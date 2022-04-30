Prep scoreboard for Saturday, April 30

BASEBALL

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 15, New Community School 2 (5 innings)

WP: Hurt. LP: Thomas Peters. HR: David Basnight 2 (VES); leadoff solo to right in bottom of 1st and to right with one on in bot. 3rd; Jed Howard 2 (VES) solo to center with one on in bot. 3rd and to center with two on in bot. 4th.