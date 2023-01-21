Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 22

BOYS WRESTLING

Big Blue Invitational

Locals in guaranteed places — 113 (third place): Natalia Sanchez (Powhatan) p. Eric Santiago (Rustburg), 1:59; 120 (fifth place): Josh Manning (Staunton River) p. Jason Lamb (William Monroe), 1:51 and (seventh place): Ty Porter (Salem) p. John Holmes (Amherst), 1:55; 126 (third place): Caiden Saavedra (Staunton River) d. Braden Henderson, 3-0; 138 (seventh place): Brandon Campbell (Powhatan) m.d. Ruger Young (Amherst), 10-0; 144 (seventh place): James Travers (Amherst) p. Yenesew Smith (Abingdon), 0:32; 157 (seventh place): Brenden Rose (Hidden Valley) p. Matthew Cheek (Rustburg), 2:07; 165 (fifth place) Ryan Ankrum (Blacksburg) p. Colby Cox (Amherst), 2:14 and (seventh place): Javaughan Andrews (Rustburg) d. Chris Molina Hernandez (Glenvar), 5-4; 215 (fifth place): Richard Huber (Powhatan) p. Austin Powell (Staunton River), 4:50; 285 (fifth place): Thomas Miles (Salem) d. Boyte Clayton (Rustburg) by forfeit and (seventh place): Cal Johnson (Powhatan) d. Thomas Abrams (Amherst), 0:14 injury default.