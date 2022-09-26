Prep scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 26

VOLLEYBALL
VACA
Timberlake Christian 3, Temple Christian 0
At Temple Christian
Scores: 25-14, 25-14, 25-16
Highlights: Timberlake — Kinley Phillips 8 kills, 11 assists, 5 aces; Ambre Phillips 10 kills, 10 digs; Emma Hooks 8 aces.
Records: Timberlake Christian 18-1.
Other Score
Altavista 3, Cumberland 0
TUESDAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 5:45 p.m.
Heritage at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Chatham, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
GOLF
E.C. Glass, Amherst, Jefferson Forest in Region 4D sub-regional at Ivy Hill Golf Club, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 5 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Albemarle, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.