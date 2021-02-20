 Skip to main content
Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 20
Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1 State Championship

Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39

ALTAVISTA (9-5)

Jones 6, Johnson 3, Dawkins 6, Tweedy 4, Hart 4, Stuart Hunt 16. Totals 12 10-12 39. 

PARRY MCCLUER (16-1)

Perry 4, Moore 7, Roberts 8, Will Dunlap 12, Spencer Hamilton 17, Plogger 2, Snider 6. Totals 19 15-24 56. 

Altavista;12;3;12;12;—;39

McCluer;4;13;24;15;—;56

3-point goals: Altavista 5 (Johnson, Hunt 4). McCluer 4 (Moore, Roberts, Dunlap 2). 

Highlights: Altavista — Dawkins 5 rebounds, Tweedy 5 rebounds, Jones 3 assists. McCluer — Hamilton 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists; Dunlap 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Perry 4 rebounds, 2 assists. 

WRESTLING

Class 4 Championships

At Virginia Beach Sports Complex

Team scores: 1. Liberty-Bealeton (Lib) 113, 2. Eastern View (EV) 92, 3. Loudoun County (LC) 90, 4. Amherst County (AC) 81, 5. Smithfield (Sm) 80, 6. Powhatan (P) 79.5, 7. Spotsylvania (Sp) 70, 8. Salem (Sa) 62, 9. Fauquier (F) 55, 10. Dominion (D) 49, 11. Broad Run (BR) 44, 12. Hanover (H) 39, 13. John Handley (JH) 36, 14. Caroline (Ca) 33, 15. Blacksburg (B) 29, 16. Culpeper County (CC) 25, 17. Louisa County (LoC) 23, T18. King George (KG) and Tuscarora (T) 22, T20. E.C. Glass (ECG) and Heritage-Leesburg (HL) 16, 22. Orange County (OC) 13, 23. Pulaski County (PC) 12, 24. Courtland (Co) 11, T25. Grafton (G) and Kettle Run (KR) 10, 27. Patrick Henry-Ashland (PH) 7.

Championship — 106: Bryson Rios (LC) d. Christian Eberhart (Lib) 3-0; 113: Robert Philpot (T) d. Walker Chambers (Sa) 11-5; 120: Owen Greslick (LoC) d. Cam Gordon (JH) 7-5; 126: Moses Wilson (Sp) m.d. Patrick Smith (HL) 13-3; 132: Mason Barrett (Lib) d. Luke Roberts (LC) 4-2; 138: Colin Dupill (Lib) t.f. Kyle Csikari (Sp) 4:35 (23-8); 145: Noah Hall (Lib) p. Logan Jones (D) 2:02; 152: James Dosado (Ca) d. Luke Hart (H) 3-2; 160: Simon Fossett (BR) d. Daniel Taylor (EV) 3-2; 170: Griffin Smythers (EV) d. Linwood Hill (P) 5-2; 182: Kaine Morris (AC) d. Kingsley Menifee (F) 4-3; 195: Royce Hall (Lib) d. Benjamin Bell (F) 3-2; 220: Aden Halsey (H) m.d. Caleb Graham (LC) 11-2; 285: Alex Birchmeier (BR) d. Cameron Martindale (Sa) 3-1.

Third place — 106: Evan Chrisstofer (Sm) d. Waylon Rogers (OC) 3-0; 113: Elijah Smoot (EV) p. Dylan Coward (P) 2:45; 120: Nik Voros (Sm) p. Devin Burrows (Sp) 4:34; 126: Gabe Nesmith (KG) d. Hunter Ray (Sm) 12-6; 132: Sean Hall (P) d. Kadin Smoot (EV) 4-1; 138: Santiago Pena (D) d. Britton Proffitt (P) 7-2; 145: Cameron Hatchett (Sm) d. Kyman Kinney (Sa) by injury (4:47); 152: Simon Bishop (JH) d. Matthew Roberts (LC) 6-1; 160: Eric Dewald (F) p. Brady Stalls (Sm) 1:42; 170: Parker Hoden (AC) d. Sam Baker (B) 2-1; 182: William Lankford (ECG) d. Jacob Jiminez (D) 9-3; 195: Hayden Fitzsimmons (P) p. Charlie Henderson (Co) 1:45; 220: Bracken Hibbert (CC) p. Lance Deane (EV) 2:21; 285: Chaz Keen (EV) p. Kyle Orris (Sp) 2:24.

Fifth place — 106: Brendan Kraisser (KG) p. Xavier Ramsey (PC) 4:50; 113: Zach Rios (LC) p. Gavin Warner (PC) 1:58; 120: Timmy Gaber (LC) p. Russell Gordon (AC) 0:39; 126: Kyle Brumagim (KR) p. Ethan Busby (AC) 2:13; 132: Tharun Svetanant (B) d. Roberto Hines (Sm) 5-0; 138: Seth Justice (AC) p. Parker Midkiff (PC) 2:33; 145: Logan Eberhardt (B) p. Cade VanBuskirk (P) 3:00; 152: Kylee Martin (AC) p. Khali Harden (Sm) 0:36; 160: Lorenzo Verdelotti (PH) d. Brian Honeycutt (ECG) by forfeit; 170: AJ Marshall (CC) p. George Hasway (D) 0:57; 182: Shane Shirley (Ca) d. Sonny Stewart (Sp) 12-6; 195: Austin Deanda (AC) p. Samuel Miles (Sa) 1:26; 220: Rocco Hahn (G) p. PJ Bruner (Sa) 2:12; 285: Willie Jarvis (AC) p. Rodd’ney Davenport (JH) 2:20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Independent Conference

Miller School 48, New Covenant 30

Friday's result

NEW COVENANT (4-5)

E. Walker 2, B. Walker 6, Rucker 6, Emilee Newsome 4, Prillaman 7, Burton 6. Totals 11 3-6 30.

MILLER (3-1)

Pallante 5, Presleigh Braxton 29, Ryan 2, Elder 2, Smith 6, Johnson 4. Totals 19 5-6 48.

New Covenant;5;6;11;8;—;30

Miller;15;6;13;14;—;48

3-point goals: New Covenant 5 (Newsome, Prillaman 2, A. Burton 2). Miller 5 (Pallante, Braxton 2, Smith 2).

Highlights: NCS Rucker 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Olson 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Prillaman 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal.

TODAY'S EVENTS

WRESTLING

Class 3 state championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m. start (finals at 6 p.m.)

