BASEBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 12, Rustburg 7

Amherst;150;051;0;—;12;9;2

Rustburg;400;102;0;—;7;4;3

WP: Ethan Ellis. LP: Jackson Hall. S: Christian Harris. HR: Dalton Wentz (Amherst) to right with one on, two outs, in top of second inning.

Highlights: Amherst — Christian Harris 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks); Dalton Wentz 2-5, HR, 4 RBIs; David Travis 1-3, 3B, RBI; Ethan Ellis 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. Rustburg — Hunter Overstreet 2-4, 3 R; Jackson Hall 1-2, RBI; Evan Neighbors 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks.

Records: Amherst 11-2, 5-2 Seminole. Rustburg 3-10, 2-6.

Non-District

Chatham 2, Staunton River 1

CHS;100;000;1;—;2;7;1

SRHS;010;000;0;—;1;3;0

WP: Carrington Aaron. LP: Jesse Arthur. HR: John Whittaker (SRHS) solo shot to left in bottom of third inning.

Highlights: Chatham — Jake Moore 3-3, 3B, R; Alex Van Pelt 1-3, 2B; Kennon Lewis game-winning RBI (sac fly); Carrington Aaron 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks (1-4). Staunton River — John Whittaker 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Jesse Brown 2-3, 2B; Colby Bates 6.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks.

Records: Chatham 8-2. Staunton River 6-10.

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 10, Hargrave Military 0 (5 innings)

Virginia Episcopal;271;00;—;10;10;0

Hargrave Military;000;00;—;0;2;3

WP: John Waterworth. LP: Grady Upchurch.

Highlights: VES — Charlie Felmlee 1-2, 2B, 3 SB, 3 R; Jed Howard 1-2, 3B, 2 RBIs; Sam Hurt 2-4, 2 RBIs; Nash Watson 2-3; John Waterworth 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks (2-3, RBI).

Records: VES 12-6. Hargrave 2-8.

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Western Albemarle 8, E.C. Glass 3

E.C. Glass;002;000;1;—;3;4;1

W. Albemarle;000;800;x;—;8;6;2

WP: A. Mason. LP: Abigail Jones.

Highlights: ECG — Abigail Jones 2-2, 2B, 2 R; Jaliyah Toms 1-3, RBI; Emma Toms 1-3. WA — A. Mason 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 Ks; W. Morris 2-4, 2 3B, 3 RBIs; M. Kumor 2-4, 2B.

Records: E.C. Glass 2-5. Western Albemarle 9-5.

Amherst 19, Charlottesville 0 (5 innings, Game 1)

Amherst;734;50;—;19;11;0

Charlottesville;000;00;—;0;3;1

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Harper Lees.

Highlights: Amherst — Tyah Charlton 2-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Dylan McNerney 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs (3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 7 Ks); Sienna Fielder 2-3, 2B, RBI, 4 R; Miranda Pollard 1-1, 3 RBIs; Carleigh Combs 1-1, 2B, RBI.

Records: Amherst 11-1. Charlottesville 0-12.

Amherst 18, Charlottesville 0 (5 innings, Game 2)

Amherst;2(10)3;12;—;18;19;0

Charlottesville;000;00;—;0;0;0

WP: Annie Purvis. LP: Juliette Gunter. HR: Amherst's Annie Purvis (2) to center with no outs, one on, in top of second inning and to center, one out, in top of second; Hannah Hooper (A) to center with one out, two on, in top of second.

Highlights: Amherst — Maegan Lloyd 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Tyah Charlton 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Hannah Hooper 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Sienna Fielder 2-4, 2B, RBI; Madison Goughnour 2-2, 2B, RBI; Annie Purvis and Leah McFaden combined for no-hitter: Purvis 2 IP, 0 BB, 3 Ks (2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R) and McFaden 3 IP, 0 BB, 6 Ks (1-1); Layla Irby 2-3, 2B, 3 R. Charlottesville — Juliette Gunter 0-2, HBP.

Records: Amherst 12-1. Charlottesville 0-13.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 3, Liberty Christian 0

Jefferson Forest;1;2;—;3

Liberty Christian;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Max Reed (JF) assisted by Jaren Lee, 19:00; Conner Williams (JF) assisted by Lee, 67:00; Alex Marsteller (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 73:00.

Saves: JF — Tyler Beck (80:00) 0. LCA — Joseph Campbell (80:00) 8.

Records: Jefferson Forest 9-1, 9-0 Seminole. LCA 4-5-1, 4-4.

E.C. Glass 2, Amherst 0

Amherst;0;0;—;0

E.C. Glass;1;1;—;2

Scoring: Dylan Palys (ECG) assisted by Cowen Napior, 9:00; D. Palys (ECG) assisted by C. Napior, 68:00.

Saves: ACHS — Aidan Brophy 12. ECG — Jack Dawson (ECG) 2, Charlie Hageman (ECG) 3.

Records: E.C. Glass 8-3, 7-2 Seminole. Amherst 2-6-2, 2-6.

Heritage 4, Brookville 1

Heritage;3;1;—;4

Brookville;1;0;—;1

Scoring: Jeremy Estrada (HHS) unassisted, 4:00; Eduardo Martinez (HHS) assisted by Andrew Aultice, 5:00; Christian Wise (BHS) unassisted, 8:00; Markus White (HHS) unassisted, 28:00; Martinez (HHS) assisted by White, 56:00.

Saves: HHS — Chase Stickle 8. BHS — Parker Garraghty 5, Muhammad Ali 1.

Records: Heritage 9-1, 7-1 Seminole. Brookville 2-8, 2-6.

Liberty 3, Rustburg 0

Liberty;2;1;—;3

Rustburg;0;1;—;1

Scoring: Noah Warner (L) assisted by Hunter Phillips, 7:00; L.C. Pannell (L) assisted by Warner, 20:00; L.C. Pannell (L) assisted by Dawson McDonald, 50:00; Evonte Hamlett (R) unassisted, 65:00.

Saves: LHS — Blaze Powell 6. RHS — Justin Youndblood 4.

Records: Liberty 3-7. Rustburg 2-8.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest 10, Blacksburg 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Blacksburg 12, Jefferson Forest 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Chatham Hall 3, Altavista 0

BASEBALL

United Heritage 16, Temple Christian 15

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Ridgeview Christian at Temple Christian, 4 p.m.

Amherst at E.C. Glass, 5 p.m.

Heritage at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.

Buckingham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

William Byrd at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Ridgeview Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Buckingham, 5 p.m.

Gretna at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Amherst at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

New Covenant at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at Heritage, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass at Woodberry Forest, 4:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Roanoke Catholic, 5 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Virginia Episcopal at St. Anne’s Belfield, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Brookville at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

St. Anne’s Belfield at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Rustburg, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 4:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Appomattox, 5 p.m.

Altavista at Nelson, 5 p.m.