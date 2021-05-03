 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, May 3
GIRLS LACROSSE

4A National Conference

Jefferson Forest 10, Salem 4

Jefferson Forest;5;5;—;10

Salem;3;1;—;4

Individual stats: JF — Olivia Wells 2 goals, 1 assist; Reagan Deitrick 1 goal, 2 assists; Cassell Richardson 2 goals, 1 assist; Emily Crosswhite 1 goal; Rachael Paul 1 goal; Ella English 2 goals, 1 assist; Emily Henschel 1 goal. Salem — Zoe Blair 2 goals; Hope Wimmer 1 assist; Chloe Butt 1 goal; Addi Blanchard 1 goal, 1 assist. 

Saves: Patricia Rogers (JF) 3. Brynn Bowen (S) 11. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 2-1. Salem 1-1. 

BOYS LACROSSE

4A National Conference

Jefferson Forest 15, Salem 7

Jefferson Forest;4;6;2;3;—;15

Salem;1;3;2;1;—;7

Individual stats: Salem — J. Massey 2 goals, 1 assist; R. Dallas 1 goal, 1 assist; JR Wallace 3 goals; J. Mason 1 goal. JF — Ryan Paul 1 goal, 3 assists; Justin Carroll 2 goals; John Nguyen 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Rockhill 2 goals, 2 assists; Will Hunter 1 goal; Dan Campbell 5 goals; Noah Thomas 1 goal; Ethan Gardner 1 goal; Ryan Roth 1 goal, 1 assist. 

Saves: Ashton Loe (JF) 13. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 2-1. 

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Staunton River at Northside, 5 p.m.

Covenant at VES, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northside at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m. 

Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Heritage, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

VES at North Cross, 6 p.m.

William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

VES at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Appomattox at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Franklin County at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Amherst, 4:30 p.m. 

LCA at Liberty, 4:30 p.m. 

VES at Covenant, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Heritage at Randolph-Henry, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Franklin County, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m. 

Nelson at Altavista, 5 p.m. 

William Campbell at Appomattox, 5 p.m. 

