Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 64, Liberty 44
LIBERTY (1-6, 0-4 Seminole)
Smith 3, Anthony Mineo 10, Isaiah Sigei 10, Marques Williams 10, Micah Crider 11. Totals 17 5-10 44.
AMHERST (4-2, 3-1 Seminole)
Brown 7, AJ Jordan 19, Burns 9, Morris 9, Martez Andrews 13, Cashwell 7. Totals 23 10-25 64.
Liberty;12;10;13;9;—;44
Amherst;6;8;27;23;—;64
3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Smith, Mineo 2, Williams 2). Amherst 8 (Jordan 4, Burns, Andrews 2, Cashwell).
Chance Harman Classic
Northside 76, E.C. Glass 57
at Floyd County High School
E.C. GLASS (9-2)
Knox 2 0-0 5, Conner 2 0-1 4, O'Maundre Harris 8 5-8 23, Aidan Treacy 6 1-2 14, E. Wood 0 1-2 1, Dunlop 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 9-15 57.
NORTHSIDE (12-1)
Ayrion Journiette 4 2-2 11, Lawrence Cole 13 3-3 30, Hardy 1 1-4 4, Abshire 3 1-8 6, Webb 3 0-0 7, Logan 3 0-0 8, Anthony 0 1-2 2, Via 2 0-0 6, Smith 1 1-6 3. Totals 29 9-25 76.
E.C. Glass;6;10;21;20;—;57
Northside;16;28;13;19;—;76
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 4 (O. Harris 2, Knox, Treacy), Northside 9 (Logan 2, Via 2, Journiette, Cole, Hardy, Abhire, Webb). Total fouls: E.C. Glass 21, Northside 15. Fouled out: none.
Cave Spring 51, Jefferson Forest 35
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-7)
Mays 3 1-1 7, Cherry 1 1-2 4, Wimmer 4 0-0 8, Elliott 1 3-6 5, Burrill 2 4-5 9, Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Craig 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-14 35.
CAVE SPRING (11-1)
Griffiths 1 1-2 3, Lilley 2 0-5 4, Owyn Dawyot 4 3-4 13, Cooper 3 1-2 7, Stark Jones 4 3-4 11, Tinsley 1 0-0 3, Saunders 3 1-2 8, Ihlenburg 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-21 51.
Jefferson Forest;5;12;9;9;—;35
Cave Spring;14;10;15;12;—;51
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Cherry, Burrill), Cave Spring 4 (Dawyot 2, Tinsley, Saunders). Total fouls: Jefferson Forest 15, Cave Spring 10. Fouled out: none.
Other area score from Chance Harman Classic: Moravian Prep (N.C.) 74, Virginia Episcopal 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Franklin County 40, Brookville 17
FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-4)
Kam. Copeland 7, Kenzie Board 17, Kan. Copeland 7, Eaton 7, Harris 2. Totals 15 8-13 40.
BROOKVILLE (4-4)
Reynoso 7, Bonds 1, Stinnett 2, Pennington 5, Calloway 2. Totals 6 5-12.
Franklin County;8;6;14;12;—;40
Brookville;2;8;3;4;—;17
3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (Copeland, Copeland). Brookville none.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Premier Invitational
At Liberty University Indoor Track Complex
First-place only (top 10 locals listed below) — 55 Dash: Lauren Fleming (Marvin Ridge-N.C.) 7.06; 300 Dash: Jillian Howard (South Lakes) 39.78; 500 Dash: Sydney Wynn (James Monroe) 1:17.90; 1,000 Run: Amelia Maughan (Chapel Hill-N.C.) 2:56.27; 1,600 Run: Aniya Mosley (Ocean Lakes) 4:59.34; 3,200 Run: Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 10:40.16; 4x200 Relay: Marvin Ridge (N.C.) 1:44.60; 4x400 Relay: Cherokee High (N.C.) 4:07.82; 4x800: Cherokee High (N.C.) 9:23.85; 55 Hurdles: Taylor McKinnon (Cardinal Gibbons-N.C.) 8.13; High Jump: Olivia Tolbert (Battlefield) 5-04; Long Jump (unseeded): Emily Coates (Rustburg) 16-06; Long Jump (seeded): Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 19-03; Triple Jump: Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 38-08.50; Pole Vault: Emily Romano (Glen Allen) 12-00; Shot Put: Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 36-03.50.
