Prep scoreboard for Monday, May 3

GIRLS LACROSSE
4A National Conference
Jefferson Forest 10, Salem 4
Jefferson Forest;5;5;—;10
Salem;3;1;—;4
Individual stats: JF — Olivia Wells 2 goals, 1 assist; Reagan Deitrick 1 goal, 2 assists; Cassell Richardson 2 goals, 1 assist; Emily Crosswhite 1 goal; Rachael Paul 1 goal; Ella English 2 goals, 1 assist; Emily Henschel 1 goal. Salem — Zoe Blair 2 goals; Hope Wimmer 1 assist; Chloe Butt 1 goal; Addi Blanchard 1 goal, 1 assist.
Saves: Patricia Rogers (JF) 3. Brynn Bowen (S) 11.
Records: Jefferson Forest 2-1. Salem 1-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
4A National Conference
Jefferson Forest 15, Salem 7
Jefferson Forest;4;6;2;3;—;15
Salem;1;3;2;1;—;7
Individual stats: Salem — J. Massey 2 goals, 1 assist; R. Dallas 1 goal, 1 assist; JR Wallace 3 goals; J. Mason 1 goal. JF — Ryan Paul 1 goal, 3 assists; Justin Carroll 2 goals; John Nguyen 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Rockhill 2 goals, 2 assists; Will Hunter 1 goal; Dan Campbell 5 goals; Noah Thomas 1 goal; Ethan Gardner 1 goal; Ryan Roth 1 goal, 1 assist.
Saves: Ashton Loe (JF) 13.
Records: Jefferson Forest 2-1.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Staunton River at Northside, 5 p.m.
Covenant at VES, 5 p.m.
Liberty at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
Amherst at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northside at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Heritage, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
Amherst at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
VES at North Cross, 6 p.m.
William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
VES at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Appomattox at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Franklin County at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.
LCA at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
VES at Covenant, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Heritage at Randolph-Henry, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton River at Franklin County, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Nelson at Altavista, 5 p.m.
William Campbell at Appomattox, 5 p.m.