agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 12

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Non-District

Appomattox 3, Mecklenburg County 0

At Appomattox

Scores: 25-22, 25-21, 25-10

Highlights: A — Kaydence Gilbert 20 kills, 4 aces, 5 blocks; Paisley Mann 32 assists; Regan Shields 4 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Emily Dudley 4 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces.

Records: Mecklenburg County 3-3. Appomattox 5-0.

Magna Vista 3, Gretna 1

At Gretna

Scores: 20-25, 31-29, 25-21, 26-24

Highlights: MV — Bri Suarez 5 aces, 8 digs, 14 assists.

Non-conference

Timberlake Christian 3, Southwest Virginia Academy 0

At Timberlake Christian

Scores: 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 9 kills, 14 assists, 4 aces; Cambre Phillips 13 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs; Taylyn Kennedy 11 assists, 3 aces.

Records: Southwest Virginia Academy 0-3. Timberlake Christian 9-0.

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Timberlake Christian at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.

New Covenant at Faith Christian (Roanoke), 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Jefferson Forest, Skyline at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, noon

Heritage, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Rustburg, Brookville at London Downs Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge District match at Mariners Landing Golf & Country Club, 2 p.m.

Appomattox, Gretna, Nelson, Chatham at Falling River Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

Altavista, William Campbell, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 5 p.m.

Western Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Timberlake Christian at Grace Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

New Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