Top 10 local athletes — 300 Dash: 10. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 41.87; 500 Dash: 5. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 1:19.56; 1,000 Run: 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 2:59.56; 1,600 Run: 8. Shauna Skow (Jefferson Forest) 5:25.13; 4x200 Relay: 6. Rustburg (Emily Coates, NaKayla Foster, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard) 1:48.27; 4x400 Relay: 7. Rustburg (Kate Hardie, Emily Coates, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard) 4:26.81; 10. LCA (Kona Moore, Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Mia Detwiler) 4:36.15; 4x800 Relay: 7. Jefferson Forest (Alexis Plaster, Lauren Vossen, Beall Roberts, Zoie Lamanna) 10:46.13; 10. Rustburg 11:56.68; High Jump: 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-02, 7. Akera Molette (Heritage) 4-08; Long Jump (unseeded) 1. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 16-064. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 15-03, 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 15-02.50, 8. Aubrey Fulcher (Appomattox) 14-04.50, 10. Adrianna Organ (Heritage) 14-02.75; Long Jump (seeded): 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 19-03, 8. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 16-04); Triple Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 38-08.50, 7. Akera Molette (Heritage) 35-04, 9. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 33-07; Pole Vault: 3. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 11-06, 8. Kona Moore (LCA) 10-06; Shot Put: 1. Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 36-03.50, 3. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 33-00.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Premier Invitational
At Liberty University Indoor Track Complex
First-place only (top 10 locals listed below) — 55 Dash: David Lamkin (Mallard Creek-N.C.) 6.36; 300 Dash: Jonathan Paylor (Hugh Cummings-N.C.) 34.86; 500 Dash: Blake Moody (Mechanicsville) 1:07.17; 1,000 Run: Ben Hagerich (Glen Allen) 2:33.13; 1,600 Run: Ethan Snyder (Marvin Ridge-N.C.) 4:19.84; 3,200 Run: Isaac Garcia (South County) 9:34.93; 4x200 Relay: Marvin Ridge (N.C.) 1:44.60; 4x400 Relay: Northern-Calvert (Md.) 3:34.76; 4x800 Relay: South Lakes 8:16.23; 55 Hurdles: William Watson (South Lakes) 7.52; High Jump: Elliot Grayson (Radford) 6-04; Long Jump (unseeded): Dominic Wright (Salem-Roa) 19-10.75 ; Long Jump (seeded): Armonte Hill-Lewis (Pulaski) 23-00; Triple Jump: Glenn Ford (Marvin Ridge-N.C.) 44-08; Pole Vault: Aiden Beall (Battlefield) 12-06; Shot Put: Adam Szatanek (Huntingtown-Md.) 51-07.
Top 10 local athletes — 55 Dash: 4. Zach Steele (Heritage) 6.61; 500 Dash: 5. Kayden Ryder (Staunton River) 1:08.30, 6. Will Gregory (Amherst) 1:08.40; 1,000 Run: 9. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 2:39.20; 1,600 Run: 2. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 4:27.54; 3,200 Run: 3. Alex Jordan (Jefferson Forest) 9:44.88; 4x200: 10. Staunton River (Bryce Cook, Dominic Crutchfield, Nick Perry, Logan McClung) 1:45.33; 4x400 Relay: 4. Staunton River (Malakhi Gregory, Spencer Kearns, Alfred Finney, Kayden Ryder) 3:37.71, 7. LCA (Casey Schmincke, Samuel O'Regan, Landon Hoy, Jeb Moon) 3:40.26, 10. Jefferson Forest (Tyler Hinton, Julian Cook, Jaren Lee, Jacob White) 3:45.66; 4x800 Relay: 4. Staunton River (Spencer Kearns, Alfred Finney, Sam Weddle, Kayden Ryder) 8:47.91; 6. Jefferson Forest (Jonah Packer, Andrew Johnson, Keegan Venable, Jacob White) 8:54.77; High Jump: 2. Carter Banks (Heritage) 6-00, 7. Jaren Lee (Jefferson Forest) 5-04, 9. Kameron Burns (Heritage) 5-04; Long Jump (unseeded): 4. Jeb Moon (LCA) 18-08; Long Jump (seeded): 8. Malakhi Gregory (Staunton River) 20-08.50; Triple Jump: 2. Darius Brown (Heritage) 44-02.75, 4. Malakhi Gregory (Staunton River) 42-09.25, 6. Markus White (Heritage) 42-05, 10. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 39-03.50; Shot Put: 7. Quamea Gray (Appomattox) 40-10, 8. Antwon Wilson (Heritage) 40-09.50.
