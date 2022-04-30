Prep scoreboard for Saturday, April 30

BASEBALL
Virginia Independent Schools
Virginia Episcopal 15, New Community School 2 (5 innings)
Game 1 of 2
New Community;002;00;—;2;2;1
Virginia Episcopal;615;3x;—;15;13;3
WP: Hurt. LP: Thomas Peters. HR: David Basnight 2 (VES); leadoff solo to right in bottom of 1st and to right with one on in bot. 3rd; Jed Howard 2 (VES) solo to center with one on in bot. 3rd and to center with two on in bot. 4th.
Highlights: VES — Basnight 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs; Howard 3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs; Charlie Felmlee 2-2, 2B; Hurt 3-3, 2 RBIs (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks).
Records: VES 7-8. New Community 6-4.
Virginia Episcopal 6, New Community School 0 (5 innings)
Game 2 of 2
New Community; 000;00;—;0;1;0
Virginia Episcopal;122;1x;—;6;8;1
WP: David Basnight. LP: Wyatt Alridge.
Highlights: VES — Basnight 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 Ks (1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs); Jed Howard 2-3, 2B; Charlie Felmlee 1-3, 2B, RBI; Billy Koudelka 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Records: VES 8-8. New Community 6-5.
BOYS SOCCER
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 3, Staunton River 1
Friday's result
Staunton River;1;0;—;1
Franklin County;1;2;—;3
Scoring: Andy Torres (SR) off free kick; Franklin County goal near end of first half; Franklin County two goals in second period.
Saves: SR — Alex Anufriyev (80:00) 12.
Records: Staunton River 0-10-1. Franklin County 3-6-1.