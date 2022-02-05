Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 47, Altavista 43

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (7-5, 4-3 Dogwood)

Russell Thompson 17, Williams 4, Graves 2, Mason 6, Elijah Jackson 10, Allen 8. Totals 11 21-26 47.

ALTAVISTA (11-3, 5-1)

Tweedy 8, Clay 3, Boyd 5, Ryan Hart 11, Stuart Hunt 16. Totals 14 10-15 43.

Campbell;12;10;5;20;—;47

Altavista;14;10;11;8;—;43

3-point goals: William Campbell 4 (Jackson 2, Williams, Allen). Altavista 5 (Boyd, Hart, Hunt 3).

Highlights: A — Hunt 8 rebounds, 4 blocks; WC — Thompson 9 of 9 from the FT line and hit two FTs to seal it.

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 58, Staunton River 52

JEFFERSON FOREST (9-10)

Scott 5, Collin Mays 15, Cherry 8, Wimmer 5, Elliott 4, Braden French 10, Lesniak 4, Burrill 3, Rodgers 4.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-21)

Gibson 2, Eggleston 2, Jared Steele 12, Lucas Overstreet 19, Childress 2, Jesse Brown 11, Chewning 4.

Jefferson Forest;15;15;12;16;—;58

Staunton River;15;13;12;16;—;52

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Mays, Cherry, Burrill). Staunton River 6 (Steele, Overstreet 2, Brown 3).

William Byrd 75, Amherst 54

WILLIAM BYRD (7-12)

Ruble 6, Marvin 6, Israel Hairston 12, Childress 6, Camden Richardson 19, Fuchs 3, Hendrick 6, Ethan Hairston 11, Divers 6. Totals 32 3-5 75.

AMHERST (7-9)

L. Brown 2, AJ Jordan 10, Burns 6, Elliott 5, Andrews 6, Hurt 2, Idore 4, Cashwell 4, Davis 6, Brooks 9. Totals 21 4-11 54.

William Byrd;18;28;20;9;—;75

Amherst;13;10;12;19;—;54

3-point goals: William Byrd 11 (Ruble 3, Marvin 2, I. Hairston 2, Richardson, Fuchs, E. Hairston 2). Amherst 8 (Jordan 2, Burns, Elliott, Andrews, Brooks 3).

William Fleming 53, Liberty Christian 51, OT

Adam Ward Classic at Glenvar

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (13-4)

Tanner Thomas 13, Sebastian Akins 12, Etzel 6, Sully Holmes 16, Harris 4. Totals 21 2-3 51.

WILLIAM FLEMING (16-3)

Jaron Walker 13, Elijah Mitchell 18, Walton 3, Isaac Higgs 15, Ward 2, Boston 2. Totals 20 7-10 53.

Liberty Christian;14;2;23;8;4;—;51

William Fleming;8;16;11;12;6;—;53

3-point goals: LCA 7 (Thomas, Akins 2, Etzel 2, Holmes 2). Fleming 6 (Walker, Mitchell 4, Walton).

Highlights: LCA — Thomas 16 rebounds; Akins 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Etzel 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Holmes 6 rebounds, 2 blocks. WF — Walker 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Mitchell 11 rebounds; Walton 3 assists; Ward 3 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Altavista 53, William Campbell 27

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-10, 1-7 Dogwood)

Cassie Townes 11, My'Angel Elam 10, Thompson 2, DeJarnette 4. Totals 9 5-12 27.

ALTAVISTA (10-4, 6-1)

deBernard 7, Shelton 6, Berger 2, Chamille Pennix 15, Lanzilotti 8, Pannell 5, Bailess 3, Dawson 7. Totals 16 20-28 53.

Wm. Campbell;4;16;0;7;—;27

Altavista;11;20;14;8;—;53

3-point goals: William Campbell 4 (Townes 3, Elam). Altavista 1 (Shelton).

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 73, Lord Botetourt 50

Friday’s late result

STAUNTON RIVER (18-0, 8-0 Blue Ridge)

Jeni Levine 32, Cali Levine 19, Jones 5, Maddie Hamren 14, Phillips 1, Farr 2. Totals 28 8-12 73.

LORD BOTETOURT (14-5, 5-2)

Anderson 8, Spangler 9, Taylor Orange 22, Wiseman 8, Huffard 3. Totals 19 6-14 50.

Staunton River;16;24;20;13;—;73

Lord Botetourt;15;3;16;16;—;60

3-point goals: Staunton River 9 (J. Levine 2, C. Levine 5, Jones, Hamren). Lord Botetourt 6 (Anderson 2, Orange 4).

Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 9 rebounds, 8 steals.

Non-district

Liberty 52, Bassett 42

LIBERTY (11-7)

Cierra St. John 22, Iyana Sigei 13, Adams 9, Whorley 4, Smith 2, Brown 2. Totals 19 9-14 52.

BASSETT (3-16)

Jaeda Manns 16, Whitfield 8, Ratcliff 4, Giles 6, Witcher 4, White 4. Totals 17 4-6 42.

Liberty;12;15;4;21;—;52

Bassett;14;8;8;12;—;42

3-point goals: Liberty 5 (St. John 4, Sigei). Bassett 4 (Manns 4).

Highlights: LHS — Sigei 5 steals, Adams 5 assists, Brown 5 rebounds.

WRESTLING

Region 4D Championships

At Orange County High School

Team scores: Orange 202.5, Salem 199.5, Jefferson Forest 182, Louisa 177.5, Blacksburg 159, Pualski 96, Western Albemarle 89, E.C. Glass 81, Amherst 55, Halifax 42, George Washington 14.

Individual championship results: 106 — Waylon Rogers (O) d. Xavier Ramsey (P), 16-0; 113 — Justin Jones (O) p. Jared Swift (B), 1:26; 120 — Gianpaolo (L) p. Gavin Warner (P), 5:10; 126 — Owen Greslick (L) d. Luke Wirth (JF), 8-3; 132 — Ethan Turner (O) m.d. Garrett Henderson (B), 10-2; 138 — Caleb Cambeis (JF) p. Gavin Greslick (L), 2:21; 145 — Kasey Casazza (L) p. Brian Honeycutt (ECG), 0:47; 152 — Tanner Painting (L) d. Jackson Garnett (O), 4-3; 160 — Matt Wirth (JF) p. Nick Torbush (L), 5:47; 170 — Joey Burch (WA) d. Floyd Wells (JF), 4-3; 182 — Evan Alger (P) p. Samuel Miles (S), 0:57; 195 — Braiden Swift (O) p. Linkin Callahan (S), 3:22; 220 — Thomas Pierce (O) p. Jackson Bryie (S), 5:11; 285 — Jake Lee (JF) p. Abdullah Mastrogiovanni (B), 1:30.

Local third- and fourth-place finishers (top four from the region in each weight class advance to states): 113 — John Holmes (ACHS, third); 132 — Blake Schmitt (JF, third); 145 — DJ Trent (JF, third); 160 — Jacob Campbell (ACHS, fourth); 182 — Ethan Boone (JF, third); 195 — Joshua Holt (JF, third), Tavion Jenkins (ECG, fourth); 220 — Divine Lawson (ECG, fourth); 285 — Cyrus Campbell (ACHS, fourth).

Region 3C Championships

At Wilson Memorial

Team results: Liberty Christian 176, Wilson Memorial 176, Heritage 152, Fort Defiance 142, Turner Ashby 138, Broadway 124, Waynesboro 89, Rustburg 88, Fluvanna 73, Rockbridge County 69.5, Charlottesville 63, Brookville 54, Liberty 46, Spotswood 32, Staunton 21, Monticello 5.

Individual championship results: 106 — Cooper Brandon (WM) p. Dylan Divver (WHS), 3:31; 113 — Wyatt Fitzgerald (FD) p. Chris Schoffstall (LCA), 0:48; 120 — Gage Bomar (RHS) p. Jesse Miller (Broad), 2:47; 126 — Landon Yoder (FD) p. Braeden McDaniel (WM), 2:58; 132 — Brayden Estes (WM) p. Feodor Dronov (Broad), 5:20; 138 — Brian Habel (WM) d. Alec McLaren (FD), 15-0; 145 — Josh Hartman (Spot) p. Ju Ju Mason (HHS), 4:25; 152 — Wyatt Haskell (TA) p. Coy Brown (FD), 5:44; 160 — Jackson Wells (Broad) p. Pait Pierce (HHS), 3:10; 170 — Thomas Murphy (LCA) d. CJ Robinson (WM), 12-9; 182 — Toby Schoffstall (LCA) m.d. Michael Viar (Brook), 15-1; 195 — Brice Hall (RCHS) p. Caleb Davidson (LCA), 3:00; 220 — Carson Meadows (LCA) d. Markaz Wood (HHS), 5-3; 285 — Gavin Womack (LCA) p. Ian Johnson (WHS), 0:37.

