Prep scoreboard for Monday, Nov. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Altavista 52, Rustburg 48
ALTAVISTA (1-0)
Clay 8, Boyd 5, Marquel Dawkins 13, Ryan Hart 10, Reynolds 3, Hunt 9, Ford 4. Totals 14 19-33 52.
RUSTBURG (0-1)
Dixon 5, Tayvon Crider 12, Burke 9, Peyton Taylor 11, Parrish 3, Allen 4, Fields 4. Totals 13 16-19 48.
Altavista;17;13;5;17;—;52
Rustburg;5;14;16;13;—;48
3-Point Goals: Altavista 5 (Clay 2, Boyd, Hart, Reynolds). Rustburg 6 (Crider 4, Taylor, Parrish).
Highlights: Altavista — Hart 6 steals; Hunt 11 rebounds; Dawkins 4 assists; Randle Ford hit two free throws with 2 seconds remaining to seal the game.
Brookville 51, William Campbell 34
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (0-1)
Hamlett 10, Allen 7, Joseph 6, Lloyd 2, Jackson 2, Stone 2, Mason 4, Thompson 1. Totals 10 9-15 34.
BROOKVILLE (1-0)
Ramsey 4, Garrett Bowles 12, Aaron Martin 10, Harvey 5, Ethan Howard 16, Trey Payne 4. Totals 21 3-8 51.
William Campbell;5;7;11;11;—;34
Brookville;9;15;16;11;—;51
3-Point Goals: William Campbell 4 (Hamlett, Mason, Joseph). Brookville 6 (Howard 4, Harvey, Bowles).
Highlights: BHS — Martin 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Payne 4 assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Altavista 43, Rustburg 14
RUSTBURG (0-1)
Crider 6, Morris 4, Mayhew 2, Ochs 2. Totals 5 4-11 14.
ALTAVISTA (1-0)
Dexaria Berger 11, Shelton 8, Dawson 8, deBernard 6, Bailess 4, Pannell 3, Paull 2, Pennix 1. Totals 17 8-13 43.
Rustburg;4;4;6;0;—;14
Altavista;9;14;11;9;—;43
3-Point Goals: Rustburg none. Altavista 1 (Pannell).
Highlights: Altavista — deBernard 6 assists.
E.C. Glass 65, Halifax County 47
HALIFAX (0-1)
Bailey 4, Ella Morrison 16, Hankins 4, Reed 6, TyNia Carrington 11, Hunter 4, Harlow 2. Totals 18 5-8 47.
E.C. GLASS (1-0)
Jamiyah Henry 15, Osborne 6, Milam 2, Williams 3, Jordyn Wright-Goode 26, Bell 7, Williamson 6. Totals 25 10-18 65.
Halifax;7;15;12;13;—;47
E.C. Glass;20;11;22;12;—;65
3-point goals: Halifax 6 (Morrison 3, Carrington 3). E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 3, Williams, Bell).
Highlights: ECG — Wright-Goode 22 rebounds; Henry 4 steals.
Salem 62, Jefferson Forest 53
SALEM (1-0)
Myla Green 17, Kennedy Scales 14, Bayne 9, Bowen 7, Madison Smith 11, Toler 4. Totals 24 8-15 62.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-1)
Kennedy Hancock 17, Moriah Tate 16, Be. Hill 9, Br. Hill 2, Dawkins 7, Ferrell 2. Totals 22 5-8 53.
Salem;17;17;13;15;—;62
Jefferson Forest;11;9;16;17;—;53
3-Point Goals: Salem 6 (Scales, Green, Bayne 3, Smith). JF 4 (Bella Hill, Tate, Dawkins).
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Salem, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 7 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Southwest Virginia Homeschool, 5:15 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Amherst, 7 p.m.
VES at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.