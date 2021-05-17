 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, May 17
Prep scoreboard for Monday, May 17

BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Dan River 10, Altavista 4

Altavista;000;021;1;—;4;1;3

Dan River;220;132;x;—;10;14;3

WP: Blake Hughes. LP: Shane McCorkle. 

Highlights: Altavista — Jakob Haskins 1-4. DR — Hughes 4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 8 Ks; Ethan Sowers 3-4, RBI; Ricky Edwards 3-4, 2B, RBI. 

Records: Altavista 1-5. Dan River 5-3. 

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Dan River 12, Altavista 1

Dan River;332;22;—;12;9;0

Altavista;000;10;—;1;5;7

WP: Emily McVay. LP: Dana Phillips. HR: Riley Nuckles 2 (with 2 on in 1st inn.; solo in top 4th); G. Snead (solo in top of 3rd), E. McVay (solo in top 4th). 

Highlights: Dan River: McVay 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, HR, 2 RBIs); Nuckles 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBIs. Altavista — Autumn Smither 1-3, 2 SB; Alexis Gonzalez 0-1, RBI; Dana Phillips 1-2; Madyson Brown 1-2; Haley Roark 1-1; Emma Andrews 1-2. 

Records: Altavista 1-5. Dan River 5-3. 

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Heritage 2, Rustburg 0

Heritage;1;1;—;2

Rustburg;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Karson Adcock (H) assisted by Matt Aultice; Nic Plude (H) assisted by Aultice. 

Saves: Caelan Clark (H) 5. Chase Stickle (H) 0. 

Records: Heritage 1-3. Rustburg 1-3. 

E.C. Glass 9, Liberty Christian 1

LCA;1;0;—;1

ECG;6;3;—;9

Scoring: Drew Thomas (LCA) unassisted, 2:00; Keaton Napior (ECG) assisted by David Anene, 13:00; Conner Reid-Perry (ECG) assisted by Sam Yarborough, 20:00; Napior (ECG) assisted by Anene, 26:00; Yarborough (ECG) unassisted, 30:00; Randy Trost (ECG) assisted by Weston McSwain, 34:00; Napior (ECG) assisted by Trost, 38:00; Napior (ECG) assisted by Anene, 45:00; Anene (ECG) unassisted, 60:00; Reid-Perry (ECG) assisted by Mac Webb, 77:00. 

Saves: LCA — Ethan Dupin 10. ECG — Jackson Miller 1, Beck Anderson 2, Casey Morris 1. 

Records: LCA 1-3. E.C. Glass 3-1. 

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia High School Coaches Association 

Class 3 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg

Coach of the Year: Kristen Hardie, Rustburg

First team: Kate Hardie (Rustburg), Cam Davenport (Hidden Valley), Jaydyn Clemmer (Rockbridge), Haley Baker (New Kent), Meah Coles (Rustburg), Anna Maddox (Rustburg), Megan Boesen (George Mason), Emily Sullivan (Lafayette), Morgan Blevins (Abingdon), Faith Mitchell (Hidden Valley). 

Second team: Sarah Callendar (Tabb), Amanda Tokam (Independence), Mara Woolford (William Monroe), Julia Hathaway (New Kent), Nala Shearer (Rockbridge), Maddie Dahl (Rockbridge), Tinsley Abbott (Rustburg), Adaire Burnsed (Monticello). 

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Brookville at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Brookville at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

William Fleming at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Appomattox at Halifax, 5:30 p.m.

Rustburg at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass orb