Local third- and fourth-place finishers (top four from the region in each weight class advance to states): 106 — Dylan Lamar (HHS, third); 113 — Justin Porter (HHS, third); 120 — Landon Starnes (LCA, third); 126 — Trace Markham (LHS, fourth); 132 — Carter Collins (LHS, fourth); 138 — Stevie Wood (LHS, third); 152 — Adon Overstreet (HHS, fourth); 160 — Jordan Scott (LCA, third).

Region 2C Championships

At Radford High

Team results: Glenvar 223, James River (Buchanan) 180.5, Alleghany 157.5, Patrick County 141, Appomattox 139.5, Radford 118, Chatham 87, Dan River 81, Martinsville 68.5, Floyd County 50.

Individual championship results: 106 — Xaiden Wynn (JRHS) p. Alan Vu (GHS), 4:19; 113 — River Smith (GHS) p. Michael King (MHS), 0:30; 120 — Craig Bowyer (JRSH) d. mason Hylton (GHS), 1-0; 126 — Chase Cuddy (JRHS) d. Ryan Kirby (GHS), 17-2; 132 — Jake Cline (GHS) d. Franklin Gozin (Appo), 6-4; 138 — Dontae Miller (Alleghany) d. Bryan Rito-Villar (DRHS), 10-4; 145 — Trey Lawrence (GHS) m.d. Daniel Bradley (Appo), 16-4; 152 — Ethan Flowers (GHS) d. Taven Williams (RHS), 10-6; 160 — Hunter Forbes (JRHS) p. Jamier Manns (MHS), 1:52; 170 — Chase Miller (GHS) m.d. Lucas Rodgers (Alleghany), 19-5; 182 — Dawson Martin (RHS) d. Josh Wright (PCHS), 8-5; 195 — Carder Miller (JRSH) p. Tristan hardy (PCHS), 1:56; 220 — Charlie Davis (RHS) p. Ryan Shue (Alleghany), 3:06; 285 — C.J. Jones (Appo) d. Nathan Clark (Alleghany), 5-2.

Local third-place finishers (top three from the region in each weight class advance to states): 170 — Toby Bryant (Appo), 182 — Gage Meador (Appo).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District Championships

At Heritage High

Team scores: Heritage 111, Jefferson Forest 88, E.C. Glass 80, Amherst 75, LCA 66, Liberty 25, Brookville 6, Rustburg 5.

Individual results (top 3) — 55 Dash: 1. Deuce Crawford (H) 6.55, 2. Zach Steele (H) 6.72, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (H) 6.74; 300 Dash: 1. Deuce Crawford (H) 36.96, 2. Will Gregory (A) 28.54, 3. McKinley Pennix (H) 38.71; 500 Dash: 1. Will Gregory (A) 1:13.30, 2. Jaren Lee (JF) 1:14.43, 3. Landon Hoy (LCA) 1:14.75; 1,000 Run: 1. Brannon Adams (JF) 2:44.50, 2. Jacob White (JF) 2:54.93, 3. Keegan Venable (JF) 2:55.34; 1,600 Run: 1. Alex Jordan (JF) 4:49.59, 2. Liam Hunt (ECG) 4:59.73, 3. Luke Cockerham (A) 5:08.91; 3,200 Run: 1. Liam Hunt (ECG) 10:57.24, 2. Noah Cowan (Liberty) 11:33.24, 3. Griffin Quinones-Partain (H) 11:56.77; 4x200 Relay: 1. Heritage (Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, Deuce Crawford, Kam Burns) 1:37.38, 2. LCA (Casey Schmincke, Gideon Davidson, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford) 1:40.33; 3. Liberty (Jonah English, Luca Dooley, Jordan Steele, Finn Plattus) 1:47.32; 4x400 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Brian Aveson, Joseph Whaley, Addison Hilton) 3:42.81; 2. LCA (Landon Hoy, Kai Moore, Dan Mleziva, JD Murphy) 3:56.59; 3. E.C. Glass (Cooper Campbell, Kymani Mosby, Zamavion Jones, Theodore Tharp) 3:57.20; 4x800 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Jonah Packer, Andrew Johnson, Keegan Venable, Jacob White) 9:18.25; 2. Liberty (Noah Cowan, Taylor Massey, Finn Plattus, Sebastian Young) 10:15.24; 3. LCA (Azi Charrier, Blake Rogers, Rafael Thurston, Luke Davis) 10:20.15; 55 Hurdles: 1. Isaiah Idore (A) 7.94, 2. Ja'mar Smith (ECG) 8.06, 3. Kai Moore (LCA) 8.56; High Jump: 1. Tyshaun Brown (H) 5-10, 2. Kam Burns (H) 5-8, 3. Jaren Lee (JF) 5-8; Long Jump: 1. Lawrence Brown (A) 22-4.75, 2. Ja'mar Smith (ECG) 21-8.75, 3. Jaylin belford (LCA) 21-2; Triple Jump: 1. Darius Brown (H) 45-1.75, 2. Lawrence Brown (A) 42-7.25, 3. Isaiah Idore (A) 41-5; Pole Vault: 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 12-0, 2. Dan Mleziva (LCA) 11-6, 3. Will Gregory (A) 11-0; Shot Put: 1. Malachi Perkins (ECG) 46-6.50, 2. Brody Rice (JF) 39-11, 3. Ladanion Hudson (ECG) 39-4.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District Championships

