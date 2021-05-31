 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, May 31
BASEBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 3, Jefferson Forest 1

Jeff. Forest;000;001;0;—;1;1;4

E.C. Glass;002;010;x;—;3;1;1

WP: Michael Harpster. LP: Peyton Smith.

Highlights: JF — Smith 1-4. ECG — Carter Jones 1-3; Harpster 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 4 BB, 13 Ks.

Records: Jefferson Forest 7-2. E.C. Glass 4-5.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, E.C. Glass 0

Jeff. Forest;100;520;1;—;9;9;0

E.C. Glass;000;000;0;—;0;1;2

WP: Emma Lemley. LP: Abigail Jones.

Highlights: JF — Sarah Cannon 2-4, 2 WB, 2 RBIs, R; Addison Compton 1-3, R; Alex McCray 1-2, 3 R; Madie Simmons 3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, R; Lemley 1-4, R (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 17 Ks). ECG — Jordyn Wright-Goode 1-3.

Records: Jefferson Forest 7-2. E.C. Glass 1-8.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 5, Brookville 1

Brookville;0;1;—;1

E.C. Glass;4;1;—;5

Scoring: Conner Reid-Perry (ECG), assisted by David Anene, 12:00; Felix Lopez (ECG), assisted by Keaton Napior, 23:00; Sam Yarborough (ECG), unassisted, 30:00; Owen Dunlop, assisted by Napior, 34:00; Randy Trost (ECG), assisted by Yarborough, 62:00; Brookville score, 70:00. 

Saves: Jackson Miller (ECG) 2. Brookville 11.

Records: E.C. Glass 7-1. Brookville 4-4. 

Liberty Christian 2, Heritage 1

Heritage;0;1;—;1

LCA;2;0;—;2

Scoring: Spencer Middleton (LCA), assisted by Wyatt Weems, 17:00; Matt Campbell (LCA), assisted by Weems, 38:00; Carson Adcock (HHS), penalty kick, 50:00 .

Saves: Austin Stephens (LCA) 5. Caelan Clark (HHS) 7. 

Records: Liberty Christian 5-3. Heritage 1-7.

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Heritage at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Liberty Christian at Wilson Memorial in Region 3C team semifinals, noon

Region 4D doubles tournament quarterfinals, at E.C. Glass, 11 a.m. start

Region 4D singles tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, at E.C. Glass

GIRLS TENNIS

Spotswood at Liberty Christian in Region 3C team semifinals, at Liberty University, 11 a.m.

Staunton River in Region 3D doubles tournament, at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Region 4D singles tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, at E.C. Glass, 11 a.m. start

Region 4D doubles tournament quarterfinals, at E.C. Glass

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Altavista, Nelson, Dan River at Gretna, 5 p.m.

Staunton River, Franklin County, Lord Botetourt at Northside, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Galileo at Nelson, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nelson at Magna Vista, at Smith Rover Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

