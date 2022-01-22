 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Amherst 73, Louisa 48

LOUISA (1-9)

Comfort 5, Robinson 6, Straley 6, Cameron Quarles 12, Downey 9, Snyder 3, Anderson 7. Totals 15 8-12 48. 

AMHERST (6-4)

AJ Jordan 22, T. Brown 2, Burns 4, Morris 2, Isaiah Elliott 12, Martez Andrews 15, Irving 1, Rahmin 3, Jerry Cashwell 12. Totals 26 10-13 73.

Louisa;14;8;12;14;—;48

Amherst;21;22;12;18;—;73

3-point goals: Louisa 10 (Straley 2, Quarles 4, Downey 2, Anderson 2). Amherst 11 (Jordan 4, Elliott 4, Andrews 2, Rahmin). 

WRESTLING

Big Blue Invitational

At Christiansburg High

Team Scores: Staunton River 197, Christiansburg 183.5, Washington (W.Va.) 183.5, Powhatan 137, Glenvar 136.5, James River (Buchanan) 123, Blacksburg 113.5, Brentsville District 110, Salem 109, William Byrd 107, Millbrook 100.5, George Washington (W.Va.) 99, Hidden Valley 55, Grayson County 53.5, William Monroe 48, Cave Spring 36.5, Floyd County 35, Abingdon 23, 

Championship finals: 106 pounds: Colin Martin (Staunton River) d. Ben McComas (George Washington, W.Va.), 2:42 (inj.). 113: Noah Nininger (SRHS) f. Logan McFarland (Washington, W.Va.), 1:16. 120: J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) md. Dylan Coward (Powhatan), 12-4. 126: Jackson Stroud (Brentsville District) d. Braden Henderson (Blacksburg), 7-2. 132: Jake Cline (Glenvar) d. Garrett Henderson (BHS), 3-2. 138: Tharun Svetanant (BHS) d. Saige Walls (GW, W.Va.), 3-1. 145: Luke Robie (Christiansburg) d. Trey Lawrence (GHS), 7-0. 152: Brady Barnes (SRHS) d. Ethan Flowers (GHS), 3-2. 160: Jacob Baier (CHS) d. Xavier Preston (William Byrd), 0:00 (inj.). 170: Tyler Meisenzahl (Washington, W.Va.) d. Josh Kelly (SRHS), 7-1. 182: Chase Crutchley (Washington, W.Va.) d. Samuel Miles (Salem), 12-10. 195: Carder Miller (James River) f. Seth Anderson (GW, W.Va.), 0:56. 220: Parker Ferrell (CHS) tf. Hunter Brown (SRHS), 3:55 (16-0). 285: Aiden Lacoma (CHS) f. Tyler Nix (BDHS), 2:43.

Amherst orb
