agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 3

VOLLEYBALL

Non-District

Appomattox 3, Mecklenburg County 0

At Mecklenburg

Scores: 25-15, 25-8, 25-16

Highlights: A — Kaydence Gilbert 16 kills, 4 aces; Emily Dudley 9 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills; Regan Shields 4 aces; Haleigh Tweedy 3 kills, 2 aces; Paisley Mann 26 assists, 2 aces.

Records: Appomattox 12-0. Mecklenburg County 8-5.

OTHER SCORE

Field hockey: E.C. Glass 1, Virginia Episcopal 0

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 5:45 p.m.

New Covenant at Lynchburg Homeschool, 6:45 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Region 4D championship at Ivy Hills Golf Club, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Dogwood District meet at Oak Ridge, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

New Covenant at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Carlisle at New Covenant, 5 p.m.

Appomattox orb
