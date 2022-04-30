 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Saturday, April 30

BASEBALL

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 15, New Community School 2 (5 innings)

Game 1 of 2

New Community;002;00;—;2;2;1

Virginia Episcopal;615;3x;—;15;13;3

WP: Hurt. LP: Thomas Peters. HR: David Basnight 2 (VES); leadoff solo to right in bottom of 1st and to right with one on in bot. 3rd; Jed Howard 2 (VES) solo to center with one on in bot. 3rd and to center with two on in bot. 4th. 

Highlights: VES — Basnight 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs; Howard 3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs; Charlie Felmlee 2-2, 2B; Hurt 3-3, 2 RBIs (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks). 

Records: VES 7-8. New Community 6-4. 

Virginia Episcopal 6, New Community School 0 (5 innings)

Game 2 of 2

New Community; 000;00;—;0;1;0

Virginia Episcopal;122;1x;—;6;8;1

WP: David Basnight. LP: Wyatt Alridge. 

Highlights: VES — Basnight 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 Ks (1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs); Jed Howard 2-3, 2B; Charlie Felmlee 1-3, 2B, RBI; Billy Koudelka 1-3, 2 RBIs. 

Records: VES 8-8. New Community 6-5. 

BOYS SOCCER

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 3, Staunton River 1

Friday's result

Staunton River;1;0;—;1

Franklin County;1;2;—;3

Scoring: Andy Torres (SR) off free kick; Franklin County goal near end of first half; Franklin County two goals in second period. 

Saves: SR — Alex Anufriyev (80:00) 12. 

Records: Staunton River 0-10-1. Franklin County 3-6-1. 

