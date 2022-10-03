Prep scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 3

VOLLEYBALL
Non-District
Appomattox 3, Mecklenburg County 0
At Mecklenburg
Scores: 25-15, 25-8, 25-16
Highlights: A — Kaydence Gilbert 16 kills, 4 aces; Emily Dudley 9 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills; Regan Shields 4 aces; Haleigh Tweedy 3 kills, 2 aces; Paisley Mann 26 assists, 2 aces.
Records: Appomattox 12-0. Mecklenburg County 8-5.
OTHER SCORE
Field hockey: E.C. Glass 1, Virginia Episcopal 0
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 5:45 p.m.
New Covenant at Lynchburg Homeschool, 6:45 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Region 4D championship at Ivy Hills Golf Club, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Dogwood District meet at Oak Ridge, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
New Covenant at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Carlisle at New Covenant, 5 p.m.