Prep scoreboard for Saturday, June 11

VHSL logo

BASEBALL

Class 2 Championship

Appomattox 4, John Battle 2

John Battle;000;020;0;—;2;10;1

Appomattox;310;000;x;—;4;5;0

WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Porter Gobble. 

Highlights: John Battle — Jon Allen Richardson 3-4; Gobble 3-4, RBI (4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R/ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks); Jackson Gayle 1-3, R. Appomattox — Trey Shrock 1-1, 2B, R; Nate Dillon 0-4, RBI; Caruso 1-3, RBI (7 IP, 10 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks); Collin Slagle 1-2, R; Hunter Garrett 1-3, RBI; Wyatt Sisk 1-2, R. 

Records: Appomattox 23-1. John Battle 20-9. 

Class 3 Championship

Liberty Christian 6, Abingdon 5

Abingdon;200;010;2;—;5;7;0

LCA;000;102;3;—;6;11;3

Two outs when winning run scored.

WP: Matt Vine. LP: Braylen Debusk.

Highlights: A — Ethan Gibson 6.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 K (2-4, R); Cole Lambert 2-4, R; Luke Bedwell 2-3; Jett Humphreys 0-3, R, 2 RBI; Braiden Mock 0-2, RBI. LCA — Lane Duff 2-4, 2 RBI (GW RBI); Will Palmer 0-2, 2 R (GW R); Logan Duff 2-4, 2B, 3B, R; Vine 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 0 K (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI); Jackson Downey 3-3, R; John Simmons 1-2; Tanner Thomas 1-3, RBI; Andrew Burns 1-4.

Records: Abingdon 25-3. Liberty Christian 23-2.

SOFTBALL

Class 2 Championship

Appomattox 1, Page County 0

Page County;000;000;0;—;0;0;0

Appomattox;000;000;1;—;1;6;0

No outs when winning run scored.

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Bailee Gaskins.

Highlights: PC — Gaskins 6-plus IP, 6 H, 1 R/ER, 5 BB, 4 Ks. A — Layne perfect game; 7 IP, 15 Ks (1-2, HBP); Hackett walk-off 2B (2-4); Emily Purcell 1-2, game-winning run, BB; Haleigh Tweedy 1-2, sac bunt; Aubrey Fulcher 1-2, sac bunt; Abby Wilkerson 3 BB.

Records: Page County 15-7. Appomattox 24-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 Championship

Western Albemarle 3, Jefferson Forest 2

Jefferson Forest;1;1;0;0;0;0;—;2

Western Albemarle;1;1;0;0;0;0;—;2

Western Albemarle wins on 4-3 edge in penalty kicks.

Scoring: Walker Stebbings (JF) assisted by Justin Chiodo, 18:54; Jamey Williamson (WA) assisted by Connor Spano, 35:49; Allan Brinly (JF) assisted by Kyle Butcher, 59:16; Alex Keeton (WA) unassisted, 64:14.

Penalty kicks: Jacob Gong (JF), 1-0 JF; William Graham (WA), 1-1; Nolan Hill (JF), 2-1 JF; Keeton (WA), 2-2; Butcher (JF) no good; Samuel Vigilante (WA) no good; Aidan Arthur (JF) no good; Grayson Bergert (WA) no good; Ethan Green (JF), 3-2 JF; Garrett Kane (WA), 3-3; Gong (JF) no good; Graham (WA), 4-3 WA.

Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF) 6, Cullen Webster (WA) 3.

Records: Jefferson Forest 20-3-1. Western Albemarle 17-3-2.