At Heritage High

Team scores: Jefferson Forest 119, Heritage 99, Rustburg 78, E.C. Glass 45, Liberty Christian 35, Amherst 33, Liberty 20, Brookville 13.

Individual results (top 3) — 55 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (HHS) 7.19, 2. NaKayla Foster (RHS) 7.28, 3. Emily Coates (RHS) 7.43; 300 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (HHS) 42.47, 2. Emily Coates (RHS) 43.23, 3. NaKayla Foster (RHS0 45.34; 500 Dash: 1. Kandace McIvor (JF) 1:27.89, Kielyn Newsom (JF) 1:28.82, 3. Reagan Patterson (HHS) 1:29.54; 1,000 Run: 1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 3:14.93, 2. Shauna Skow (JF) 3:20.60, 3. Malanie Myaing (ECG) 3:41.36; 1,600 Run: 1. Abby Johnson (ECG) 5:35.25, 2. Alexis Plaster (JF) 5:40.78, 3. Lauren Vossen (JF) 5:50.10; 3,200 Run: 1. Abby Johnson (ECG) 12:14.24, 2. Mary Malcolm (LHS) 12:57.34, 3. Ella Layne (ECG) 13:30.24; 4x200 Relay: 1. Rustburg (Emily Coates, NaKayla Foster, Alyssa Pillow, Iyan Sherard) 1:54.20, 2. Heritage (Taylor Porter, Akera Molette, Ayonna Hayden Tamya Clark) 1:58.19, 3. LCA (Haley Krycinski, Laney Richmond, Kona Moore, Mia Detwiler) 1:459.49; 4x400 Relay: 1. LCA (Haley Krycinski, Laney Richmond, Kona Moore, Mia Detwiler) 4:39.15, 2. Amherst (Jessica Taylor, Kaelynn Smith, Maliyah Megginson, Cierra Hunter) 4:54.66, 3. Rustburg (Alexus Burks, Kate Hardie, Iyana Sherard, Alyssa Pillow) 4:58.23; 4x800 Relay: 1. Rustburg (Cindy Cawthorne, Sarah Dinwiddie, Addison Wiggs, Sarah Maggi) 14:52.87; 55 Hurdles: 1. Kandace McIvor (JF) 8.94, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 9.22, 3. Akera Molette (HHS) 9.62; High Jump: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 5-2, 2. Kate Hardie (RHS) 4-10, 3. Akera Molette (HHS) 4-10; Long Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (HHS) 19-6.75, 2. Cyanna Cabel (ACHS) 18-07.5, 3. NaKayla Foster (RHS) 17-9.5; Triple Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (HHS) 38-8, 2. Kandace McIvor (JF) 35-0, 3. Cyanna Cabel (ACHS) 34-3.25; Pole Vault: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 12-0, 2. Kona Moore (LCA) 10-6, 3. Taryn Harvey (JF) 10-0; Shot Put: 1. Jaelyn Arnold (HHS) 33-9, 2. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 32-0, 3. Hannah Pettyjohn 31-11.5.

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District Championships

At Jamerson YMCA, Friday's results

Team scores: Jefferson Forest 195, Brookville 100.5, LCA 82, E.C. Glass 58, Heritage 30.5, Amherst 23, Rustburg 12

Individual results (top 3) — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Max Schonfelder, Jack Mills, Ryan Frasier) 1:38.70, 2. Brookville (Cameron St. Claire, Simon Emery, Kyle Sennett, Solomon Lewis) 1:48.56, 3. LCA (JC Gordon, Kevin Tang, Jake Choi, Gabe Provost) 1:48.80; 200 Free: 1. JC Gordon (LCA) 1:48.36, 2. Evan Shopbell (JF) 1:54.91, 3. Cameron St. Clair) 1:55.14; 200 IM: 1. Jack Mills (JF) 2:01.41, 2. Max Schonfelder (JF) 2:04.37, 3. Sean Kim (H) 2:13.34; 50 Free: 1. Brendan Whitfield (JF) 21.38, 2. Ryan Frasier (JF) 22.91, 3. Gabe Provost (LCA) 23.72; 1-meter Dive: 1. Ethan Mayfield (B) 347.75; 100 Fly: 1. Jack Mills (JF) 52.45, 2. Kyle Sennett (B) 57.35, 3. Jackson Hunt (JF) 58.73; 100 Free: 1. Ryan Frasier (JF) 51.19, 2. Gabe Provost (LCA) 53.71, 3. Solomon Lewis (B) 55.90; 500 Free: 1. JC Gordon (LCA) 4:58.18, 2. Evan Shopbell (JF) 5:09.72, 3. Cameron St. Clair (B) 5:10.34; 200 Free Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder, Ben Hiss, Ryan Frasier) 1:32.48; 2. LCA (Gabe Provost, Jack Choi, Landon Bivens, JC Gordon) 1:37.42, 3. E.C. Glass (Luke King, Kasey Morris, Grant Helm, Aida Palys) 1:40.73; 100 Back: 1. Brendan Whitfield (JF) 53.51, 2. Evan Schonfelder (JF) 1:03.16, 3. Jackson Hunt (JF) 1:03.61; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Max Schonfelder (JF) 1:03.69, 2. Ben Hiss (JF) 1:06.85, 3. Simon Emery (B) 1:07.97; 400 Free Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Evan Shopbell, Evan Schonfelder, Ben Hiss, Brendan Whitfield) 3:29.25; 2. Brookville (Cameron St. Clair, Shane Smith, Ethan Mayfield, Solomon Lewis) 3:46.13; 3. E.C. Glass ((Mac Webb, Grant Helm, Charlie Webb, Luke King) 3:55.14.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District Championships

At Jamerson YMCA, Friday's results

Team scores: Jefferson Forest 173, Liberty Christian 74, E.C. Glass 68, Heritage 64, Brookville 50, Amherst 36, Liberty 28, Rustburg 10.

Individuals resullts (top 3) — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Sophie Dodge, Emily Hansen, Abbey Walker, Ruby Duis) 2:05.36, 2. E.C. Glass (Libbie Sommardahl, Elizabeth Eskridge, Caroline Russell, Emory Hill) 2:08.03, 3. LCA (Hazel Bohrnstedt, Madison Bivens, Caroline Holley, Erica Payne) 2:11.73; 200 Free: 1. Avery Mahland (JF) 2:14.49, 2. Anna Mills (JF) 2:18.78, 3. Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) 2:24.29; 200 IM: 1. Emily Judy (HHS) 2:16.52, 2. Emily Hansen (JF) 2:30.94, 3. Abbey Walker (JF) 2:37.54; 50 Free: 1. Emory Hill (ECG) 24.85, 2. Caroline Holley (LCA0 28.25, 3. Ruby Duis (JF) 28.29; 100 Fly: 1. Caroline Holley (LCA) 1:08.82, 2. Avery Mahland (JF) 1:09.38, 3. Lauren Eby (ACHS) 1:17.14; 100 Free: 1. Emory Hill (ECG) 55.48, 2. Abbey Walker (JF) 1:00.01, 3. Ruby Duis (JF) 1:02.22; 500 Free: 1. Caroline Russell (ECG) 5:34.30, 2. Madison Bivens (LCA) 6:24.78, 3. Ava Kirby (JF) 6:29.26; 200 Free Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Rylee Champney, Anna Dodge, Payton Heimbach, Avery Mahland) 1:55.52, 2. Heritage (Eujine Kim, Emilie Salazar, Emily Judy, Malia Manning) 1:57.53, 3. Brookville (Ella Tinsley, Sydney Glass, Kirsten Steffens, Arleigh Wagoner) 1:59.57; 100 Back: 1. Emily Judy (HHS) 1:01.26, 2. Caroline Russell (ECG) 1:01.66, 3. Anna Mills (JF) 1:13.17; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Hansen (JF) 1:14.80, 2. Arleigh Wagoner (BHS) 1:14.95, 3. Payton Heimbach (JF) 1:17.72; 400 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Abbey Walker, Anna Mills, Ruby Duis, Emily Hansen) 4:10.92, 2. E.C. Glass (Elizabeth Eskridge, Caroline Russell, Libbie Somardahl, Emory Hill) 4:13.67, 3. LCA (Hazel Bohrnstedt, Karsen Maddox, Lora Tollerson, Madison Bivens) 4:30.73.