WRESTLING
LCA Invitational
at LCA
Team scores: 1. Grassfield 199, 2. Washingon (WVa.) 168.5, 3. Christiansburg 158, 4. Staunton River 156, 5. Jefferson Forest 142, 6. LCA 126.5, 7. Salem (Roa) 123, 8. Lord Botetourt 116.5, 9. James River (Buchanan) 113, 10. Appomattox 82, 11. William Byrd 76.5, 12. Blacksburg 75.5, 13. Hanover 69, 14. Rustburg 51, 15. Liberty (Bed) 50, 16. Rockbridge Co. 47, 17. Waynesboro 42, 18. Brookville 37, 19. Hidden Valley 33, 20. Amherst 32, 21. Covenant School 31, 22. E.C. Glass 25, 23. Randolph-Henry 4, 24. LCA-B Team 4.
Final Results — 106: Colin Martin (Staunton River) p. Charlize Shuler (Grassfield) 1:05; 113: Noah Nininger (Staunton River) p. Logan McFarland (Washington) ) 0:59; 120: JB Dragovich (Hidden Valley) d. Jahleel Armstrong (Grassfield) 10-3 dec.; 126: Logan Robinson (Grassfield) d. Chase Cuddy (James River-B) 8-0 md; 132: Blake Schmitt (Jefferson Forest) d. Colin Sell (LB) 10-0 md; 138: Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg) d. Caleb Cambeis (Jefferson Forest) 14-4 md; 145: Luke Robie (Christiansburg) p. Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass), 0:18; 152: Brady Barnes (Staunton River) p. Kristofer Bitterman (Grassfield), 1:42; 160: Xavier Preston (Wm. Byrd) d. Jacob Baier (Chris) 3-1; 170: Tyler Meisenzahl (Wash) d. Floyd Wells (Jefferson Forest) SV-1 4-2); 182: Toby Schoffstall (LCA) d. Conner Shiflett (LB) TF-1.5 2:22 (15-0); 195: Carder Miller (JR-B) p. Brice Hall (Rockbridge) 3:37; 220: Parker Ferrell (Chris) p. Aidan Knarr (Grassfield) 1:02; 285: Aiden Lacoma (Chris) d. Hunter Richards (WB) 10-2 md.
Local Guaranteed Places — 106: 1. Colin Martin (Staunton River), 6. John Brunner (Amherst); 113: 1. Noah Nininger (Staunton River), 4. Chris Schoffstall (LCA), 5. Andrew Turner (Brookville); 120: 7. Toby Almond (Appomattox); 126: 5. Luke Wirth (Jefferson Forest), 7. Trace Markham (Liberty); 132: 1. Blake Schmitt (Jefferson Forest), 8. Addison Smawley (Brookville); 138: 2. Caleb Cambeis (Jefferson Forest), 7. Stevie Wood (Liberty), 8. Matthew Epperson (Appomattox); 145: 2. Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass), 4. Logan Arnold (Staunton River), 7. DJ Trent (Jefferson Forest), 8. Jayden Hunter (Brookville); 152: 1. Brady Barnes (Staunton River), 6. Daniel Bradley (Appomattox); 160: 3. Macon Ayers (Staunton River), 4. Matt Wirth (Jefferson Forest); 170: 2. Floyd Wells (Jefferson Forest), 4. Thomas Murphy (LCA), 5. Josh Kelly (Staunton River), 7. Sean Mitchell (Rustburg), 8. Toby Bryant (Appomattox); 182: 1. Toby Schoffstall (LCA), 3. Landon Marquis (Rustburg), 4. Gage Meador (Appomattox), 8. Isaac Hamilton (Liberty); 195: 3. Caleb Davidson (LCA), 7. Joshua Holt (Jefferson Forest), 8. Preston McPhatter (Amherst); 220: 3. Hunter Brown (Staunton River), 5. Carson Meadows (LCA); 285: 3. Gavin Womack (LCA), 4. Kenneth Crump (Liberty), 5. CJ Jones (Appomattox), 6. Jake Lee (Jefferson Forest).
Warren County Invitational
at Warren Co. High
Team scores: 1. Warren County 232, 2. Lake Braddock 227, 3. Heritage 156, 4. William Monroe 141, 5. Dominion 133, 6. Briar Woods 127, 7. Central Woodstock 107.5, 8. CD Hylton 77.5, 9. Warren County-B Team 37.
Heritage Guaranteed Places: 106: 4. Dylan Lamar; 113: 2. Justin Porter; 126: 5. Jeremy Estrada; 138: 2. Macajah Mason; 4. Matt Garland; 145: 5. JuJu Mason; 152: 6. Adon Overstreet; 160: 4. Pait Pierce; 170: 5. Elijah Hawkins; 182: 6. Ethan Foxx; 220: 2. Markaz Wood; 285: 4. Yandel Pedroza.