vaught 1-2, HR; Faith Fuller 1-2. Staunton River — Payton Phillips 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Ally Jones 1-1, 2B, RBI; Emily Wood 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, SB, 2 R (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks); Tolley 2-4, HR, RBI, SB; Maxfield 1-4, GS, 4 RBIs; Jena Roach 2-2, 2B, 2 R.

Records: Staunton River 3-0. Magna Vista 1-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Non-district

Rustburg 7, Altavista 1

Rustburg 4;3;—;7

Altavista;0;1;—;1

Scoring: Rustburg — Michael Driskill 2 goals, 1 assist; Landon Bierowski 3 goals; Yahir Balderas 1 goal; Jonathan Wood 1 assist; Derek O'Shaughnessy 1 goal, 1 assist. Altavista — Kaden Gowen 1 goal.

Saves: Justin Youngblood (R, 40:00) 2; Michael Osal (R, 40:00) 5.

Records: Rustburg 2-0. Altavista 0-3.

Heritage 12, Prince Edward 1

Prince Edward;0;1;—;1

Heritage;7;5;—;12

Scoring: Andrew Aultice (H), assisted by Nic Plude, 2:00; Aultice (H), assisted by Isias Castillo, 3:00; Eduardo Martinez (H), assisted by Aultice, 14:00; Castillo (H), unassisted, 18:00; Jackson Whelan (H), assisted by Plude, 19:00; Martinez (H), unassisted, 21:00; Josh Kipp (H), assisted by Micajah Mason, 29:00; Castillo (H), assisted by Kipp, 42:00; Brian Villatoro (H), assisted by Plude, 46:00; Martinez (H), assisted by Kipp, 51:00; Jacob Magin (PE), assisted by McKenna Vogel, 52:00; Josue Navarro (H), assisted by Kipp, 58:00; Kipp (H), assisted by Lyndon Bierlein, 59:00.

Saves: Julianna Swanson (PE, 60:00) 9; Chase Stickle (H, 15:00) 0; Donovan Pierce (H, 25:00) 0; Jonas Kee (H, 20:00) 2.

Records: Prince Edward 0-3. Heritage 2-0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Non-District

E.C. Glass 13, Cave Spring 10

Cave Spring;5;5;—;10

E.C. Glass8;5;—;13

Scoring: ECG — Tess Ahrens 6 goals; Nora Hamilton 3 goals, 1 assist; Camille Marraccini 2 goals, 1 assist; Margo Haske 1 goal, 1 assist; Emily Williams 1 goal, 1 assist. CS — Statistics unavailable.

Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 9. Cave Spring statistics unavailable.

Records: Cave Spring 1-1. E.C. Glass 1-1.

OTHER SCORES

Boys Lacrosse

Cave Spring 9, E.C. Glass 8

Jefferson Forest 9, William Byrd 4

Girls Lacrosse

William Byrd 9, Jefferson Forest 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 3 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County.

Coach of the Year: Marc Motley, Carroll County.

First Team: Alyssa Ervin (Carroll County), Alden Yergey (Brentsville District), Nyeshia Savage (Lakeland), Avery Mills (Liberty Christian), Kalee Easter (Carroll County), Zoli Khalil (Spotswood), Elizabeth Creed (Meridian), Jaelyn Hagee (Carroll County).

Second Team: Alexis Blake (Lafayette), Emmy Stout (Liberty Christian), Ella Weaver (William Monroe), Madilyn Winterton (Lord Botetourt), Alexis Edmonds (Hopewell), Raevin Washington (Turner Ashby), Jaelyn Brown (Lakeland), Peyton Jones (Meridian).

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

William Byrd at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Gretna at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.

Randolph-Henry at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Chatham, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Liberty at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.

Gretna at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Staunton River at Bassett, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty at LCA, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

LCA at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Bassett at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.