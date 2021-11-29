 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Monday, Nov. 29
agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Nov. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Altavista 52, Rustburg 48

ALTAVISTA (1-0)

Clay 8, Boyd 5, Marquel Dawkins 13, Ryan Hart 10, Reynolds 3, Hunt 9, Ford 4. Totals 14 19-33 52. 

RUSTBURG (0-1)

Dixon 5, Tayvon Crider 12, Burke 9, Peyton Taylor 11, Parrish 3, Allen 4, Fields 4. Totals 13 16-19 48. 

Altavista;17;13;5;17;—;52

Rustburg;5;14;16;13;—;48

3-Point Goals: Altavista 5 (Clay 2, Boyd, Hart, Reynolds). Rustburg 6 (Crider 4, Taylor, Parrish). 

Highlights: Altavista — Hart 6 steals; Hunt 11 rebounds; Dawkins 4 assists; Randle Ford hit two free throws with 2 seconds remaining to seal the game. 

Brookville 51, William Campbell 34

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (0-1)

Hamlett 10, Allen 7, Joseph 6, Lloyd 2, Jackson 2, Stone 2, Mason 4, Thompson 1. Totals 10 9-15 34. 

BROOKVILLE (1-0)

Ramsey 4, Garrett Bowles 12, Aaron Martin 10, Harvey 5, Ethan Howard 16, Trey Payne 4. Totals 21 3-8 51. 

William Campbell;5;7;11;11;—;34

Brookville;9;15;16;11;—;51

3-Point Goals: William Campbell 4 (Hamlett, Mason, Joseph). Brookville 6 (Howard 4, Harvey, Bowles).  

Highlights: BHS — Martin 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Payne 4 assists. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Altavista 43, Rustburg 14

RUSTBURG (0-1)

Crider 6, Morris 4, Mayhew 2, Ochs 2. Totals 5 4-11 14. 

ALTAVISTA (1-0)

Dexaria Berger 11, Shelton 8, Dawson 8, deBernard 6, Bailess 4, Pannell 3, Paull 2, Pennix 1. Totals 17 8-13 43. 

Rustburg;4;4;6;0;—;14

Altavista;9;14;11;9;—;43

3-Point Goals: Rustburg none. Altavista 1 (Pannell). 

Highlights: Altavista — deBernard 6 assists. 

E.C. Glass 65, Halifax County 47

HALIFAX (0-1)

Bailey 4, Ella Morrison 16, Hankins 4, Reed 6, TyNia Carrington 11, Hunter 4, Harlow 2. Totals 18 5-8 47.

E.C. GLASS (1-0)

Jamiyah Henry 15, Osborne 6, Milam 2, Williams 3, Jordyn Wright-Goode 26, Bell 7, Williamson 6. Totals 25 10-18 65.

Halifax;7;15;12;13;—;47

E.C. Glass;20;11;22;12;—;65

3-point goals: Halifax 6 (Morrison 3, Carrington 3). E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 3, Williams, Bell).

Highlights: ECG — Wright-Goode 22 rebounds; Henry 4 steals.

Salem 62, Jefferson Forest 53

SALEM (1-0)

Myla Green 17, Kennedy Scales 14, Bayne 9, Bowen 7, Madison Smith 11, Toler 4. Totals 24 8-15 62. 

JEFFERSON FOREST (0-1)

Kennedy Hancock 17, Moriah Tate 16, Be. Hill 9, Br. Hill 2, Dawkins 7, Ferrell 2. Totals 22 5-8 53. 

Salem;17;17;13;15;—;62

Jefferson Forest;11;9;16;17;—;53

3-Point Goals: Salem 6 (Scales, Green, Bayne 3, Smith). JF 4 (Bella Hill, Tate, Dawkins). 

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Salem, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 7 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Covenant at Southwest Virginia Homeschool, 5:15 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Amherst, 7 p.m.

VES at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

