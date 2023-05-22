BASEBALL

Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association

Division II All-State Teams

First team: Brett Beasley (Atlantic Shores), Jackson Cofer (Isle of Wight), Thomas Conrad (Greenbrier Christian), Luke Craddock (Highland), Patrick Dudley (Atlantic Shores), Kehler Hamilton (Highland), Ethan Hirschfeld (Norfolk Collegiate), Jed Howard (Virginia Episcopal), Jase Howell (Nansemond-Suffolk), Ty Howlett (Nansemond-Suffolk), Michael Lewis (Steward), Blagen Pado (Highland), Sam Roberson (Steward), Jackson Runyon (Nansemond-Suffolk), Ashton Shannon (North Cross), Peyton Shipman (Greenbrier Christian), Mikey Urbaniak (Greenbrier Christian).

Second team: Gavin Angelillo (Nansemond-Suffolk), Charlie Felmlee (Virginia Episcopal), Ross Horne (Atlantic Shores), Cam Kaliher (Greenbrier Christian), Nate Kumper (Steward), John Noah Lukonis (Highland), Brayden Pendleton (Greenbrier Christian), Joey Rogers (Highland), Tucker Rupe (Greenbrier Christian), Austin Thomas (North Cross), Owen Winebarger) Highland).

Player of the Year: Michael Lewis, Steward School

Coach of the Year: Bruce Secrest, Steward School.

BOYS TENNIS

Virginia High School League

Region 4D Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest 5, Salem 2

At Jefferson Forest High

Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Drew Perez 6-4, 6-3; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Joren Poush 6-3, 6-1; Andrew Wilkes (S) d. Luke Ellett 7-5, 6-1; Stephen Tibbs (JF) d. Cooper Davis 6-0, 7-5; Login Butcher (S) d. Marshall Blankenship 6-3, 7-5 (10-8); Gage Hogan (JF) d. Aiden Poush 6-3, 6-7 (10-7).

Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan (JF) d. Perez/J. Poush 8-2; Ellett/Tibbs (JF) d. Davis/Butcher 8-0; Blankenship/G. Hogan (JF) d. Wilkes/A. Poush 8-3.

Records: Jefferson Forest 11-5. Salem 10-7.

Next: Jefferson Forest advances to Tuesday's semifinal round against Western Albemarle.

E.C. Glass 6, Orange County 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Devon Davis (ECG) d. Drexel Zybko 6-1, 7-6; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Matthew Brooking 6-1, 6-1; Sebastian Ploch (ECG) d. Cole Kizura 6-0, 6-2; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Conor Stearns 6-4, 6-1; Carson Layman (ECG) d. Mason Brooking 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Hardin (ECG) d. Anthony Owens 6-0, 6-0.

Records: E.C. Glass 12-2.

Next: E.C. Glass advances to Tuesday's semifinals and will host Blacksburg at 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Virginia High School League

Region 4D Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest 5, Halifax 1

Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Christina Bruce 6-1, 6-2; Danielle Syrek (JF) d. Myah Forest 6-2, 6-1; Rita Zing (JF) Abigail Baisch 6-1, 7-5; Francesca Ptenza (Hal) d. Megan Bell 6-1, 4-6 (10-5); Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Meredith Duffer 6-1, 6-3; Raina Shah (JF) d. Kendall Crowder 6-1, 6-3.

Records: Jefferson Forest 13-4. Halifax 14-5.

Next: Jefferson Forest plays at E.C. Glass, 4 p.m. Tuesday, in the region semifinals.

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Gretna at Dan River in Region 2C first round, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at Nelson in Region 2C first round, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gretna at Dan River in Region 2C first round, 5:30 p.m.

Glenvar at Nelson in Region 2C first round, 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Region 3C Championships at Harrisonburg High, 11 a.m.

Region 4D Championship at GW-Danville, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Blacksburg at E.C. Glass in Region 4D semifinals, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass in Region 4D semifinals, 4 p.m.