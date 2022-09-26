 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company
agate

Prep scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 26

  • Updated
  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

VACA

Timberlake Christian 3, Temple Christian 0

At Temple Christian

Scores: 25-14, 25-14, 25-16

Highlights: Timberlake — Kinley Phillips 8 kills, 11 assists, 5 aces; Ambre Phillips 10 kills, 10 digs; Emma Hooks 8 aces.

Records: Timberlake Christian 18-1. 

Other Score

Altavista 3, Cumberland 0

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 5:45 p.m.

People are also reading…

Heritage at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m. 

Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Chatham, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GOLF

E.C. Glass, Amherst, Jefferson Forest in Region 4D sub-regional at Ivy Hill Golf Club, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 5 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian orb
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seniors lead Heritage past Rustburg

Heritage, thanks again to a handful of veteran players, made the right plays at the right moments to add a seventh win to its streak in the series, beating Rustburg 34-22.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert