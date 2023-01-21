Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 22

BOYS WRESTLING
Big Blue Invitational
At Christiansburg High School
Team scores: 1. Staunton River 216.5, 2. Brentsville District 193, 3. William Byrd 190.5, 4. Glenvar 182, 5. Washington (W.Va.) 153, 12. Rustburg 84.5, 15. Amherst 55.
Championship matches — 106: Darin Witcher (William Byrd) p. Alan Vu (Glenvar), 4:40; 113: Evan Sanati (Brentsville District) p. Jack Todd (Washington), 0:35; 120: Brady Hand (Christiansburg) m.d. Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd), 23-10; 126: Logan McFarland (Washington) m.d. Evan Mefford (Christiansburg), 9-1; 132: Noah Nininger (Staunton River) p. Zachary Rasnake (Abingdon), 0:22; 138: Jackson Stroud (Brentsville District) p. Peyton Hatcher (Staunton River), 1:25; 144: Billy Tyler (Brentsville District) p. Zachary Meisenzahl (Washington), 3:08; 150: Jake Robie (Christiansburg) d. Bo Ice (Staunton River), 6-2; 157: Jake Cline (Glenvar) d. Brady Barns (Staunton River) by forfeit; 165: Macon Ayers (Staunton River) p. Chase Poole (Grayson County), 2:31; 175: Josh Kelly (Staunton River) d. Xavier Preston (William Byrd) by forfeit; 190: Chase Miller (Glenvar) t.f. Landon Marquis (Rustburg), 19-4 (5:12); 215: Wesley Heltzel (Glenvar) p. Abdullah Mastrogiovanni (Blacksburg), 1:55; 285: Dustin Richards (William Byrd) p. Kojo Osafa-Mensah (Washington), 1:17.
Locals in guaranteed places — 113 (third place): Natalia Sanchez (Powhatan) p. Eric Santiago (Rustburg), 1:59; 120 (fifth place): Josh Manning (Staunton River) p. Jason Lamb (William Monroe), 1:51 and (seventh place): Ty Porter (Salem) p. John Holmes (Amherst), 1:55; 126 (third place): Caiden Saavedra (Staunton River) d. Braden Henderson, 3-0; 138 (seventh place): Brandon Campbell (Powhatan) m.d. Ruger Young (Amherst), 10-0; 144 (seventh place): James Travers (Amherst) p. Yenesew Smith (Abingdon), 0:32; 157 (seventh place): Brenden Rose (Hidden Valley) p. Matthew Cheek (Rustburg), 2:07; 165 (fifth place) Ryan Ankrum (Blacksburg) p. Colby Cox (Amherst), 2:14 and (seventh place): Javaughan Andrews (Rustburg) d. Chris Molina Hernandez (Glenvar), 5-4; 215 (fifth place): Richard Huber (Powhatan) p. Austin Powell (Staunton River), 4:50; 285 (fifth place): Thomas Miles (Salem) d. Boyte Clayton (Rustburg) by forfeit and (seventh place): Cal Johnson (Powhatan) d. Thomas Abrams (Amherst), 0:14 injury default.
Lafayette Ram Rumble
At Lafayette High School
Locals in guaranteed places — 120 (fifth place): Landon Starnes (Liberty Christian) d. Caden Stevenson (Deep Creek), 8-6; 215 (first place): Toby Schoffstall (LCA) p. Issac Castrejon (Mountainview), 2:49; 285: Andrew Weippert (J.R. Tucker) d. Carson Meadows (LCA), by forfeit.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Orange Girls Invitational
At Orange County High School
Locals in guaranteed places — 106 (third place): Neve Kelly (Woodbridge Senior) d. LJ Knight (Staunton River) by forfeit; 112 (fifth place): Alysen Harris (Staunton River) p. Bella Hardaway (Culpeper County), 2:35; 118 (fifth place): Alivia Sliger (Orange County) d. Alexis Ice (Staunton River), 1:54 by injury default.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Invitational
Jefferson Forest 57, Graham 43
At Virginia High
JEFFERSON FOREST (11-3)
Scott 3, Johnson 1, Elliott 7, Cooper Stamn 11, Lesniak 9, Mosley 2, Kelka Alwal 18, Hamilton 6. Totals 22 10-20 57.
GRAHAM (5-6)
Blake 8, Markell Ray 11, Jacob Pruitt 12, Sexton 4, Jennings 1, Floyd 4, Edwards 3. Totals 16 4-10 43.
Jeff. Forest;13;18;9;17;—;57
Graham;8;5;19;11;—;43
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Stamn, Lesniak, Alwal). Graham7 (Ray 3, Pruitt 4).
Highlights: JF — Scott 5 assists, 5 rebounds; Elliott 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Stamn 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Alwal 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Hamilton 5 rebounds, 1 block.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Walt Cormack Memorial
At VMI
Individual Event Winners — 55 Dash: Josiah Persinger (Salem) 6.44; 300 Dash: Marquis Belle (Glen Allen) 34.97; 500 Dash: Trevor Williams (Manchester) 1:07.45; 1,000: Carson Rackley (Glen Allen) 2:37.20; 1,600: Eric Fagan (Glen Allen) 4:22.51; 3,200: Adam Groves (Waynesboro) 9:34.28; 55 Hurdles: TJ Taiwo (Battlefield) 7.83; 4x200 Relay: James W. Robinson 1:33.19; 4x400 Relay: Cosby 3:25.52; 4x800 Relay: St. John’s College High 8:11.17; High Jump: Hassan Akanbi (John Handley) 6-04; Long Jump: John-Miller Penn (Patrick Henry, Roanoke) 20-10; Triple Jump: Krisopher Stephens (Bethel) 44-09; Pole Vault: Darrien Peacock (Battlefield) 13-06; Shot Put: Donovan Kitchen (Battlefield) 49-08.50.
Local Top-20 Finishers — 300 Dash: 16. Alfred Finney (Staunton River) 37.61; 500 Dash: Alfred Finney (SRHS) 1:11.02; 1,600: 4. Sam Weddle (SRHS) 4:24.61; 3,200: 4. Sam Weddle (SRHS) 9:49.93; Shot Put: 13. Ashton Hancock (SRHS) 40-04.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Walt Cormack Memorial
At VMI
Individual Event Winners — 55 Dash: Devon Babcock (James W. Robinson) 7.26; 300 Dash: Rachael Wilson (James W. Robinson) 40.06; 500 Dash: Natasha Mosley (St. John’s College High) 1:18.99; 1,000: Cecelia Pugsley (Paul VI Catholic) 3:01.32; 1,600: Cecelia Pugsley (Paul VI Catholic) 5:08.75; 3,200: Elly Velasquez (Glen Allen) 11:28.58; 55 Hurdles: Joy Taiwo (Battlefield) 8.60; 4x200 Relay: St. John’s College High 1:43.36; 4x400 Relay: James W. Robinson 4:01.17; 4x800: St John’s College High 9:36.14; High Jump: Ella Somers (Harrisonburg) 5-04; Long Jump: Lena Gooden (OSbourn Park) 18-00.50; Triple Jump: Julia Dial (Thomas Edison) 40-00; Pole Vault: Viviana Rodriguez (Osbourn Park) 12-00; Shot Put: Sydney Blewett (William Byrd) 36-02
Local Top-20 Finishers — 3,200: 17. Megan Hawley (Staunton River) 12:43.72; Shot Put: 13. Kaylee Maxfield (SRHS) 29-02.