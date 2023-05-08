BASEBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 14, Altavista 7
Altavista;200;030;2;—;7;13;3
Appomattox;202;460;x;—;14;14;1
WP: Zach Busa. LP: Avery Payne.
Highlights: Altavista — Evan Scurggs 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Xavier Brumfield 2-4, 2 R; Brady Chewning 2-3, RBI, R; Josh Eades 3-4. Appomattox — Trey Shrock 3-5, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Evan Carwile 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Wyatt Sisk 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kyle Davis 2-4, RBI, R; Nate Dillon 1-4, 2B, RIB, 2 R; Noah Boehmer 1-3, 3 RBis, 2 R; Alex Caruso 1-2, 2 RBIs; R; Micah Wilson 1-2, 3B, 2 R; Zach Busa 6 IP, 12 H, 5 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks.
Records: Altavista 5-10, 2-7 Dogwood. Appomattox 11-4, 6-2.
Non-district
E.C. Glass 9, Dan River 8
Dan River;200;004;2;—;8;12;5
E.C. Glass;000;016;2;—;9;8;3
WP: Ryan Litchford. LP: David Wiles. HR: Noah Abercrombie (DR) to right with two on in top of sixth inning.
Highlights: Dan River — Jake Blevins 2-4; Noah Abercrombie 2-3, 3 RBIs; Dylan Howerton 2-3, 2B; Collin Brooks 2-4, 2 RBIs. E.C. Glass — Cooper Campbell 1-4, 2 RBIs; Drew Barnett 2-4, 2 RBIs; Mike Harpster 2-4, RBI; Jackson Moore 2-3, RBI; Tyler Ruhl 1-3, 2B, 3 R.
Records: E.C. Glass 11-4. Dan River 5-10.
SOFTBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 12, Altavista 0 (5 innings)
Appomattox;006;15;—;12;10;0
Altavista;000;00;—0;1;2
WP: Paisley Mann. LP: Gaby Green.
HR: Myah Kelso to left with two on in top of third inning.
Highlights: Appomattox — Myah Kelso 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Paisley Mann 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks; Sydney Bryant 2-2, 2B; Haleigh Tweedy 1-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Bailey Hamilton 2-3, 2 RBIs, R; Bree Carrico 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks. Altavista — Bella Radford 1-2.
Records: Appomattox 16-1, 9-0 Dogwood. Altavista 3-12, 1-8.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 6, Heritage 0
Jeff. Forest;3;3;—;6
Heritage;0;0;—;0
Scoring: Chris Wiley assisted by Max Reed, 18; Reed assisted by Wiley, 24; Justin Chiodo unassisted, 33; Jaren Lee assisted by Wiley, 60; AJ Arthur unassisted, 64; Wiley unassisted, 68.
Saves: Tyler Beck (JF) 2. Chase Stickle (HHS) 14.
Records: Jefferson Forest 11-1, 11-0 Seminole. Heritage 10-2, 8-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Semifinals
Blue Ridge 25, Virginia Episcopal 7
VES;1;2;2;2;—;7
Blue Ridge;5;5;7;8;—;25
Scoring: VES — Billy Koudelka 1 goal; Jay Blount 1 goal; John Hatch 1 goal; Brennan Olmert 1 assist; Tucker Olmert 4 goals, 1 assist.
Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 18.
Records: VES 7-7. Blue Ridge 11-3.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
Appomattox 8, Altavista 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Appomattox 5, Altavista 1
Covenant 8, Virginia Episcopal 0
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Timberlake Christian vs. Temple Christian in VACA state quarterfinals at Waterlick Moose Lodge, 4:30 p.m.
Hargrave Military at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Craig County at Altavista, 5 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.
William Fleming at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Staunton River at William Fleming, 5 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Bassett, 5:30 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.
Temple Christian at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Staunton River at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bath at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.
William Fleming at Staunton River, 6:30 p.m.
Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Heritage at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Christiansburg, 4:30 p.m.
William Byrd at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Liberty at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 4:30 p.m.
Nelson at Appomattox, 5 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 5 p.m.