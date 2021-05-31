Prep scoreboard for Monday, May 31

BASEBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 3, Jefferson Forest 1
Jeff. Forest;000;001;0;—;1;1;4
E.C. Glass;002;010;x;—;3;1;1
WP: Michael Harpster. LP: Peyton Smith.
Highlights: JF — Smith 1-4. ECG — Carter Jones 1-3; Harpster 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 4 BB, 13 Ks.
Records: Jefferson Forest 7-2. E.C. Glass 4-5.
SOFTBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 9, E.C. Glass 0
Jeff. Forest;100;520;1;—;9;9;0
E.C. Glass;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
WP: Emma Lemley. LP: Abigail Jones.
Highlights: JF — Sarah Cannon 2-4, 2 WB, 2 RBIs, R; Addison Compton 1-3, R; Alex McCray 1-2, 3 R; Madie Simmons 3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, R; Lemley 1-4, R (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 17 Ks). ECG — Jordyn Wright-Goode 1-3.
Records: Jefferson Forest 7-2. E.C. Glass 1-8.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 5, Brookville 1
Brookville;0;1;—;1
E.C. Glass;4;1;—;5
Scoring: Conner Reid-Perry (ECG), assisted by David Anene, 12:00; Felix Lopez (ECG), assisted by Keaton Napior, 23:00; Sam Yarborough (ECG), unassisted, 30:00; Owen Dunlop, assisted by Napior, 34:00; Randy Trost (ECG), assisted by Yarborough, 62:00; Brookville score, 70:00.
Saves: Jackson Miller (ECG) 2. Brookville 11.
Records: E.C. Glass 7-1. Brookville 4-4.
Liberty Christian 2, Heritage 1
Heritage;0;1;—;1
LCA;2;0;—;2
Scoring: Spencer Middleton (LCA), assisted by Wyatt Weems, 17:00; Matt Campbell (LCA), assisted by Weems, 38:00; Carson Adcock (HHS), penalty kick, 50:00 .
Saves: Austin Stephens (LCA) 5. Caelan Clark (HHS) 7.
Records: Liberty Christian 5-3. Heritage 1-7.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Heritage at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Liberty Christian at Wilson Memorial in Region 3C team semifinals, noon
Region 4D doubles tournament quarterfinals, at E.C. Glass, 11 a.m. start
Region 4D singles tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, at E.C. Glass
GIRLS TENNIS
Spotswood at Liberty Christian in Region 3C team semifinals, at Liberty University, 11 a.m.
Staunton River in Region 3D doubles tournament, at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Region 4D singles tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, at E.C. Glass, 11 a.m. start
Region 4D doubles tournament quarterfinals, at E.C. Glass
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Altavista, Nelson, Dan River at Gretna, 5 p.m.
Staunton River, Franklin County, Lord Botetourt at Northside, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Galileo at Nelson, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nelson at Magna Vista, at Smith Rover Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Amherst, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.