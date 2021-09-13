Prep scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 13

VOLLEYBALL
Non-district
E.C. Glass 3, Gretna 1
At E.C. Glass
Scores: 25-14, 25-11, 15-25, 25-4.
Highlights: ECG — VB Trost with 15 kills, 14 digs; Devan Funke 2 aces, 3 kills, 20 assists and 8 digs; Erin Johnson 4 aces, 4 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs; Ashley Deitz 11 kills, 11 digs; Nellie Fitzgerald 6 kills, 6 aces, 3 blocks, 4 digs.
Records: Gretna 2-2. E.C. Glass 5-0.
Appomattox 3, Randolph-Henry 1
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Highlights: A — Aubrey Fulcher 35 assists, 4 aces; Madison Shirey 9 kills, 9 digs; Kaydence Gilbert 8 kills; Kelsey Hackett 8 kills; Haleigh Tweedy 5 kills, 7 aces.
Records: Randolph-Henry 0-2. Appomattox 3-0.
Altavista 3, Central Lunenburg 0
At Central Lunenburg
Scores: 29-27, 25-11, 25-20.
Highlights: A — Campbell Hall 13 kills, Haley Roark 4 aces, Keegan DeBernard 9 digs, Macy Shelton 22 assists, Anna Wright 6 kills, Ashtyon Dudley 8 aces.
Records: Altavista 2-4. Central Lunenburg 2-2.
VACA
Timberlake Christian 3, Faith Christian (Hurt) 0
At Timberlake Christian
Scores: 25-6, 25-5, 25-3
Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 11 aces, 10 assists, 4 kills; Brooklyn Finnerty 5 aces, 1 assist, 9 kills; Maddie Lecik 6 aces, 12 assists, 1 kill; Cambre Phillips 2 aces, 7 kills; Tabitha Hubbard 3 kills; Maddie Thomas 2 aces; Emma Hooks 1 kill.
Records: Faith Christian 2-4. Timberlake Christian 3-1.
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
Jefferson Forest in Skyline Hawk Invitational at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, noon
Blue Ridge District tournament at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, 1 p.m.
Amherst, Brookville, Heritage, Liberty at Bedford Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Gretna, Chatham, Appomattox at Falling River Country Club, 5 p.m.
Altavista, William Campbell, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
VES at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
New Covenant at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
Westover Christian at Timberlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
VES at New Covenant, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
North Cross at E.C. Glass, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
William Campbell at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.