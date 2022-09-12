Prep scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 12

VOLLEYBALL
Non-District
Appomattox 3, Mecklenburg County 0
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-22, 25-21, 25-10
Highlights: A — Kaydence Gilbert 20 kills, 4 aces, 5 blocks; Paisley Mann 32 assists; Regan Shields 4 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Emily Dudley 4 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces.
Records: Mecklenburg County 3-3. Appomattox 5-0.
Magna Vista 3, Gretna 1
At Gretna
Scores: 20-25, 31-29, 25-21, 26-24
Highlights: MV — Bri Suarez 5 aces, 8 digs, 14 assists.
Non-conference
Timberlake Christian 3, Southwest Virginia Academy 0
At Timberlake Christian
Scores: 25-12, 25-14, 25-15
Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 9 kills, 14 assists, 4 aces; Cambre Phillips 13 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs; Taylyn Kennedy 11 assists, 3 aces.
Records: Southwest Virginia Academy 0-3. Timberlake Christian 9-0.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Timberlake Christian at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.
New Covenant at Faith Christian (Roanoke), 6:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Jefferson Forest, Skyline at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, noon
Heritage, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Rustburg, Brookville at London Downs Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge District match at Mariners Landing Golf & Country Club, 2 p.m.
Appomattox, Gretna, Nelson, Chatham at Falling River Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Altavista, William Campbell, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 5 p.m.
Western Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Timberlake Christian at Grace Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
New Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.